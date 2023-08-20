13 Veggie-Packed Pasta Bakes

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

Published on August 20, 2023
Penne with Sausage & Eggplant Bolognese

Are you in search of a creamy, veggie-packed mac & cheese? How about a tangy and tomatoey pasta dish? Well, look no further than these delicious pasta bake recipes! They're packed with lots of flavorful vegetables like eggplant, spinach and zucchini to help you incorporate enough veggies in your eating pattern. Recipes like our Penne with Sausage & Eggplant Bolognese and Baked Spinach & Feta Pasta are healthy and comforting dinner options for any night of the week.

01 of 13

Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Casserole

a recipe photo of the Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Casserole
Sara Haas

This healthy vegetarian casserole is a standout on any table. Crushed red pepper provides a little kick to this creamy main dish. We love the ease of jarred roasted red peppers, but if you have time, feel free to roast them yourself.

02 of 13

Spinach-Tomato Macaroni & Cheese

6859869.jpg

An old-school classic gets a boost of nutrition and flavor from garlicky spinach and tomatoes in this healthy mac and cheese recipe.

03 of 13

Penne with Sausage & Eggplant Bolognese

Penne with Sausage & Eggplant Bolognese

Here, we infuse eggplant Bolognese with savoriness by cooking the eggplant in the sausage drippings. Serve this family-friendly baked pasta with a salad and pour the adults a glass of Chianti.

04 of 13

Ham & Chard Stuffed Shells

3759130.jpg

In this healthy stuffed shells recipe, tons of dark leafy chard replaces some of the cheese. Kale and/or collards are good substitutes for the chard as well. Serve with a salad with Italian vinaigrette.

05 of 13

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

Mac & cheese can be a true comfort on a gloomy day, and our healthy update takes advantage of extra-sharp Cheddar balanced with creamy low-fat cottage cheese and tucks a layer of spinach into the middle, which may help picky eaters down their vegetables. Whole-wheat pasta adds robust flavor and extra fiber.

06 of 13

Baked Spinach & Feta Pasta

Baked Spinach & Feta Pasta
Jason Donnelly

Feta softens in the oven before it's combined with spinach and pasta, with the pasta cooking right in the baking dish. Enjoy this one-pan pasta with feta dish on its own as a vegetarian main or serve with sautéed chicken breast for a boost of protein.

07 of 13

Roasted Vegetable Lasagna

5245863.jpg

Roasted vegetables add tons of hearty flavor to this easy vegetarian lasagna made with jarred pasta sauce.

08 of 13

Spinach & Cheese Stuffed Shells

3935874.jpg

Our stuffed shells are filled with spinach, sautéed onions and part-skim ricotta and topped with prepared marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese. The shells hold and reheat well, which makes them great for entertaining.

09 of 13

Balsamic Chicken Pasta Bake with Zucchini Noodles

Balsamic Chicken Pasta Bake with Zucchini Noodles

Packed with plenty of vegetables and tons of flavor, this chicken pasta bake is inspired by the ingredients in a caprese salad.

10 of 13

Gruyere, Asparagus & Pea Baked Pasta

3759290.jpg

This healthy casserole recipe contains tons of veggies alongside whole-wheat pasta for a satisfying dinner kids and adults will enjoy.

11 of 13

Tuna Casserole with Orzo, Eggplant & Feta

5348749.jpg

Tuna casserole is a timeless comfort-food recipe; this one incorporates eggplant, artichoke hearts, oregano, olives and feta cheese for a Greek-inspired flair.

12 of 13

Salmon Noodle Casserole

a recipe photo of the Salmon Noodle Casserole
Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Charlie Worthington

This salmon noodle casserole is filled with creamy pasta, chunks of salmon and plenty of vegetables for a well-rounded meal. Dijon mustard flavors the dish, complementing the salmon and asparagus.

13 of 13

Baked Ziti & Summer Veggies

Baked Ziti and Summer Veggies recipe
John Autry and Randy Mayor; Styling: Cindy Barr

Add pops of color to this 40-minute baked ziti with summer veggies like squash, zucchini, and tomato.

