16 Easy Back-to-School Breakfast Recipes for Kids

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans

Published on August 12, 2023
a recipe photo of the Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

Kids need lots of energizing and nutritious food to take on a day of learning, so help them make one of these healthy and delicious breakfast recipes. In just 15 minutes or less, you can have nourishing dishes like berry oats, a sweet breakfast sandwich or a veggie omelet on the table to help streamline the morning rush to get ready for school. Plus, these recipes are simple and safe enough that younger children can help with the prep! Recipes like our Broccoli & Cheese Omelet and Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast can be an easy-to-make and flavorful start to anyone's day.

01 of 16

Broccoli & Cheese Omelet

Broccoli & Cheese Omelet
Jennifer Causey

This bright-green omelet is a perfect way to get kids to eat their veggies. Finely chopping the broccoli and spinach not only helps them cook faster, but also makes them easier--and safer--for toddlers to eat. Have all your ingredients ready next to the stove because this omelet cooks up fast. Read more about the story behind this omelet: Cooking with Juliet.

02 of 16

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

3879396.jpg

The addition of chia seeds in the quick "jam" topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.

03 of 16

Egg & Salmon Sandwich

3869525.jpg

Smoked salmon and egg whites on a toasted whole-wheat English muffin is the perfect power breakfast. For a more substantial meal, pair it with a piece of fruit or a glass of 100% juice.

04 of 16

Goat Cheese, Blackberry and Almond Topped Toast

5565724.jpg

Drizzled with honey, this goat cheese and berry toast is so delicious!

05 of 16

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

06 of 16

Muesli with Raspberries

5486559.jpg

Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

07 of 16

Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast

a recipe photo of the Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

Creamy ricotta cheese keeps fresh, sweet berries in place in this quick and simple breakfast. Good, crusty whole-grain bread will make all the difference here. Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries or a mix of the three all work well.

08 of 16

Peanut Butter & Berries Waffle Sandwich

recipe photo of a Peanut Butter & Berries Waffle Sandwich
Sara Haas

Whole-grain freezer waffles make the perfect base for a nourishing breakfast that tastes just like a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. We use crunchy peanut butter to add texture, but you can swap in creamy, if you prefer. If fresh berries aren't available, you can use frozen ones; microwave them in a small bowl for about 30 seconds to thaw before adding to the sandwich.

09 of 16

Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich

5180292.jpg

Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast.

10 of 16

Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait

a recipe photo of the Strawberry Yogurt Parfait
Alexandra Shytsman

This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a Mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.

11 of 16

Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Oatmeal

3758931.jpg

In this satisfying, on-the-go oatmeal recipe, protein-rich Greek yogurt, crunchy pecans and sweet berries make this the perfect healthy breakfast. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.

12 of 16

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.

13 of 16

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

14 of 16

Berry-Banana Smoothie Bowls

a recipe photo of the Extra-Fancy Berry-Banana Smoothie Bowls
Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Blueberries and blackberries form the base of this colorful smoothie bowl. These berries are loaded with anthocyanins and antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation and help reduce the risk of a number of chronic diseases. We top this bowl with fresh fruit, coconut and almonds, but you can use any toppings you prefer.

15 of 16

Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey

4582987.jpg

A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.

16 of 16

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

4582995.jpg

Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.

