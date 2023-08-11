21 Anti-Inflammatory Desserts for Summer

Some of summer's most flavorful ingredients like peaches, berries and cherries are also some of the most anti-inflammatory foods out there. This collection of dessert recipes is packed with these seasonal items as well as whole grains to help you fight chronic inflammation 's pesky symptoms like digestive issues, heightened fatigue and mental fog . Recipes like our Baked Cinnamon Apple Slices and Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake Bars are the perfect summer treats.

01 of 21 Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake Bars Are the Perfect Summer Treat View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman These lemon-blueberry cheesecake bars feature the rich, creamy flavor of cheesecake without the fuss. A thin layer of cheesecake flavored with lemon surrounds a mound of fresh blueberries bursting with sweet fruity flavor. You can use this easy recipe as a template, easily swapping out the blueberries for another berry or chopped fruit. Lime zest and juice can be used in place of lemon.

02 of 21 Peach Crisp View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Margaret Monroe Dickey Sweet summer peaches star in this easy peach crisp. The crunchy topping adds nutty flavor and texture to juicy peach filling. When peaches are out of season, you can use frozen peaches instead. Be sure to let them thaw completely before using.

03 of 21 Lemon-Raspberry Dump Cake View Recipe Sonia Bozzo This super-easy and fun lemon-raspberry dump cake tastes like a cobbler, but with cake instead of a biscuit topping. Raspberries and lemon work well together, but any berry would work well here.

04 of 21 Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark View Recipe Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack is perfect for kids and adults alike.

05 of 21 Oatmeal Cookie Fruit Pizza View Recipe This classic fruit pizza recipe starts with a giant oatmeal cookie that's topped with a cream cheese-yogurt sauce plus berry and kiwi slices for a fun, colorful dessert pizza. The crowd-pleasing lightened-up dessert will be the first to go at your next potluck or barbecue.

06 of 21 Peach Galette View Recipe Galettes are fuss-free desserts to pull together, and this peach galette is no exception. Fresh in-season peaches are the star here, surrounded by a flaky crust with whole-wheat pastry flour. Peach preserves add a fruity flavor and help keep the added sugar in check.

07 of 21 Lemon Frozen Yogurt Ripieno View Recipe Lemon lovers will enjoy the bright flavor of this creamy, refreshing dessert. To make it extra special, serve it in a frozen lemon cup! You can use the juice from your lemon cups to make the frozen yogurt or keep it on hand to enjoy later.

08 of 21 Baked Cinnamon Apple Slices View Recipe Caitlin Bensel These baked cinnamon apple slices have just the right level of tenderness and bite and a gooey apple caramel that forms at the bottom of the pan. Enjoy this healthy dessert spooned over ice cream, with biscuits or served over yogurt—the options with these are endless!

09 of 21 Raspberry Cobbler View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Margaret Monroe Dickey This raspberry cobbler is an easy dessert to whip up when you have fresh raspberries on hand. This version is lower in sugar than traditional cobblers and packed with berries that lend a sweet-tart flavor.

10 of 21 Easy Cherry Cobbler View Recipe Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn The topping in this easy cherry cobbler is crunchy and buttery while the filling showcases sweet juicy cherries. This cobbler comes together in a flash and would make the perfect last-minute dessert.

11 of 21 Cherry Sorbet View Recipe Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.

12 of 21 Grilled Peaches with Honey Mascarpone View Recipe Here's a new idea for dessert on a camping trip or in the backyard. Because you don't need the recipe for s'mores. But you could totally crumble some graham crackers on top to add some crunch to these grilled peaches.

13 of 21 Lemon-Blueberry Poke Cake View Recipe Jacob Fox This lemon-blueberry poke cake is tender and light. Holes are poked into the cake after baking to let the tangy-sweet glaze seep in.

14 of 21 Baked Oatmeal with Pears View Recipe This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.

15 of 21 Blackberry Hand Pies View Recipe PHOTOGRAPHER: RYAN LIEBE, FOOD STYLIST: JASON SCHREIBER, PROP STYLIST: PAIGE HICKS Whole-wheat flour gives the dough a nutty flavor that balances the sweetness of the jammy blackberry filling. Other in-season fruits would work well, too—try blueberries, cherries or peaches.

16 of 21 Apple Crumble with Oats View Recipe Leaving the skins on the apples provides fiber and vitamins, so this diabetic-friendly dessert is not only good tasting but also good for you.

17 of 21 Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups View Recipe Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups.

18 of 21 Peaches & Cream View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Kady Wohlfarth The better the peaches, the better this simple peaches and cream will be! Honey sweetens the cream just enough, allowing the sweetness of the peaches to shine through.

19 of 21 Cherry Berry Pie View Recipe PHOTOGRAPHER: RYAN LIEBE, FOOD STYLIST: JASON SCHREIBER, PROP STYLIST: PAIGE HICKS Adding cocoa powder to a classic pie dough creates a unique chocolate crust that pairs perfectly with the sweet, juicy fruit nestled inside. If you aren't a fan of lattice crusts, you can use a small cookie cutter to cut out decorative pieces of dough to simply place on top instead.

20 of 21 Lemon-Blueberry Nice Cream View Recipe Brie Passano Nice cream is for everyone, regardless of dietary restrictions. This dairy- and lactose-free, no-added-sugar version requires only five ingredients, including cold water, and comes together as fast as the blades in your food processor can spin. It's bright with blueberries and creamy from bananas, making it a simple and easy dessert with a good dose of dietary fiber—how much more can you ask from a delicious frozen summer dessert?