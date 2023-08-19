19 Healthy & Easy Pickle Recipes That Aren't Cucumbers

7574697.jpg

While "pickles" commonly refers to cucumbers, you can basically pickle anything you want. Here, you'll find other pickled foods like beets, eggs, garlic, and red onion that you can enjoy as a snack or use as a tasty, acidic condiment to many different dishes. Recipes like our Jardiniere and Pickled Asparagus will add a flavorful, salty and tangy bite to your day.

01 of 19

Jardiniere

Jardiniere
Eva Kolenko

Is your garden booming? Making quick pickles is a low-pressure way to use up your bounty. Mix and match the vegetables as you see fit; just try to maintain a variety of textures and colors.

02 of 19

Pickled Garlic Cloves

a recipe photo of the Pickled Garlic Cloves in a jar
Diana Chistruga

Pickled garlic? You bet! This simple pickled garlic clove recipe is made by adding whole peeled garlic cloves to a flavorful brine. Use almost any type of clear vinegar—white, red or cider vinegar.

03 of 19

Quick Pickled Beets

3875451.jpg

For these easy pickled beets, you only need to let them marinate in the pickling mixture for about 30 minutes to get great flavor. Marinating them longer just enhances the taste. Try them in place of cucumber pickles as a condiment or as a vegetable side dish for roasted chicken or beef.

04 of 19

Quick & Easy Pickled Cabbage

Quick & Easy Pickled Cabbage
Photography / Greg DuPree, Styling / Ruth BlackBurn / Julia Bayless

This sweet-and-salty quick pickled cabbage is great to have on hand for a topping for sandwiches, hot dogs or brats.

05 of 19

How to Make the Best Pickled Red Onions

Pickled Red Onions
Fred Hardy

These pickled red onions take on a beautiful pink hue. The slivers have just the right amount of sweet, tangy and salty flavors for use in salads, sandwiches and more. The onions are thin enough to absorb the flavors yet maintain their crunch.

06 of 19

Sweet Pickled Peppers

3757488.jpg

Using sweet brine instead of sour tempers the heat of hot peppers in these sweet pickled peppers.

07 of 19

Spicy Pickled Carrots

3758648.jpg

This pickled carrot recipe gets its heat from jalapeños and is a great topping for tacos, tostadas and quesadillas. These spicy carrots are also delicious added to a bowl of soup or tossed with spring greens, feta cheese and just a drizzle of olive oil.

08 of 19

Pickled Asparagus

7574697.jpg

In this unique asparagus recipe, we swap out the cucumbers typically used for pickling and opt for asparagus spears instead, which remain tender-crisp even after soaking up the sweet-tangy pickling liquid. Serve these pickled asparagus spears as part of an appetizer spread, chop them up to use as a salad topper or munch on them as a zingy, refreshing snack.

09 of 19

Pickled Turnips

3757490.jpg

Pickled turnips are a popular Middle Eastern mezes. Adding a beet slice to each jar turns the turnips pink; you can omit this step if you like.

10 of 19

Pickled Radishes

a recipe photo of the Pickled Radishes
Preethi Venkatram

Use these bright and tangy pickled radishes as a topping for salad, tacos or sandwiches. They also make a great palate cleanser or addition to cheese or charcuterie boards.

11 of 19

Ginger Pickled Carrots

8246839.jpg

This pickling liquid gives bright flavor to carrots—try it with green beans or peppers as well. Serve these pickled carrots alongside Koji-Brined Pork Shoulder for a bright, acidic side dish.

12 of 19

Pickled Eggs

3756206.jpg

These tangy hard-boiled eggs are a snap to make. Sliced in half, the fuchsia "white" surrounding the bright yellow yolk is dazzling. Wrap some egg slices and onions in a flatbread for an impromptu snack.

13 of 19

Pickled Mini Bell Peppers

Pickled Mini Bell Peppers
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

Transform mini bell peppers into easy pickles by making your own brine, a simple combination of water, vinegar, salt and sugar. Allow the peppers to stand overnight so they have time to really absorb the pickling liquid.

14 of 19

Pickled Okra

pickled okra
Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

This pickled okra is crunchy, with just a hint of heat from Fresno chiles. The tender-crisp okra pods have a nice balance of sweet and sour thanks to cider vinegar and just a touch of sugar. Keep a jar on hand for snacks, enjoy as a side or slice them up to top a salad.

15 of 19

Dilly Pickled Snap Peas

7680760.jpg

A pickling brine gives these fresh peas a bracing pucker. Serve in place of pickles on a sandwich or as an addition to a cheese board.

16 of 19

Sweet Pickled Green Beans

3757486.jpg

We love dilly beans, but using a sweet brine and dried chile peppers gives pickled green beans a unique twist.

17 of 19

Do Chua (Vietnamese Carrot Daikon Pickle)

a recipe photo of the Do Chua (Vietnamese Carrot Daikon Pickle) in a jar
Photographer: Greg Dupree, Food Stylist: Ana Kelley, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman

Do chua are crunchy, colorful Vietnamese carrot and daikon pickles that are often served with banh mi. We add star anise for a flavorful twist, but you can skip it if you're not a fan of the flavor. These pickles can keep for weeks in the fridge, so make a batch to keep on hand when you need an acidic bite.

18 of 19

Quick Pickled Zucchini Ribbons

6613168.jpg

Lively tasting quick pickled zucchini is a nice addition to any summer lunch or dinner spread. Cutting the zucchini into long strips makes for a pretty presentation.

19 of 19

Quick Pickled Turnips

3758124.jpg

Perk up your cheese plate or crudités platter with these crunchy, zesty pickled turnips or try them on a sandwich instead of cucumber pickles.

