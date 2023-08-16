13 Cucumber Salads You'll Want to Make Forever

Make one of these delicious and healthy salad recipes that highlight cucumbers . From creamy, scoopable salads to hearty, citrusy mixes, you'll love these four- and five-star rated dishes. Recipes like our Lemony Lentil Salad with Feta and Creamy Cucumber, Radish & Tomato Chopped Salad are some of the most flavorful ways to enjoy cucumber.

01 of 13 Creamy Cucumber, Radish & Tomato Chopped Salad View Recipe A mix of cool, crunchy vegetables gives this healthy salad satisfying bite for a perfect potluck side.

02 of 13 Tomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette View Recipe This no-cook bean salad is a delicious way to use summer's best cherry or grape tomatoes and juicy cucumbers for a light dinner or lunch. Fresh basil elevates an easy vinaigrette recipe that dresses up this simple salad into something extraordinary.

03 of 13 Chopped Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Lemon View Recipe Greg DuPree It doesn't get easier than a cucumber and tomato summer salad! Fresh cucumber and juicy ripe tomatoes are all you need to really make this salad shine. Marinating cucumbers and tomatoes in vinegar with a touch of lemon zest infuses the dish with tangy citrus flavor.

04 of 13 Lemony Lentil Salad with Feta View Recipe Jason Donnelly This delicious and healthy lentil salad comes together in just 30 minutes and makes a wonderful hot-weather meal. Serve with whole-wheat pitas, if desired.

05 of 13 Cucumber Chickpea Salad with Feta & Lemon View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst This cucumber chickpea salad with feta and lemon is tangy and refreshing. You can enjoy it on its own or toss it with greens for an easy lunch or dinner. We love the grassy flavor of dill, but another fresh herb like oregano, parsley or chives will work well in its place.

06 of 13 Vidalia Onion & Cucumber Salad View Recipe For this old-fashioned Southern cucumber and onion salad, thin slices of cucumber and onion marinate just long enough to develop a touch of tanginess without any sharp bite. Serve with sweet dishes like barbecue to lend a refreshing balance.

07 of 13 Cucumber, Tomato & Avocado Salad View Recipe This vibrant cucumber, tomato and avocado salad is perfect for BBQs and backyard parties. The dressing is whisked together right in the salad bowl before you add the vegetables, so it's also incredibly easy to make. Choose a fairly firm avocado so it holds its shape in the salad.

08 of 13 Spiralized Cucumber Salad with Feta & Olives View Recipe Save time and spiralize crisp cucumber instead of chopping it for this easy, healthy vegetable side inspired by Greek salad. Want to make it a meal? Just add grilled chicken, shrimp or canned chickpeas.

09 of 13 Cucumber & Avocado Salad View Recipe This healthy cucumber-avocado salad takes just five minutes to prep. Lime juice and fresh herbs boost the bright flavors in this crunchy and creamy salad that's a perfect side dish for grilled chicken, fish or steak. This recipe calls for an English cucumber, which doesn't have to be peeled, but regular cucumbers work well too--just peel them before slicing.

10 of 13 Carrot-Cucumber Salad View Recipe Carrot salads are refreshing, and this one--with cucumbers, red onion and a zesty cilantro-chili vinaigrette--is sure to become a new favorite. It's excellent served with grilled fish.

11 of 13 Tofu Cucumber Salad with Spicy Peanut Dressing View Recipe Making tofu tastier can be as simple as tossing it in a knockout sauce like this Sichuan-inspired peanut dressing. To make this cucumber salad recipe a meal, add rice noodles and double the dressing. Serve with an extra drizzle of sesame oil and sliced scallions.

12 of 13 Chickpea Salad View Recipe This satisfying chickpea salad is a delicious combination of textures, from crunchy cucumbers to crumbly feta. The dill ranch dressing adds creaminess, but a tangy vinaigrette would be just as good.