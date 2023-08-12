17 Diabetes-Friendly Chicken Salad Recipes

Eating chicken is already an easy way to help you meet your protein needs , but when you pair it with the other ingredients in these recipes, you're left with balanced dishes you can enjoy for lunch or dinner any day. These chicken salads feature a variety of complex carbs like dark leafy greens, root vegetables and whole grains to help you feel fueled for longer. Plus, these low-calorie meals are lower in saturated fat and made with sodium-conscious ingredients to be appropriate for those following a diabetes-friendly eating pattern . Recipes like our Sesame Kohlrabi & Chicken Salad and our Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing are delicious, flavor-packed and nutritious meal choices.

Sesame Kohlrabi & Chicken Salad Kohlrabi (a bulbous vegetable related to broccoli and Brussels sprouts but with a milder, sweet flavor) and almonds add crunch to this crowd-pleasing salad. Baked tofu or shrimp can be used instead of the chicken.

Chicken Salad This chicken salad recipe combines Greek-style yogurt and mayonnaise for a creamy dressing. Sweet apple, toasty hazelnuts and crunchy celery balance the flavors and texture. Serve on toasted baguette or atop lightly dressed greens.

Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing These hearty kale salads hold up well for 4 days, making them perfect for meal-prep lunches. To keep the ingredients from getting soggy, dress this salad and top it with peanuts just before serving. For a delicious vegan option, swap in roasted tofu for the chicken breast (see Associated Recipes).

Copycat McDonald's Southwest Salad If you were a fan of the McDonald's Southwest Salad before it left the menu, this copycat recipe brings it all back with a few healthy twists. The creamy dressing keeps saturated fat and calories in check with reduced-fat sour cream combined with salsa to give it its signature spice. We loaded it up with plenty of veggies, but feel free to give it your own spin with chopped avocado or crushed tortilla chips for crunch. (Editor's note: The title of this recipe does not align with EatingWell's practices for naming and attributing recipes but gives proper credit to McDonald's menu, which called this dish "Southwest Salad.")

Classic Dill Chicken Salad We lightened up the creamy dressing in this healthy chicken salad recipe with a combo of mayonnaise and plain Greek yogurt. Dill, grapes, celery and walnuts make up this classic chicken salad but feel free to experiment with your favorite fruit, vegetables and herbs. Serve it open-face on toasted bread or scoop it on top of fresh salad greens.

Padma Lakshmi's Tandoori Chicken Salad Padma Lakshmi's tandoori salad features chicken marinated in yogurt and plenty of spices, along with lots of crunchy vegetables including cucumber, cabbage, jicama and radishes. Her technique of cooking the chicken in its marinade and then using that cooked marinade as a salad dressing is genius—it infuses the salad with tons of flavor.

Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens This hearty salad comes together with little effort, since the squash and chicken can roast together on the same sheet pan. Prep the dressing and the salad greens while the chicken is roasting.

Shredded Chicken & Avocado Nacho Salad Dinner doesn't get any easier than this five-ingredient salad. And it's bursting with Super Bowl Sunday potential.

Goddess Veggie Bowls with Chicken Dark green lacinato kale contrasts with the warm tones of bell peppers and tomatoes in this healthy green goddess salad recipe.

Creamy Pesto Chicken Salad with Greens For a healthy variation on creamy chicken salad, we've replaced half the mayonnaise with basil pesto. Serve over greens or make it into a sandwich for a healthy lunch.

Spiced Grilled Chicken with Cauliflower "Rice" Tabbouleh Chicken breasts on the grill have a smoky flavor that's enhanced with an easy spice rub. We chose flat-leaf parsley in this salad because it has a stronger herbal taste than its sometimes-bitter curly counterpart.

Chicken with Spinach & Tomato Orzo Salad Baked chicken breasts cook in the oven while you mix together a Mediterranean-inspired salad—packed with veggies, whole-wheat orzo and an easy homemade vinaigrette—for a weekend-worthy dinner on the table in under an hour. The leftovers from this healthy 400-calorie meal make a delicious packable lunch for the next day.

Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad This scrumptious and healthy salad combines elements of Caesar salad, pasta salad and chicken salad for an easy weeknight dinner that comes together in less than 30 minutes (and most of the prep can be done ahead). Use your blender to whip together the tangy buttermilk-based dressing, which would also be great on a salmon or chickpea salad.

Green Goddess Farro Bowl Farro and vegetables with a thick green goddess dressing pack this grain bowl with plenty of flavor. Finish it off with chicken, or use white beans as a plant-based protein alternative. (To make this bowl completely vegetarian, omit the anchovy paste from the dressing.) If you can't find fava beans, try thawed frozen lima beans or edamame in their place.

This 15-Minute Chicken & Cabbage Salad Is a No-Cook Dinner Winner Best known as a Vietnamese dipping sauce, nuoc cham typically combines sugar, lime juice and fish sauce, striking the perfect balance between sweet, sour and salty. Here it ties together crunchy vegetables, tons of fresh herbs and cooked chicken breast for a refreshing chicken salad. Serve combined with glass noodles or inside a lettuce leaf. For a slightly different take, swap out the cooked chicken for thin slices of grilled steak.

Grilled Tequila-Lime Chicken Salad Cilantro, citrus and tequila combine for a zesty sauce that does double duty here—half is used to marinate the chicken and the other half is used for the salad dressing. If you'd prefer not to use tequila, substitute 1 tablespoon each orange and lime juice.