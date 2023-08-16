21 Gut-Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Help You Poop

A gut-healthy diet is often associated with healthy fiber intake to help support healthy digestion, weight management and heart health. Each serving of these breakfast recipes provides at least 6 grams of fiber from ingredients like oats, pears and raspberries . Plus, they're also packed with gut-healthy foods like bananas, kefir and yogurt , which can help fight symptoms of inflammation and keep the brain healthy. Recipes like our Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl and our meal-prep friendly Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds are so good, you'll be looking forward to getting up in the morning!

Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.

Shakshuka (Eggs Poached in Spicy Tomato Sauce) Shakshuka is a veggie-packed meal featuring eggs cooked in a mixture of tomatoes, onions, peppers and spices. It's often served for breakfast or lunch in North Africa and the Middle East.

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

Chocolate Banana Oatmeal Have your fruit and a little luxury too with this kid-friendly healthy chocolate and banana oatmeal recipe. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.

Cauliflower Eggs Benedict with Turmeric Yogurt Sauce Greg DuPree Here we swap in roasted cauliflower steaks for the typical English muffins to pack veggie servings into your morning meal. Turmeric's sunny hue gives the sauce hollandaise vibes—yet is much simpler to make.

Our Lemon-Blueberry Overnight Oats Are Worth Waking Up For Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman These lemon-blueberry overnight oats are layered with creamy oats and a sweet blueberry syrup, with a garnish of fresh blueberries and lemon zest to bring the flavors together. Frozen blueberries work well too, but to get the right texture for the syrup you will need to use 2¼ cups frozen blueberries, 3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons maple syrup and 1½ tablespoons lemon juice.

Kiwi-Granola Breakfast Banana Split Carson Downing We take a classic dessert and put a breakfast-friendly spin on it by swapping in yogurt for ice cream. The thicker consistency of the strained yogurt (e.g., Greek-style or skyr) helps it hold its shape and mimic scoops of ice cream. Plus, it has more protein for staying power than regular yogurt. Lots of seeds and nuts are a nice textural counterpoint to the soft banana.

Overnight Oats with Chia Seeds (Meal-Prep Friendly) Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle This easy overnight oats with chia seeds recipe is naturally sweetened with peaches, but any chopped fresh or frozen fruit works well here. Chia seeds thicken the mixture as it sits, and they offer a healthy dose of fiber and omega-3 fats. Store these oats in individual airtight containers (like a mason jar) for an easy breakfast on the go.

Nut & Berry Parfait In this quick high-protein breakfast recipe, Greek yogurt is topped with healthy berries and almonds and lightly sweetened with honey.

Bircher Muesli Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Named after a Swiss physician, Bircher muesli features fresh apple, lemon juice and nuts. We added to this refreshing combo by including chia seeds for a boost of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, and we finish our version with a mix of fresh berries for color and flavor.

Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast.

Banana Overnight Oats Victor Protasio The banana flavor comes through perfectly in these banana overnight oats. Pecan butter has a delicate flavor that complements the flavors nicely, but you can also easily swap it out for any nut butter.

Pecan Butter & Pear Toast Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh For a quick breakfast or snack, try this three-ingredient toast. Pecan butter adds a nutty flavor, which gets balanced by the natural sweetness of the pear.

Overnight Matcha Oats with Berries Greg DuPree Blueberries and raspberries top these matcha overnight oats for a quick, meal-prep-friendly breakfast.

Anti-Inflammatory Beet Smoothie Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster This vibrant beet smoothie combines sweet and earthy beets with berries, banana and orange juice for a well-balanced flavor. Look for packaged cooked beets where the prepared fruits and vegetables are sold. Beets are high in belatins, an antioxidant that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Other nutrient-packed ingredients add even more anti-inflammatory power, like the anthocyanins in blueberries and the gingerol found in ginger.

Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.

Mango Raspberry Smoothie Ali Redmond A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.

Acai Bowl Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn This homemade acai bowl recipe makes for a delicious breakfast any day of the week. Acai can be very tart, so blending it with banana, coconut water and mixed berries adds sweetness to help balance the flavors. Feel free to switch up the toppings depending on your preferences.

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.

High-Fiber Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Get your day off to a healthy start with these raspberry-vanilla overnight oats. This grab-and-go breakfast delivers 8 grams of fiber, plus probiotics from kefir that may help support a healthy digestive system. We love sweet fresh raspberries to top off this easy breakfast, but any of your favorite berries or chopped fresh fruit will work well.