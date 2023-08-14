12 High-Protein Breakfasts Ready in 5 Minutes

Need a delicious, high-protein breakfast that's quick and easy to make? From smoothies to breakfast tacos, these simple recipes only take 5 minutes to make, and each serving provides at least 15 grams of protein to help support bone strength, digestion and muscle recovery . Recipes like our Nut & Berry Parfait and Avocado Toast with Burrata are energizing, flavorful and satisfying meals that are perfect to help kickstart your day.

01 of 12 Nut & Berry Parfait View Recipe In this quick high-protein breakfast recipe, Greek yogurt is topped with healthy berries and almonds and lightly sweetened with honey.

02 of 12 Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

03 of 12 Spinach & Egg Tacos View Recipe Johnny Autry Hard-boiled eggs are combined with spinach, cheese and salsa for a quick, flavorful breakfast. Mashed avocado provides a creamy element while a squeeze of lime juice brings acidity.

04 of 12 Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie View Recipe Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

05 of 12 Avocado Toast with Burrata View Recipe Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.

06 of 12 Spinach-Avocado Smoothie View Recipe This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.

07 of 12 Ham, Egg & Sprouts Breakfast Sandwich View Recipe Sara Haas This open-faced sandwich feels like something you would get at a fancy breakfast spot, but you can make it at home in just five minutes! Don't skip the step of tossing your sprouts in the mustard-lemon juice mixture; it ensures each bite is full of peppy, bright flavor!

08 of 12 Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie View Recipe Clara Gonzalez Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.

09 of 12 Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey View Recipe A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.

10 of 12 Instant Egg & Cheese "Bake" View Recipe Johnny Autry Learn how to cook eggs in the microwave for a quick, delicious breakfast. Spinach and Cheddar cheese make these eggs even more filling.

11 of 12 Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie View Recipe This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.