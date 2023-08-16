13 Cucumber Salads You'll Want to Make Forever

By
Dillon Evans
Published on August 16, 2023
Lemony Lentil Salad
Photo: Jason Donnelly

Make one of these delicious and healthy salad recipes that highlight cucumbers. From creamy, scoopable salads to hearty, citrusy mixes, you'll love these four- and five-star rated dishes. Recipes like our Lemony Lentil Salad with Feta and Creamy Cucumber, Radish & Tomato Chopped Salad are some of the most flavorful ways to enjoy cucumber.

01 of 13

Creamy Cucumber, Radish & Tomato Chopped Salad

Creamy Cucumber, Radish & Tomato Chopped Salad

A mix of cool, crunchy vegetables gives this healthy salad satisfying bite for a perfect potluck side.

02 of 13

Tomato, Cucumber & White-Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

5492940.jpg

This no-cook bean salad is a delicious way to use summer's best cherry or grape tomatoes and juicy cucumbers for a light dinner or lunch. Fresh basil elevates an easy vinaigrette recipe that dresses up this simple salad into something extraordinary.

03 of 13

Chopped Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Lemon

8097337.jpg
Greg DuPree

It doesn't get easier than a cucumber and tomato summer salad! Fresh cucumber and juicy ripe tomatoes are all you need to really make this salad shine. Marinating cucumbers and tomatoes in vinegar with a touch of lemon zest infuses the dish with tangy citrus flavor.

04 of 13

Lemony Lentil Salad with Feta

Lemony Lentil Salad
Jason Donnelly

This delicious and healthy lentil salad comes together in just 30 minutes and makes a wonderful hot-weather meal. Serve with whole-wheat pitas, if desired.

05 of 13

Cucumber Chickpea Salad with Feta & Lemon

a recipe photo of the Cucumber Chickpea Salad with Feta & Lemon
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

This cucumber chickpea salad with feta and lemon is tangy and refreshing. You can enjoy it on its own or toss it with greens for an easy lunch or dinner. We love the grassy flavor of dill, but another fresh herb like oregano, parsley or chives will work well in its place.

06 of 13

Vidalia Onion & Cucumber Salad

4502844.jpg

For this old-fashioned Southern cucumber and onion salad, thin slices of cucumber and onion marinate just long enough to develop a touch of tanginess without any sharp bite. Serve with sweet dishes like barbecue to lend a refreshing balance.

07 of 13

Cucumber, Tomato & Avocado Salad

plate with cucumbers, tomato and avocado

This vibrant cucumber, tomato and avocado salad is perfect for BBQs and backyard parties. The dressing is whisked together right in the salad bowl before you add the vegetables, so it's also incredibly easy to make. Choose a fairly firm avocado so it holds its shape in the salad.

08 of 13

Spiralized Cucumber Salad with Feta & Olives

4500248.jpg

Save time and spiralize crisp cucumber instead of chopping it for this easy, healthy vegetable side inspired by Greek salad. Want to make it a meal? Just add grilled chicken, shrimp or canned chickpeas.

09 of 13

Cucumber & Avocado Salad

Cucumber & Avocado Salad

This healthy cucumber-avocado salad takes just five minutes to prep. Lime juice and fresh herbs boost the bright flavors in this crunchy and creamy salad that's a perfect side dish for grilled chicken, fish or steak. This recipe calls for an English cucumber, which doesn't have to be peeled, but regular cucumbers work well too--just peel them before slicing.

10 of 13

Carrot-Cucumber Salad

5592991.jpg

Carrot salads are refreshing, and this one--with cucumbers, red onion and a zesty cilantro-chili vinaigrette--is sure to become a new favorite. It's excellent served with grilled fish.

11 of 13

Tofu Cucumber Salad with Spicy Peanut Dressing

7881922.jpg

Making tofu tastier can be as simple as tossing it in a knockout sauce like this Sichuan-inspired peanut dressing. To make this cucumber salad recipe a meal, add rice noodles and double the dressing. Serve with an extra drizzle of sesame oil and sliced scallions.

12 of 13

Chickpea Salad

4457617.jpg

This satisfying chickpea salad is a delicious combination of textures, from crunchy cucumbers to crumbly feta. The dill ranch dressing adds creaminess, but a tangy vinaigrette would be just as good.

13 of 13

Pineapple & Cucumber Salad

Pineapple & Cucumber Salad

Enjoy this sweet, refreshing salad alongside grilled meat or fish to cut through the richness and refresh the palate. If you like a little heat, adding jalapeño will give you the kick you crave. While packs of pre-chopped pineapple are convenient, they're almost always more expensive. When pineapple is in season, it's best to buy fresh and chop it yourself. Look for a pineapple with a golden-yellow exterior, which is a good indicator of ripeness.

