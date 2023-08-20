11 15-Minute, High-Fiber Lunches for High Blood Pressure

Spend no more than 15 minutes to make one of these nutritious and filling lunch recipes. Packed with healthy ingredients like avocado, chickpeas and quinoa , each of these lunches meets our high-fiber nutrition parameters with at least 7 grams of fiber per serving to help keep you feeling satisfied until your next meal. Plus, they're made with low amounts of saturated fat and sodium , so they align with a high blood pressure-friendly eating pattern . Recipes like our Chickpea & Quinoa Grain Bowl and Vegan Smoothie Bowl are refreshing, satisfying and delicious ways to stay energized in the middle of the day.

01 of 12 Chickpea & Quinoa Grain Bowl View Recipe It seems grain bowls have as many variations as there are stars in the sky, and there is no wrong way to build one! But we prefer to keep things classic and simple with hummus, quinoa, avocado and loads of veggies!

02 of 12 Really Green Smoothie View Recipe The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.

03 of 12 Vegan Superfood Grain Bowls View Recipe This nutrient-packed grain bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.

04 of 12 Vegan Smoothie Bowl View Recipe Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.

05 of 12 Spinach-Avocado Smoothie View Recipe This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.

06 of 12 Crunchy Mexican Salad with Spicy Cilantro Vinaigrette View Recipe A spicy cilantro vinaigrette gives this black bean salad Mexican flair. We used the beans for protein, but if you have cooked chicken on hand, you can use that instead. Also, if you have it, finish the salad with a quarter of an avocado for a boost of healthy fats.

07 of 12 Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie View Recipe Skip the PB & J sandwich but get the flavors in this healthy smoothie! Greek yogurt, spinach and strawberries are blended with peanut butter in this healthy, protein-rich smoothie recipe.

08 of 12 Good Green Tea Smoothie View Recipe This green smoothie is packed with grapes, spinach, green tea and avocado. A touch of honey adds sweetness.

09 of 12 Tex-Mex Pasta Salad View Recipe A light and creamy green-salsa dressing highlights this easy pasta salad with Southwestern flavors.

10 of 12 Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie View Recipe To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.

11 of 12 Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie View Recipe This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.