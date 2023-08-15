19 Mediterranean Diet Grain Bowls for Lunch

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls

Grain bowls are not only a great way to nourish yourself in the middle of the day. They're also easy to meal prep! These grain bowl recipes align with the Mediterranean diet, one of the healthiest eating patterns in the world. This is because they incorporate lots of vegetables, healthy fats, whole grains and lean proteins for a balanced and filling lunch all in one bowl or container. Recipes like our Chickpea & Quinoa Bowl with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce and Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls are convenient, energizing and flavorful meals to help get you through the day ahead.

01 of 19

Chickpea & Quinoa Bowl with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

4513586.jpg

Quinoa and chickpeas pack this vegetarian grain bowl with plenty of plant-based protein. Whip up a batch of these flavorful grain bowls and pack them in lidded containers to stash in the fridge for easy, healthy grab-and-go lunches all week long.

02 of 19

Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice

containers of vegan burrito bowls with cauliflower rice

These meal-prep vegan burrito bowls are healthier and more flavorful than takeout. Make them early in the week for grab-and-go meals when days are busy. We use frozen cauliflower rice, a low-carb substitute for white or brown rice, to cut down on prep time.

03 of 19

Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls

Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls

This pesto chicken quinoa bowl is packed with herbs from the basil pesto and the Italian spice mix and gets a slight kick of heat from the red pepper. If you enjoy the flavor profile, this dish can also be made with orzo in place of quinoa.

04 of 19

Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage

8412477.jpg

Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes and herbs.

05 of 19

Vegan Grain Bowl

4525967.jpg

This easy grain bowl has so much to love--sweet potatoes, protein-packed chickpeas, creamy avocado and homemade tahini dressing. Make the full recipe on the weekend and pack into individual serving containers for ready-to-go lunches for work all week.

06 of 19

Salmon Rice Bowl

Salmon Rice Bowl
Ali Redmond

Inspired by the viral TikTok trend, this salmon rice bowl makes for a tasty lunch or dinner. With healthy ingredients like instant brown rice, salmon and veggies, you'll have a flavorful meal in just 25 minutes.

07 of 19

Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl

Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl

This black bean and quinoa bowl has many of the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.

08 of 19

Roasted Salmon Rice Bowl with Beets & Brussels

4784208.jpg

Roasting vegetables and salmon together on one sheet pan while the rice cooks makes an easy, satisfying meal packed with protein, whole grains and veggies. To ensure that you're getting 100 percent whole grains, look for a wild rice blend that consists of wild and brown rice.

09 of 19

Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls

5783153.jpg

Skip takeout and whip up these equally delicious and easy-to-make burrito bowls at home. They're great for a fast and easy dinner or a healthy meal to pack for work throughout the week.

10 of 19

Farro Salad with Arugula, Artichokes & Pistachios

8427587.jpg

Precooked farro makes this dish come together in no time. And you can make it in the same bowl you serve it in, minimizing cleanup!

11 of 19

Salami & Farro Salad

8111407.jpg

This farro salad is savory, tangy, and briny. Chewy farro creates the perfect base for bold flavors from salami, banana peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes, while radicchio adds a delightful pop of color.

12 of 19

Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing

Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing
Brie Passano

This healthy vegetarian salad recipe features chickpeas and quinoa for a boost of protein. Cilantro adds color and flavor when blended to make a creamy dressing. Serve this cold salad for lunch or dinner.

13 of 19

Quinoa, Avocado & Chickpea Salad over Mixed Greens

6859253.jpg

Protein-rich quinoa and chickpeas add staying power to this zesty and healthy salad recipe.

14 of 19

Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken

7801027.jpg

Dark green lacinato kale contrasts with the warm tones of bell peppers and tomatoes in this healthy green goddess salad recipe.

15 of 19

Vegetarian Protein Bowl

vegetarian protein bowl
Fred Hardy

This vegetarian protein bowl has everything you need for a complete meal in one bowl. Beans not only boost protein, but also add creaminess to the farro mixture. Chimichurri sauce brightens the dish.

16 of 19

Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" Tabbouleh

spice grilled chicken

Chicken breasts on the grill have a smoky flavor that's enhanced with an easy spice rub. We chose flat-leaf parsley in this salad because it has a stronger herbal taste than its sometimes-bitter curly counterpart.

17 of 19

Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken

6707073.jpg

These healthy Greek-inspired cauliflower rice bowls topped with feta, olives, veggies and grilled chicken are impressive yet take just 30 minutes to make.

18 of 19

Meal-Prep Falafel Bowls with Tahini Sauce

6184896.jpg

These quick couscous bowls come together in 20 minutes thanks to healthy convenience items like frozen falafel and steam-in-bag fresh green beans. Whisk together the simple tahini sauce while the other ingredients cook.

19 of 19

Salmon & Quinoa Bowls with Green Beans, Olives & Feta

Salmon & Quinoa Bowls with Green Beans, Olives & Feta

This flavorful and easy salmon quinoa bowl is a meal that keeps on giving. Pack up any leftovers for a next-day lunch, or make the entire recipe ahead and pack it into individual serving containers for ready-to-go meals.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls
26 Easy Anti-Inflammatory Lunches for the Mediterranean Diet
vegetarian protein bowl
16 Vegan Grain Bowl Recipes
southwestern cauliflower shrimp
16 High-Protein Grain Bowl Recipes For Summer
Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken
21 Diabetes-Friendly, Mediterranean Diet Lunches for Summer
Chicken-Quinoa Bowl with Strawberries & Pecans
23 High-Protein, Anti-Inflammatory Lunches
green goddess buddha bowl
19 Grain Bowl Dinners Ready in 30 Minutes or Less
Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas
30 Days of Mediterranean Diet Lunches
Sheet-Pan Egg Sandwiches
17 High-Protein Meal Prep Ideas That are Easy to Make
Chicken, Avocado & Quinoa Bowls with Herb Dressing
34 Anti-Inflammatory Lunch Recipes That Are High in Fiber
spinach artichoke dip grilled cheese
20 High-Protein Vegetarian Lunches for Summer
Celeriac & Lentil Salad with Poached Eggs
17 Low-Calorie, High-Protein Lunches for the Mediterranean Diet
Kale & Quinoa Salad with Lemon Dressing
38 Anti-Inflammatory Dinners You Can Make in 30 Minutes
Salmon Rice Bowl
14 Dairy-Free Lunch Recipes to Help Reduce Inflammation
a blue bowl full of chicken and vegetables and a smaller bowl with dressing
15 High-Protein, Diabetes-Friendly Lunch Recipes
Sweet & Sour Chicken
20 Simple Meal Prep Ideas For the Mediterranean Diet
5238637.jpg
18 High-Fiber Lunches that Follow the Mediterranean Diet 