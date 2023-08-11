21 Anti-Inflammatory Desserts for Summer

a recipe photo of the Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake Bars
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

Some of summer's most flavorful ingredients like peaches, berries and cherries are also some of the most anti-inflammatory foods out there. This collection of dessert recipes is packed with these seasonal items as well as whole grains to help you fight chronic inflammation's pesky symptoms like digestive issues, heightened fatigue and mental fog. Recipes like our Baked Cinnamon Apple Slices and Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake Bars are the perfect summer treats.

01 of 21

Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake Bars Are the Perfect Summer Treat

a recipe photo of the Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake Bars
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

These lemon-blueberry cheesecake bars feature the rich, creamy flavor of cheesecake without the fuss. A thin layer of cheesecake flavored with lemon surrounds a mound of fresh blueberries bursting with sweet fruity flavor. You can use this easy recipe as a template, easily swapping out the blueberries for another berry or chopped fruit. Lime zest and juice can be used in place of lemon.

02 of 21

Peach Crisp

peach crisp
Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Margaret Monroe Dickey

Sweet summer peaches star in this easy peach crisp. The crunchy topping adds nutty flavor and texture to juicy peach filling. When peaches are out of season, you can use frozen peaches instead. Be sure to let them thaw completely before using.

03 of 21

Lemon-Raspberry Dump Cake

Lemon raspberry dump cake
Sonia Bozzo

This super-easy and fun lemon-raspberry dump cake tastes like a cobbler, but with cake instead of a biscuit topping. Raspberries and lemon work well together, but any berry would work well here.

04 of 21

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

4536258.jpg

Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack is perfect for kids and adults alike.

05 of 21

Oatmeal Cookie Fruit Pizza

4538921.jpg

This classic fruit pizza recipe starts with a giant oatmeal cookie that's topped with a cream cheese-yogurt sauce plus berry and kiwi slices for a fun, colorful dessert pizza. The crowd-pleasing lightened-up dessert will be the first to go at your next potluck or barbecue.

06 of 21

Peach Galette

7887102.jpg

Galettes are fuss-free desserts to pull together, and this peach galette is no exception. Fresh in-season peaches are the star here, surrounded by a flaky crust with whole-wheat pastry flour. Peach preserves add a fruity flavor and help keep the added sugar in check.

07 of 21

Lemon Frozen Yogurt Ripieno

8478639.jpg

Lemon lovers will enjoy the bright flavor of this creamy, refreshing dessert. To make it extra special, serve it in a frozen lemon cup! You can use the juice from your lemon cups to make the frozen yogurt or keep it on hand to enjoy later.

08 of 21

Baked Cinnamon Apple Slices

Baked Cinnamon Apple Slices
Caitlin Bensel

These baked cinnamon apple slices have just the right level of tenderness and bite and a gooey apple caramel that forms at the bottom of the pan. Enjoy this healthy dessert spooned over ice cream, with biscuits or served over yogurt—the options with these are endless!

09 of 21

Raspberry Cobbler

Raspberry Cobbler
Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Margaret Monroe Dickey

This raspberry cobbler is an easy dessert to whip up when you have fresh raspberries on hand. This version is lower in sugar than traditional cobblers and packed with berries that lend a sweet-tart flavor.

10 of 21

Easy Cherry Cobbler

easy-cherry-cobbler
Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn

The topping in this easy cherry cobbler is crunchy and buttery while the filling showcases sweet juicy cherries. This cobbler comes together in a flash and would make the perfect last-minute dessert.

11 of 21

Cherry Sorbet

3758027.jpg

Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.

12 of 21

Grilled Peaches with Honey Mascarpone

8146526.jpg

Here's a new idea for dessert on a camping trip or in the backyard. Because you don't need the recipe for s'mores. But you could totally crumble some graham crackers on top to add some crunch to these grilled peaches.

13 of 21

Lemon-Blueberry Poke Cake

Lemon-Blueberry Poke Cake
Jacob Fox

This lemon-blueberry poke cake is tender and light. Holes are poked into the cake after baking to let the tangy-sweet glaze seep in.

14 of 21

Baked Oatmeal with Pears

5969607.jpg

This comforting baked oatmeal is perfect for cozy weekend mornings and doubles as a make-ahead breakfast that you can meal-prep for healthy grab-and-go meals all week.

15 of 21

Blackberry Hand Pies

blackberry hand pies
PHOTOGRAPHER: RYAN LIEBE, FOOD STYLIST: JASON SCHREIBER, PROP STYLIST: PAIGE HICKS

Whole-wheat flour gives the dough a nutty flavor that balances the sweetness of the jammy blackberry filling. Other in-season fruits would work well, too—try blueberries, cherries or peaches.

16 of 21

Apple Crumble with Oats

Apple Crumble with Oats

Leaving the skins on the apples provides fiber and vitamins, so this diabetic-friendly dessert is not only good tasting but also good for you.

17 of 21

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

a wire rack with Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups.

18 of 21

Peaches & Cream

peaches and cream
Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Kady Wohlfarth

The better the peaches, the better this simple peaches and cream will be! Honey sweetens the cream just enough, allowing the sweetness of the peaches to shine through.

19 of 21

Cherry Berry Pie

cherry berry pie with chocolate crust
PHOTOGRAPHER: RYAN LIEBE, FOOD STYLIST: JASON SCHREIBER, PROP STYLIST: PAIGE HICKS

Adding cocoa powder to a classic pie dough creates a unique chocolate crust that pairs perfectly with the sweet, juicy fruit nestled inside. If you aren't a fan of lattice crusts, you can use a small cookie cutter to cut out decorative pieces of dough to simply place on top instead.

20 of 21

Lemon-Blueberry Nice Cream

lemon blueberry ice cream
Brie Passano

Nice cream is for everyone, regardless of dietary restrictions. This dairy- and lactose-free, no-added-sugar version requires only five ingredients, including cold water, and comes together as fast as the blades in your food processor can spin. It's bright with blueberries and creamy from bananas, making it a simple and easy dessert with a good dose of dietary fiber—how much more can you ask from a delicious frozen summer dessert?

21 of 21

Strawberry-Rhubarb Icebox Cake

strawberry rhubarb icebox cake
Johnny & Charlotte Autry

Ginger cookies absorb moisture from a rhubarb-laced whipped cream, turning them into cake-like layers while this icebox cake chills in the fridge. We also layered in fresh strawberries for gorgeous color and a little extra sweetness. Pre-chilling a metal mixing bowl in the freezer cools the compote down in a snap.

