I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Go-To Dinners When I Only Have 20 Minutes to Cook

Sometimes there's not much time to get a meal on the table—we've all been there. But that doesn't mean you can't have something that's flavorful, nutritious and filling. Whenever I'm in a rush and don't have lots of time to cook, I rely on delicious and satisfying recipes I can easily whip up in 20 minutes or less. Dishes like Creamy Lemon & Dill Skillet Chicken and Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa are packed with vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats for a balanced meal that tastes creative and complex. Plus, these recipes rely on less expensive ingredients like beans, rice, chicken and canned tomatoes, making it easy to have a healthy meal that aligns with your budget. So what are you waiting for? You're only 20 minutes away from a quick and delicious dinner. For more beginner- and budget-friendly recipes and cooking tips, check out Thrifty .

01 of 14 20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet View Recipe Jamie Vespa Salmon fillets cook quickly and are coated with a delicious creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This easy salmon dinner is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. The best news: you can get this meal on the table in 20 minutes flat.

02 of 14 Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry View Recipe To make this 20-minute vegan curry even faster, buy precut veggies from the salad bar at the grocery store. To make it a full, satisfying dinner, serve over cooked brown rice. When shopping for simmer sauce, look for one with 400 mg of sodium or less and check the ingredient list for cream or fish sauce if you want to keep this vegan. If you like a spicy kick, add a few dashes of your favorite hot sauce at the end.

03 of 14 Creamy Lemon & Dill Skillet Chicken View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle This creamy lemon and dill skillet chicken recipe is a true crowd-pleaser and makes for a perfect weeknight dinner. Chicken cutlets cook quickly, taking this recipe from skillet to table in only 20 minutes. The drippings and fond from the pan are at the heart of the tangy, vibrant pan sauce that you serve with the chicken. Drizzle any extra over pasta, rice or mashed potatoes served on the side.

04 of 14 Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa View Recipe An easy-to-make slaw served on the side of these salmon tacos makes for a filling and fast weeknight dinner. If you prefer more heat in these fish tacos, simply add a pinch or two of chipotle chile powder or cayenne with the chili powder.

05 of 14 Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta View Recipe If you've ever wanted to make a meal out of warm spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy pasta is for you. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.

06 of 14 Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad View Recipe Cutting the steak immediately after cooking breaks all the rules on meat cookery, but in this recipe we do it intentionally in order to capture the juices and incorporate them into the dressing. Serve this grilled flank steak recipe with crusty bread to soak up the deliciousness.

07 of 14 Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl View Recipe This black bean and quinoa bowl has many of the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.

08 of 14 20-Minute Chicken Enchiladas View Recipe Caitlin Bensel Quick tip: While the sauce cooks, shred the chicken. For a spicy kick, top with chopped jalapeños.

09 of 14 Mushroom & Tofu Stir-Fry View Recipe This tofu veggie stir-fry is quick and easy, making it a great go-to weeknight meal. Baked tofu has a firm, toothsome texture that crisps well in a hot pan. You can find it in flavors like teriyaki and sesame, both of which are delicious here. Or opt for a smoked version, which has the same texture with a more robust flavor. Serve over brown rice.

10 of 14 Skillet Ravioli Lasagna View Recipe Jasmine Comer This easy inside-out ravioli lasagna is the ultimate weeknight comfort food—no layering or mixing bowls required. Feel free to swap in ground turkey for the beef. Look for fresh mozzarella balls (also called "pearls") in the specialty cheese section of your grocery store.

11 of 14 Beef Pad Thai View Recipe We've bulked up the serving size of beef pad thai by adding in lots of healthy veggies like matchstick carrots, snap peas and scallions. Look for whole-grain brown-rice pad thai noodles to add an additional 3 grams fiber to each serving.

12 of 14 Quick Chicken Fajitas View Recipe Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower Looking to update your classic chicken fajita recipe? These quick and easy chicken fajitas are perfect for a casual, fun get-together. For a casual, fun get-together, set up a make-your-own-fajitas bar with the chicken filling, avocado cream, sour cream, and any other toppings you love, like pico de gallo, sliced fresh jalapeños, or crisp radish slices. The recipe serves 4, but you can easily double it to feed a larger crowd. For a quick, easy side, combine shredded red or green cabbage, toasted hulled pumpkin seeds (pepitas), and crumbled queso fresco. Toss with a simple dressing of lime juice and olive oil.

13 of 14 Creamy Lemon Pasta with Shrimp View Recipe Yogurt makes a fine substitute for cream in the sauce for this easy pasta recipe. Just warm the yogurt (do not boil) and add some pasta-cooking water to thin it out. Lemon and fresh basil brighten up the whole-wheat pasta and complement the shrimp in this quick dinner recipe.