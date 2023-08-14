14 No-Bake Dessert Recipes in Three Steps or Less

Are you craving a frozen, fruity treat? What about a chewy, no-bake cookie? Look no further than these delicious desserts. You can make these easy, no-bake recipes in just three steps or less. Try our Banana Pudding Parfaits or Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Balls for a bite of something flavorful and refreshing.

01 of 14 Vegan No-Bake Cookies View Recipe Almond butter and coconut oil melt together to bind these stovetop cookies without using any eggs. To take the flavor to the next level, try subbing in your favorite nut butter.

02 of 14 Banana Pudding Parfaits View Recipe Andrea Mathis These individual banana puddings contain all of those delicious traditional banana pudding flavors in a healthy little parfait package. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.

03 of 14 No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies View Recipe We gave no-bake cookies a healthy makeover, bumping up the peanut butter and cutting back on added sugar and butter. The result is a chewy, peanut buttery, oat-packed delicious cookie. It's easy to whip up a batch of these—only a few simple ingredients are needed to make these chewy peanut butter cookies and there's no baking required.

04 of 14 Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark View Recipe Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack is perfect for kids and adults alike.

05 of 14 Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Balls View Recipe Most raw cookie dough isn't safe to eat, but this recipe for vegan edible cookie dough is designed to be eaten raw. Canned chickpeas and nut butter form the base of this dough, making it healthy too! In this recipe, we roll the dough into little bite-size balls, perfect for snacking. Keep a stash in your freezer for a healthy treat.

06 of 14 Lemon-Blueberry Nice Cream View Recipe Brie Passano Nice cream is for everyone, regardless of dietary restrictions. This dairy- and lactose-free, no-added-sugar version requires only five ingredients, including cold water, and comes together as fast as the blades in your food processor can spin. It's bright with blueberries and creamy from bananas, making it a simple and easy dessert with a good dose of dietary fiber—how much more can you ask from a delicious frozen summer dessert?

07 of 14 No-Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies View Recipe Creamy natural peanut butter and chocolate team up in these easy and healthy no-bake cookies! Whip up a batch for after-school snacks, dessert or anytime your sweet tooth comes calling.

08 of 14 No-Bake Cherry Cheesecake View Recipe This no-bake cherry cheesecake is an easy summertime treat. This no-bake cheesecake recipe has omega-3-rich walnuts in the graham cracker crust and uses nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese in the filling to keep saturated fat in check. If you want a bright red topping, use sour cherries. Sweet cherries give it a more purple hue. To make gluten-free no-bake cherry cheesecake, use gluten-free graham crackers.

09 of 14 Mocha Yogurt & Raspberry Parfaits View Recipe Jason Donnelly These individual yogurt parfaits are layered with chocolate cookies and raspberries for a sweet treat. A touch of maple syrup balances the tangy flavor of the Greek yogurt.

10 of 14 No-Bake Berry Cheesecake Bars View Recipe As if no-bake weren't tempting enough, consider that the graham cracker crust for these berry cheesecake bars has pecans in it. Ooh la la! In the filling, nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese cut the calories and saturated fat.

11 of 14 No-Bake Vegan Date Brownies View Recipe Sweetened with dates, these whole-grain bars provide energy and protein, thanks to nut butter. With just 5 ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, you can make these delicious, chewy brownies with no added sugar. Whip up a batch as a healthy dessert or for grab-and-go energy bars for a healthy snack.

12 of 14 Citrus Salad with Pomegranate & Mint View Recipe Brittany Conerly This citrus salad, made with grapefruit, tangerines and navel and blood oranges, is equally at home as part of your brunch spread or served as a refreshing low-sugar dessert. A sprinkle of orange blossom water gives it a heady fragrance.

13 of 14 Orange Creamsicle Nice Cream View Recipe Jen Causey This light and creamy orange creamsicle nice cream uses coconut cream instead of milk or heavy cream to achieve its silky texture. The subtle coconut flavor blends well with the bright acidity from fresh orange juice.