16 Easy Back-to-School Breakfast Recipes for Kids

Kids need lots of energizing and nutritious food to take on a day of learning, so help them make one of these healthy and delicious breakfast recipes. In just 15 minutes or less, you can have nourishing dishes like berry oats, a sweet breakfast sandwich or a veggie omelet on the table to help streamline the morning rush to get ready for school. Plus, these recipes are simple and safe enough that younger children can help with the prep! Recipes like our Broccoli & Cheese Omelet and Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast can be an easy-to-make and flavorful start to anyone's day.

01 of 16 Broccoli & Cheese Omelet Jennifer Causey This bright-green omelet is a perfect way to get kids to eat their veggies. Finely chopping the broccoli and spinach not only helps them cook faster, but also makes them easier--and safer--for toddlers to eat. Have all your ingredients ready next to the stove because this omelet cooks up fast. Read more about the story behind this omelet: Cooking with Juliet.

02 of 16 Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin The addition of chia seeds in the quick "jam" topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.

03 of 16 Egg & Salmon Sandwich Smoked salmon and egg whites on a toasted whole-wheat English muffin is the perfect power breakfast. For a more substantial meal, pair it with a piece of fruit or a glass of 100% juice.

04 of 16 Goat Cheese, Blackberry and Almond Topped Toast Drizzled with honey, this goat cheese and berry toast is so delicious!

05 of 16 Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

06 of 16 Muesli with Raspberries Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

07 of 16 Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Creamy ricotta cheese keeps fresh, sweet berries in place in this quick and simple breakfast. Good, crusty whole-grain bread will make all the difference here. Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries or a mix of the three all work well.

08 of 16 Peanut Butter & Berries Waffle Sandwich Sara Haas Whole-grain freezer waffles make the perfect base for a nourishing breakfast that tastes just like a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. We use crunchy peanut butter to add texture, but you can swap in creamy, if you prefer. If fresh berries aren't available, you can use frozen ones; microwave them in a small bowl for about 30 seconds to thaw before adding to the sandwich.

09 of 16 Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast.

10 of 16 Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait Alexandra Shytsman This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a Mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.

11 of 16 Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Oatmeal In this satisfying, on-the-go oatmeal recipe, protein-rich Greek yogurt, crunchy pecans and sweet berries make this the perfect healthy breakfast. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.

12 of 16 Apple & Peanut Butter Toast A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.

13 of 16 Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

14 of 16 Berry-Banana Smoothie Bowls Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Blueberries and blackberries form the base of this colorful smoothie bowl. These berries are loaded with anthocyanins and antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation and help reduce the risk of a number of chronic diseases. We top this bowl with fresh fruit, coconut and almonds, but you can use any toppings you prefer.

15 of 16 Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.