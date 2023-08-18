19 Comforting & Cozy 30-Minute Dinners for Fall

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 18, 2023
Potsticker & Vegetable Soup

Enjoying a warm and comforting dinner that's perfect for fall has never been easier. Whether you prefer creamy pasta, hearty soup or seasonal salad, you'll find a cozy and delicious meal here that you can make in just 30 minutes or less. Recipes like our Kale, Quinoa & Apple Salad and Potsticker & Vegetable Soup are the perfect way to keep comfy in the cooler fall temperatures.

01 of 19

Potsticker & Vegetable Soup

5873019.jpg

Skip the frying pan and make a full meal out of store-bought dumplings with this quick and easy 30-minute soup. Shao Hsing (or Shaoxing) is a seasoned rice wine used in Chinese cooking. Look for it in Asian specialty markets or with other Asian ingredients in large supermarkets.

02 of 19

Kale, Quinoa & Apple Salad

Kale, Quinoa & Apple Salad
Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

This kale, quinoa and apple salad is perfect for fall. Fresh apples bring crisp autumn flavor, and the kale breaks down when it's massaged with the dressing. Nuts, fennel and quinoa add more layers of texture, while blue cheese lends a savory note.

03 of 19

Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce (tk final title)
Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Greg Luna

To achieve flavor quickly in this sun-dried tomato pasta recipe, we use the oil from sun-dried tomatoes to create the base of the cream sauce. Meanwhile, the residual heat of the pasta wilts the spinach in record time for a fast weeknight dinner.

04 of 19

Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese

creamy white chili in a bowl

This rich, yet healthy, white chicken chili recipe comes together in a flash thanks to quick-cooking chicken thighs and canned white beans. Mashing some of the beans acts as a fast thickener when your soups don't have a long time to simmer. Cream cheese adds the final bit of richness and a hint of sweet tang.

05 of 19

Roasted Veggie & Quinoa Salad

4576573.jpg

Quick, simple and packed with satisfying protein and fiber, this salad makes a perfect lunch or easy one-dish dinner.

06 of 19

Chhole (Chickpea Curry)

3879367.jpg

This healthy Indian recipe is a flavorful chickpea curry that you can make in just 20 minutes. Also called chana masala, this dish is a comforting and delicious dinner.

07 of 19

Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing

Hearty yet simple to prepare, this stuffed sweet potato with black beans, kale and hummus dressing is a fantastic 5-ingredient lunch for one!

08 of 19

Fig & Goat Cheese Salad

4548010.jpg

The sweet-and-savory combination of the figs and earthy goat cheese will surely satisfy the palate. If you can't find dried figs, try swapping in dried apricots.

09 of 19

Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Spinach & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Spinach & Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Serve these saucy, ultra-quick chicken cutlets over your favorite pasta. This easy dinner recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite.

10 of 19

Apple-Cranberry Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese

7104347.jpg

The tangy-sweet dressing in this spinach salad beautifully amplifies the apples and cranberries—and the creamy goat cheese transforms it into the perfect salad. Tasters raved about this easy fall salad. If you can't find Pink Lady apples, any sweet, crisp apple is a worthy substitute. Want to make this salad a main meal? Top with some rotisserie chicken, chickpeas or tofu.

11 of 19

One-Pot Chicken Alfredo

6937041.jpg

This creamy, simple chicken Alfredo recipe is incredibly comforting and cheesy from the combination of Parmesan and cream cheese. You'll taste a nice pop of pepper and nutty notes from the whole-wheat pasta, too. Plus, it's a one-pot meal, which means less cleaning for you and a dish that will quickly become your best chicken Alfredo recipe.

12 of 19

Mixed Greens with Lentils & Sliced Apple

4548014.jpg

This salad with lentils, feta and apple is a satisfying vegetarian entree to whip together for lunch. To save time, swap in drained canned lentils--just make sure to look for low-sodium and give them a rinse before adding them to the salad.

13 of 19

Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

6149762.jpg

This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75% for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense.

14 of 19

Cranberry-Balsamic Chicken Thighs

4784309.jpg

To round out this healthy chicken dinner recipe, put some farro on to cook before you start cooking the chicken. Add some steamed broccoli and serve with a glass of pinot noir.

15 of 19

Chicken & White Bean Soup

3933878.jpg

Once again, rotisserie chickens can really relieve the dinner-rush pressure-especially in this Italian-inspired soup that cries out for a piece of crusty bread and a glass of red wine.

16 of 19

Minestra Maritata (Italian Wedding Soup)

Bowl of Easy Italian Wedding Soup on a gray cloth background

Forget the marble-size meatballs you find in many versions of this Italian Wedding Soup. In this easy recipe, they're full-size, full-flavored and plenty filling.

17 of 19

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta with Chicken

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta with Chicken
Jamie Vespa

If you love warm spinach and artichoke dip, then you'll love that we turned this classic dip into a creamy pasta dish with chicken. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.

18 of 19

Cauliflower Tikka Masala with Chickpeas

6885403.jpg

In this vegetarian riff on a popular Indian dish, we swap in cauliflower and chickpeas for the chicken in tikka masala. The cauliflower's nooks and crannies are particularly good at soaking up all the intense flavors of the sauce. Serve over rice for an easy healthy dinner that's ready in just 20 minutes.

19 of 19

Pasta e Fagioli with Instant Ramen Noodles

8293681.jpg

Quick sautéed vegetables, canned tomatoes, dried oregano and canned beans transform ramen noodle soup mix into this classic Italian favorite in minutes. To cut back on sodium, look for ramen varieties with less than 600 mg sodium per serving or use less of the seasoning packet.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta with Chicken
14 Spinach & Artichoke Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
a recipe photo of the Tomato Toasts
28 Mediterranean Diet Lunch Recipes in 20 Minutes
a recipe photo of the Shirataki Noodles with Feta and Tomato
30 Healthy Meals You Can Make in 30 Minutes
Quick Chicken Marsala recipe cooking in a skillet
20 Spring Dinners in 20 Minutes or Less
a recipe photo of the Baked Salmon
25 25-Minute Dinner Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
Lemon-Garlic Steak & Green Beans
20 Healthy 6-Ingredient Dinners in 20 Minutes or Less
Salmon with Lemon-Herb Orzo & Broccoli
23 Anti-Inflammatory Pasta Dinners for Summer
a collage of some of the 15 Cozy Fall Dinners in 25 Minutes
15 Cozy Fall Dinners in 25 Minutes
a collage of recipes photos from 22 Easy Vegetarian Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever
22 Easy Vegetarian Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever
a collage of recipe photos from the 27 Easy Anti-Inflammatory Recipes for Dinner Tonight
27 Easy Anti-Inflammatory Recipes You'll Want to Make For Dinner Tonight
Lemon-Pepper Linguine with Squash
20 30-Minute Dinners with Three Steps or Less
Asparagus and Smoked Mozzarella Pizzettes on a plate with herb garnish
30-Day Spring Dinner Plan Ready in 30 Minutes or Less
Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing
38 Anti-Inflammatory Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes
Spinach & Mushroom Tortellini Bake
21 Vegetarian Dinners in Three Steps or Less
Skillet Ravioli Lasagna
30 Healthy, Easy Dinners in 30 Minutes to Make in January
Cajun-Spiced Tofu Tostadas with Beet Crema
30-Day High-Protein Vegetarian Dinner Plan