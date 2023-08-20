13 Veggie-Packed Pasta Bakes

Are you in search of a creamy, veggie-packed mac & cheese? How about a tangy and tomatoey pasta dish? Well, look no further than these delicious pasta bake recipes! They're packed with lots of flavorful vegetables like eggplant, spinach and zucchini to help you incorporate enough veggies in your eating pattern . Recipes like our Penne with Sausage & Eggplant Bolognese and Baked Spinach & Feta Pasta are healthy and comforting dinner options for any night of the week.

01 of 13 Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Casserole View Recipe Sara Haas This healthy vegetarian casserole is a standout on any table. Crushed red pepper provides a little kick to this creamy main dish. We love the ease of jarred roasted red peppers, but if you have time, feel free to roast them yourself.

02 of 13 Spinach-Tomato Macaroni & Cheese View Recipe An old-school classic gets a boost of nutrition and flavor from garlicky spinach and tomatoes in this healthy mac and cheese recipe.

03 of 13 Penne with Sausage & Eggplant Bolognese View Recipe Here, we infuse eggplant Bolognese with savoriness by cooking the eggplant in the sausage drippings. Serve this family-friendly baked pasta with a salad and pour the adults a glass of Chianti.

04 of 13 Ham & Chard Stuffed Shells View Recipe In this healthy stuffed shells recipe, tons of dark leafy chard replaces some of the cheese. Kale and/or collards are good substitutes for the chard as well. Serve with a salad with Italian vinaigrette.

05 of 13 Baked Mac & Cheese View Recipe Mac & cheese can be a true comfort on a gloomy day, and our healthy update takes advantage of extra-sharp Cheddar balanced with creamy low-fat cottage cheese and tucks a layer of spinach into the middle, which may help picky eaters down their vegetables. Whole-wheat pasta adds robust flavor and extra fiber.

06 of 13 Baked Spinach & Feta Pasta View Recipe Jason Donnelly Feta softens in the oven before it's combined with spinach and pasta, with the pasta cooking right in the baking dish. Enjoy this one-pan pasta with feta dish on its own as a vegetarian main or serve with sautéed chicken breast for a boost of protein.

07 of 13 Roasted Vegetable Lasagna View Recipe Roasted vegetables add tons of hearty flavor to this easy vegetarian lasagna made with jarred pasta sauce.

08 of 13 Spinach & Cheese Stuffed Shells View Recipe Our stuffed shells are filled with spinach, sautéed onions and part-skim ricotta and topped with prepared marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese. The shells hold and reheat well, which makes them great for entertaining.

09 of 13 Balsamic Chicken Pasta Bake with Zucchini Noodles View Recipe Packed with plenty of vegetables and tons of flavor, this chicken pasta bake is inspired by the ingredients in a caprese salad.

10 of 13 Gruyere, Asparagus & Pea Baked Pasta View Recipe This healthy casserole recipe contains tons of veggies alongside whole-wheat pasta for a satisfying dinner kids and adults will enjoy.

11 of 13 Tuna Casserole with Orzo, Eggplant & Feta View Recipe Tuna casserole is a timeless comfort-food recipe; this one incorporates eggplant, artichoke hearts, oregano, olives and feta cheese for a Greek-inspired flair.

12 of 13 Salmon Noodle Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Charlie Worthington This salmon noodle casserole is filled with creamy pasta, chunks of salmon and plenty of vegetables for a well-rounded meal. Dijon mustard flavors the dish, complementing the salmon and asparagus.