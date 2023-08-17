19 Three-Step Breakfast Recipes You Can Make Ahead

Don't let the morning rush get in the way of you starting the day with an energizing meal. Instead, prep these easy breakfast recipes ahead of time. In just three steps or less, you can make delicious dishes like overnight oats, muffins, quiches and more and so you can grab and go in the morning. Recipes like Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Pepper, Black Beans & Jack Cheese and Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats are simple but flavorful breakfasts you can have ready-to-eat for busy mornings.

01 of 19 Apple-Cinnamon Muffins View Recipe These healthy apple-cinnamon muffins will put you in an autumnal state of mind no matter the time of year. Sprinkling the muffins with sugar before baking gives them a crispy top, just like a coffee-shop muffin--but these are a whole lot more nutritious than your average coffee-shop muffin, thanks to wholesome ingredients like white whole-wheat flour. Serve them for breakfast or a grab-and-go snack.

02 of 19 Muffin-Tin Omelets with Bell Pepper, Black Beans & Jack Cheese View Recipe Let your muffin tin help you meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich vegetarian muffin-tin eggs with a Southwestern spin to stash in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.

03 of 19 Peanut Butter Protein Overnight Oats View Recipe Powdered peanut butter is a handy pantry staple that makes a great vegan protein booster for oatmeal and smoothies. Double or triple this recipe to meal-prep breakfasts for the week or to have breakfast ready for the entire family.

04 of 19 Granola & Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles View Recipe These fun yogurt pops studded with fresh berries make a great on-the-go breakfast for a busy morning--perfect for kids and adults alike.

05 of 19 Sriracha, Egg & Avocado Overnight Oats View Recipe If you love avocado toast, give this savory overnight oats recipe a try. The oats soak overnight for easy "cooking." In the morning, just top with a fried egg, avocado and Sriracha for a satisfying healthy breakfast.

06 of 19 Muffin-Tin Omelets with Broccoli, Ham & Cheddar View Recipe Let your muffin tin help you meal-prep a week's worth of protein-rich muffin-tin eggs with the classic combo of ham, Cheddar cheese and broccoli to stash in the fridge or freezer for those extra-busy mornings.

07 of 19 Banana Overnight Oats View Recipe Victor Protasio The banana flavor comes through perfectly in these banana overnight oats. Pecan butter has a delicate flavor that complements the flavors nicely, but you can also easily swap it out for any nut butter.

08 of 19 Sheet-Pan Egg Sandwiches for a Crowd View Recipe Hosting a crowd for the holidays or another occasion? Forget cooking individual servings of eggs and make these easy sheet-pan egg sandwiches instead. One batch makes enough bacon, egg, cheese and vegetable sandwiches to serve 12 people in the time you'd normally spend prepping breakfast for one or two people.

09 of 19 Banana Protein Muffins View Recipe These healthy banana muffins are packed with protein thanks to ingredients like peanut butter and Greek yogurt, while white whole-wheat flour gives them a fiber boost. Serve them for breakfast or for a grab-and-go snack.

10 of 19 Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Overnight Oats with Banana View Recipe It takes just a few minutes to prepare these overnight oats and you will be all set with 4 packable healthy breakfasts to enjoy throughout the week. Use whatever milk you have on hand for this easy meal-prep breakfast recipe.

11 of 19 Parmesan & Vegetable Muffin-Tin Omelets View Recipe These simple veggie muffin-tin "omelets" are easy to make in the morning--or mix up the batter the night before. They're perfect for company or to take for an easy breakfast on the go.

12 of 19 Tiramisu-Inspired Overnight Oats View Recipe Photographer: Sara Baurley, Food Stylist: Julia Levy, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Tiramisu, a classic Italian dessert, serves as flavor inspiration for these overnight oats. Instant espresso powder adds a touch of bitterness to the dish, which gets balanced by the sweetness of the maple syrup. We top each serving with yogurt for some tanginess, but you could also try swapping in ricotta. A dusting of cocoa powder on top serves as a nod to the dessert's iconic look. These oats are meal-prep-friendly, but if you find your oats becoming too dry as they sit in the fridge, add more almond milk until they're loosened to your desired consistency.

13 of 19 Bacon & Kale Sheet-Pan Eggs View Recipe Casey Barber Our trick for making a big batch of eggs? Get out your sheet pan. With this simple recipe, you can easily meal-prep breakfast for the week. Serve them as is or in a sandwich. A sprinkling of za'atar—a Middle Eastern spice blend that's a mix of thyme, sumac, salt, sesame seeds and sometimes other herbs—adds big, bold flavor to these frittata-like squares.

14 of 19 Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle This easy overnight oats with chia seeds recipe is naturally sweetened with peaches, but any chopped fresh or frozen fruit works well here. Chia seeds thicken the mixture as it sits, and they offer a healthy dose of fiber and omega-3 fats. Store these oats in individual airtight containers (like a mason jar) for an easy breakfast on the go.

15 of 19 Blueberry Baked Oatmeal View Recipe Jason Donnelly This baked oatmeal recipe features lemon and cardamom with plenty of sweet and juicy blueberries. Baked oatmeal recipes like this one can be prepped on Monday for an easy grab-and-go breakfast for the rest of the workweek.

16 of 19 Berry Chia Pudding View Recipe Chia seeds are a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, plus they have fiber, iron and calcium. Here they're mixed with a fruity base and refrigerated until the chia seeds expand to form a thick, creamy texture similar to tapioca. Pudding for breakfast? We're in.

17 of 19 Ham & Asparagus Quiche View Recipe Victor Protasio This spring ham-and-asparagus quiche is perfect for brunch or dinner with a green salad on the side. If you've got leftover Easter ham, let it shine paired with tender asparagus in this crustless quiche. Emmenthal cheese adds a rich, sharp flavor, but Swiss cheese is an excellent alternative.

18 of 19 High-Fiber Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Get your day off to a healthy start with these raspberry-vanilla overnight oats. This grab-and-go breakfast delivers 8 grams of fiber, plus probiotics from kefir that may help support a healthy digestive system. We love sweet fresh raspberries to top off this easy breakfast, but any of your favorite berries or chopped fresh fruit will work well.