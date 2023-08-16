21 Gut-Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Help You Poop

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

A gut-healthy diet is often associated with healthy fiber intake to help support healthy digestion, weight management and heart health. Each serving of these breakfast recipes provides at least 6 grams of fiber from ingredients like oats, pears and raspberries. Plus, they're also packed with gut-healthy foods like bananas, kefir and yogurt, which can help fight symptoms of inflammation and keep the brain healthy. Recipes like our Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl and our meal-prep friendly Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds are so good, you'll be looking forward to getting up in the morning!

01 of 21

Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

5761599.jpg

Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.

02 of 21

Shakshuka (Eggs Poached in Spicy Tomato Sauce)

Shakshuka (Eggs Poached in Spicy Tomato Sauce)

Shakshuka is a veggie-packed meal featuring eggs cooked in a mixture of tomatoes, onions, peppers and spices. It's often served for breakfast or lunch in North Africa and the Middle East.

03 of 21

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

04 of 21

Chocolate Banana Oatmeal

4326809.jpg

Have your fruit and a little luxury too with this kid-friendly healthy chocolate and banana oatmeal recipe. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.

05 of 21

Cauliflower Eggs Benedict with Turmeric Yogurt Sauce

Cauliflower Eggs Benedict with Turmeric Yogurt Sauce
Greg DuPree

Here we swap in roasted cauliflower steaks for the typical English muffins to pack veggie servings into your morning meal. Turmeric's sunny hue gives the sauce hollandaise vibes—yet is much simpler to make.

06 of 21

Our Lemon-Blueberry Overnight Oats Are Worth Waking Up For

a recipe photo of the Lemon Blueberry Overnight Oats
Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

These lemon-blueberry overnight oats are layered with creamy oats and a sweet blueberry syrup, with a garnish of fresh blueberries and lemon zest to bring the flavors together. Frozen blueberries work well too, but to get the right texture for the syrup you will need to use 2¼ cups frozen blueberries, 3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons maple syrup and 1½ tablespoons lemon juice.

07 of 21

Kiwi-Granola Breakfast Banana Split

kiwi granola breakfast banana split
Carson Downing

We take a classic dessert and put a breakfast-friendly spin on it by swapping in yogurt for ice cream. The thicker consistency of the strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) helps it hold its shape and mimic scoops of ice cream. Plus, it has more protein for staying power than regular yogurt. Lots of seeds and nuts are a nice textural counterpoint to the soft banana.

08 of 21

Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds (Meal-Prep Friendly)

a recipe photo of the Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

This easy overnight oats with chia seeds recipe is naturally sweetened with peaches, but any chopped fresh or frozen fruit works well here. Chia seeds thicken the mixture as it sits, and they offer a healthy dose of fiber and omega-3 fats. Store these oats in individual airtight containers (like a mason jar) for an easy breakfast on the go.

09 of 21

Nut & Berry Parfait

3758688.jpg

In this quick high-protein breakfast recipe, Greek yogurt is topped with healthy berries and almonds and lightly sweetened with honey.

10 of 21

Bircher Muesli

a recipe photo of the Bircher Muesli served in bowls with berries
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Named after a Swiss physician, Bircher muesli features fresh apple, lemon juice and nuts. We added to this refreshing combo by including chia seeds for a boost of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, and we finish our version with a mix of fresh berries for color and flavor.

11 of 21

Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich

5180292.jpg

Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast.

12 of 21

Banana Overnight Oats

banana overnight oats
Victor Protasio

The banana flavor comes through perfectly in these banana overnight oats. Pecan butter has a delicate flavor that complements the flavors nicely, but you can also easily swap it out for any nut butter.

13 of 21

Pecan Butter & Pear Toast

Pecan Butter & Pear Toast
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

For a quick breakfast or snack, try this three-ingredient toast. Pecan butter adds a nutty flavor, which gets balanced by the natural sweetness of the pear.

14 of 21

Overnight Matcha Oats with Berries

Overnight Matcha Oats with Berries
Greg DuPree

Blueberries and raspberries top these matcha overnight oats for a quick, meal-prep-friendly breakfast.

15 of 21

Anti-Inflammatory Beet Smoothie

a recipe photo of two cups of the Beet Smoothie
Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster

This vibrant beet smoothie combines sweet and earthy beets with berries, banana and orange juice for a well-balanced flavor. Look for packaged cooked beets where the prepared fruits and vegetables are sold. Beets are high in belatins, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients add even more anti-inflammatory power, like the anthocyanins in blueberries and the gingerol found in ginger.

16 of 21

Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie

6768424.jpg

This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.

17 of 21

Mango Raspberry Smoothie

mango raspberry smoothie
Ali Redmond

A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.

18 of 21

Acai Bowl

a recipe photo of the acai bowls
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

This homemade acai bowl recipe makes for a delicious breakfast any day of the week. Acai can be very tart, so blending it with banana, coconut water and mixed berries adds sweetness to help balance the flavors. Feel free to switch up the toppings depending on your preferences.

19 of 21

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

20 of 21

High-Fiber Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats

a recipe photo of the Raspberry Vanilla Overnight Oats
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

Get your day off to a healthy start with these raspberry-vanilla overnight oats. This grab-and-go breakfast delivers 8 grams of fiber, plus probiotics from kefir that may help support a healthy digestive system. We love sweet fresh raspberries to top off this easy breakfast, but any of your favorite berries or chopped fresh fruit will work well.

21 of 21

The Only Basic Overnight Oats Recipe You'll Ever Need

Overnight Oats recipe in a bowl on a table
Jennifer Causey

A simple base for an easy breakfast, this recipe requires nothing more than stirring and sitting. Jazz them up with your favorite toppings, whether savory or sweet, to make a breakfast worth waking up for.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Lemon Blueberry Overnight Oats
25 Berry-Packed Breakfast Recipes
a recipe photo of the Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast
16 Easy Back-to-School Breakfast Recipes for Kids
Summer Skillet Vegetable & Egg Scramble
21 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts to Help Lower High Blood Pressure
Avocado Toast with Burrata
12 High-Protein Breakfasts Ready in 5 Minutes
breakfast chocolate raspberry banana split
18 Healthy Breakfast Recipes Featuring Raspberries
recipe photo of Hash-Brown Breakfast Toast with Egg & Salsa
16 Healthy Breakfast Recipes You Can Make in Three Steps or Less
Eggs Benedict Casserole
18 Heart-Healthy, High-Protein Breakfast Recipes
banana overnight oats
30-Day Gut-Healthy Breakfast Plan
a recipe photo of the Bircher Muesli served in bowls with berries
30-Day Breakfast Plan for Weight Loss
Egg & Spinach Tacos
30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Plan for Weight Loss
a recipe photo of the Tiramisu Overnight Oats
15 Gut-Healthy, Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes
Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake
26 Blueberry Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl
15 Gut-Healthy Breakfasts You Can Make in 5 Minutes
a recipe photo of the Beans on Toast
 30 Days of Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts
3-Ingredient Banana Sheet-Pan Pancakes
22 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts You'll Want to Make Forever
a recipe photo of the Berry Orange Chia Pudding served in a bowl
30-Day Mediterranean Diet Weight-Loss Breakfast Plan