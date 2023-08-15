19 Mediterranean Diet Grain Bowls for Lunch

Grain bowls are not only a great way to nourish yourself in the middle of the day. They're also easy to meal prep! These grain bowl recipes align with the Mediterranean diet , one of the healthiest eating patterns in the world . This is because they incorporate lots of vegetables, healthy fats, whole grains and lean proteins for a balanced and filling lunch all in one bowl or container. Recipes like our Chickpea & Quinoa Bowl with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce and Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls are convenient, energizing and flavorful meals to help get you through the day ahead.

01 of 19 Chickpea & Quinoa Bowl with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce View Recipe Quinoa and chickpeas pack this vegetarian grain bowl with plenty of plant-based protein. Whip up a batch of these flavorful grain bowls and pack them in lidded containers to stash in the fridge for easy, healthy grab-and-go lunches all week long.

02 of 19 Vegan Burrito Bowls with Cauliflower Rice View Recipe These meal-prep vegan burrito bowls are healthier and more flavorful than takeout. Make them early in the week for grab-and-go meals when days are busy. We use frozen cauliflower rice, a low-carb substitute for white or brown rice, to cut down on prep time.

03 of 19 Pesto Chicken Quinoa Bowls View Recipe This pesto chicken quinoa bowl is packed with herbs from the basil pesto and the Italian spice mix and gets a slight kick of heat from the red pepper. If you enjoy the flavor profile, this dish can also be made with orzo in place of quinoa.

04 of 19 Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage View Recipe Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes and herbs.

05 of 19 Vegan Grain Bowl View Recipe This easy grain bowl has so much to love--sweet potatoes, protein-packed chickpeas, creamy avocado and homemade tahini dressing. Make the full recipe on the weekend and pack into individual serving containers for ready-to-go lunches for work all week.

06 of 19 Salmon Rice Bowl View Recipe Ali Redmond Inspired by the viral TikTok trend, this salmon rice bowl makes for a tasty lunch or dinner. With healthy ingredients like instant brown rice, salmon and veggies, you'll have a flavorful meal in just 25 minutes.

07 of 19 Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl View Recipe This black bean and quinoa bowl has many of the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.

08 of 19 Roasted Salmon Rice Bowl with Beets & Brussels View Recipe Roasting vegetables and salmon together on one sheet pan while the rice cooks makes an easy, satisfying meal packed with protein, whole grains and veggies. To ensure that you're getting 100 percent whole grains, look for a wild rice blend that consists of wild and brown rice.

09 of 19 Meal-Prep Chili-Lime Chicken Bowls View Recipe Skip takeout and whip up these equally delicious and easy-to-make burrito bowls at home. They're great for a fast and easy dinner or a healthy meal to pack for work throughout the week.

10 of 19 Farro Salad with Arugula, Artichokes & Pistachios View Recipe Precooked farro makes this dish come together in no time. And you can make it in the same bowl you serve it in, minimizing cleanup!

11 of 19 Salami & Farro Salad View Recipe This farro salad is savory, tangy, and briny. Chewy farro creates the perfect base for bold flavors from salami, banana peppers, and sun-dried tomatoes, while radicchio adds a delightful pop of color.

12 of 19 Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing View Recipe Brie Passano This healthy vegetarian salad recipe features chickpeas and quinoa for a boost of protein. Cilantro adds color and flavor when blended to make a creamy dressing. Serve this cold salad for lunch or dinner.

13 of 19 Quinoa, Avocado & Chickpea Salad over Mixed Greens View Recipe Protein-rich quinoa and chickpeas add staying power to this zesty and healthy salad recipe.

14 of 19 Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken View Recipe Dark green lacinato kale contrasts with the warm tones of bell peppers and tomatoes in this healthy green goddess salad recipe.

15 of 19 Vegetarian Protein Bowl View Recipe Fred Hardy This vegetarian protein bowl has everything you need for a complete meal in one bowl. Beans not only boost protein, but also add creaminess to the farro mixture. Chimichurri sauce brightens the dish.

16 of 19 Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" Tabbouleh View Recipe Chicken breasts on the grill have a smoky flavor that's enhanced with an easy spice rub. We chose flat-leaf parsley in this salad because it has a stronger herbal taste than its sometimes-bitter curly counterpart.

17 of 19 Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Grilled Chicken View Recipe These healthy Greek-inspired cauliflower rice bowls topped with feta, olives, veggies and grilled chicken are impressive yet take just 30 minutes to make.

18 of 19 Meal-Prep Falafel Bowls with Tahini Sauce View Recipe These quick couscous bowls come together in 20 minutes thanks to healthy convenience items like frozen falafel and steam-in-bag fresh green beans. Whisk together the simple tahini sauce while the other ingredients cook.