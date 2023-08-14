12 High-Protein Breakfasts Ready in 5 Minutes

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Avocado Toast with Burrata

Need a delicious, high-protein breakfast that's quick and easy to make? From smoothies to breakfast tacos, these simple recipes only take 5 minutes to make, and each serving provides at least 15 grams of protein to help support bone strength, digestion and muscle recovery. Recipes like our Nut & Berry Parfait and Avocado Toast with Burrata are energizing, flavorful and satisfying meals that are perfect to help kickstart your day.

01 of 12

Nut & Berry Parfait

3758688.jpg

In this quick high-protein breakfast recipe, Greek yogurt is topped with healthy berries and almonds and lightly sweetened with honey.

02 of 12

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie
Ali Redmond

Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

03 of 12

Spinach & Egg Tacos

Egg & Spinach Tacos
Johnny Autry

Hard-boiled eggs are combined with spinach, cheese and salsa for a quick, flavorful breakfast. Mashed avocado provides a creamy element while a squeeze of lime juice brings acidity.

04 of 12

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

5678189.jpg

Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.

05 of 12

Avocado Toast with Burrata

Avocado Toast with Burrata

Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.

06 of 12

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

5147278.jpg

This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.

07 of 12

Ham, Egg & Sprouts Breakfast Sandwich

recipe photo of a Ham, Egg & Sprouts Breakfast Sandwich
Sara Haas

This open-faced sandwich feels like something you would get at a fancy breakfast spot, but you can make it at home in just five minutes! Don't skip the step of tossing your sprouts in the mustard-lemon juice mixture; it ensures each bite is full of peppy, bright flavor!

08 of 12

Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie

Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie
Clara Gonzalez

Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.

09 of 12

Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey

4582987.jpg

A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.

10 of 12

Instant Egg & Cheese "Bake"

Instant Egg & Cheese "Bake"
Johnny Autry

Learn how to cook eggs in the microwave for a quick, delicious breakfast. Spinach and Cheddar cheese make these eggs even more filling.

11 of 12

Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie

6768424.jpg

This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.

12 of 12

Whole Wheat Bagel with Peanut Butter

5571249.jpg

Swap out a typical bagel with a mini whole wheat bagel for a lower calorie and higher fiber breakfast. Pair with peanut butter to keep you fuller longer.

