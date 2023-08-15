18 Three-Step Sheet-Pan Dinner Recipes

Dillon Evans

Published on August 15, 2023
Chicken Nachos
Photo: Jennifer Causey

These sheet-pan dinners help you get an easy meal on the table. In three steps or less, you can make healthy recipes for pizza, fish tacos, chicken and more, and you'll only need to clean one pan when it's all done. Recipes like our Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers and Chicken Nachos are simple, flavorful dishes perfect for any night of the week.

01 of 18

Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus

Garlic Butter-Roasted Salmon with Potatoes & Asparagus

This one-pan salmon and potatoes recipe makes a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner. Melted garlic butter coats the salmon and vegetables, adding depth of flavor and richness to the dish.

02 of 18

Baked Fish Tacos with Avocado

5267679.jpg

Instead of deep-frying, the fish fillets in this quick-and-easy 5-ingredient recipe are coated with a flavorful seasoning blend and baked. Several varieties of flaky white fish can be used for these tacos. When you go to the market to purchase fish, the best strategy is to be flexible and choose the variety that looks freshest that day.

03 of 18

Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers

Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers

This easy meal is bound to become a regular in your dinner rotation. It's super simple, comes together quickly and requires just one pan.

04 of 18

Spicy Jerk Shrimp

Spicy Jerk Shrimp

Here's a shrimp sheet pan supper that's roasted and caramelized to perfection! The pineapple in this recipe makes a sweet sauce that balances the heat of the Jamaican jerk seasoning.

05 of 18

Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables

Sheet-Pan Balsamic-Parmesan Chicken & Vegetables

This flavorful dish--with the combination of balsamic vinegar and Parmesan cheese--makes a great weeknight meal since it requires little legwork (and only one pan!). The marjoram adds a distinct earthy aroma. If you don't have marjoram in your spice arsenal, you can use dried oregano instead. Both have a woodsy flavor that complements the dish beautifully.

06 of 18

Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fajitas

Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fajitas
Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis

Fajitas make an excellent weeknight meal. These come together faster than ever, using quick-cooking shrimp and veggies all on one sheet pan so you can focus on family rather than cleanup.

07 of 18

Roasted Salmon & Tomatoes with Garlic & Olives

Roasted Salmon & Tomatoes with Garlic & Olives

Keep the mess to minimum with this easy sheet-pan dinner. Cherry tomato halves roast alongside salmon fillets and make a delicious topping combined with olives, garlic and thyme in this easy fuss-free dinner.

08 of 18

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos
Jennifer Causey

These chicken nachos have crunchy chips topped with hot spiced shredded chicken, beans and melted cheese with cooling chunks of avocado, red onion and cilantro. If you like the heat, add jalapeño slices at the end. These quick nachos work well with shredded chicken breast or rotisserie chicken if you have leftovers around.

09 of 18

Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette

4473427.jpg

Roasting chicken thighs directly on top of the vegetables bastes the scallions and potatoes with delicious drippings in this healthy dinner recipe.

10 of 18

Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fried Rice

Sheet-Pan Shrimp Fried Rice

This sheet-pan shrimp fried rice recipe is a great way to use leftover rice, but you could also use pre-cooked microwave rice. Let it come to room temperature while you chop the veggies. Sambal, the spicy chile-based condiment popular in Indonesia, Malaysia and southern India, provides a kick.

11 of 18

Best Oven-Baked Salmon

a recipe photo of the Baked Salmon
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf

Lemon, fennel and dill impart delicious flavor in this easy baked salmon recipe. Baking the lemon slices releases the juices and essential oils from the rind. Serve with fingerling potatoes and asparagus, or enjoy with a simple salad.

12 of 18

Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza

6974157.jpg

This light and flavorful caprese pizza is ready when the tomatoes are just heated through and the mozzarella cheese is slightly melted. If you want a little more on this pizza, it'd be delicious with a few slices of prosciutto. Chef tip: let your dough come up to room temperature before you stretch it--it'll make it much easier to work with.

13 of 18

Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Asparagus

Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Asparagus
Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn

This sheet-pan shrimp and asparagus is a complete meal all on one pan! The shrimp and asparagus cook perfectly together. Crushed red pepper adds a dash of heat while lime juice brightens the dish.

14 of 18

Sheet-Pan Harissa Chicken & Vegetables

7806892.jpg

This one-pan dinner gets a hit of flavorful heat from harissa, the popular North African chile-and-garlic paste. We use harissa paste from a tube for this recipe. It's got a concentrated chile flavor that makes an excellent spice rub for chicken and adds a subtle punch of heat to a refreshing herbed yogurt sauce.

15 of 18

Ginger Roasted Salmon & Broccoli

5678201.jpg

This quick Asian salmon recipe uses the sauce for both glazing the salmon and tossing with the broccoli. Serve over rice noodles or brown rice tossed with sesame oil and scallions.

16 of 18

Sheet-Pan Garlic-Soy Chicken & Vegetables

Sheet-Pan Teriyaki Chicken & Vegetables
Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis

This easy dish comes together quickly and is cooked all on one baking sheet. Putting the pan in the oven while it preheats makes it hot enough to lightly sear the chicken and vegetables, adding texture and flavor and also reducing the cook time. Chicken thighs emerge from the oven succulent and coated in the savory sauce (with less salt because of the low-sodium soy sauce) and fragrant from the garlic, ginger and scallions. We recommend serving this with brown rice or whole-wheat noodles.

17 of 18

Sheet-Pan Maple-Mustard Pork Chops & Carrots

6433778.jpg

You need just one pan for this satisfying weeknight dinner. A sweet and savory maple-mustard glaze livens up baked pork chops, while the carrots are jazzed up with flavor-boosting and anti-inflammatory garlic, ginger and turmeric. Rainbow carrots add colorful pizazz, but regular orange carrots are a just-as-tasty substitute. Pork dries out easily--using an instant-read thermometer ensures meat is cooked safely, but still moist.

18 of 18

Honey-Harissa Chicken Thighs

Honey-Harissa Chicken Thighs
Jacob Fox

Harissa, a hot chile pepper paste that hails from northern Africa, adds tons of flavor and shines when it's combined with honey to make a sweet coating slathered on chicken thighs. Serve with brown rice and roasted carrots.

