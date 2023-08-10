16 Low-Calorie, High-Fiber Muffin Recipes

Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

Published on August 10, 2023
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

Carrot & Banana Muffins

A fluffy and delicious snack or treat is waiting for you within this collection of muffin recipes. These muffins are each under 200 calories per serving, which meets our low-calorie nutrition parameters to help you achieve your intake goals. Plus, with at least 3 grams of slow-digesting fiber in each serving from ingredients like fruit, nuts and whole grains, these muffins can help support healthy weight maintenance, increased bone strength and healthy digestion. Recipes like our Whole-Wheat Strawberry Muffins and Carrot & Banana Muffins are great when slightly warmed up or packed for on-the-go.

01 of 16

Healthy Carrot Cake Muffins

Tin full of Carrot Cake Muffins

Carrot cake meets muffins in this healthy breakfast recipe. Whole-wheat pastry flour along with plenty of carrots and toasted walnuts add fiber while applesauce keeps the muffins moist and helps cut back on sugar.

02 of 16

Whole-Wheat Strawberry Muffins

7784843.jpg

This healthy muffin recipe features strawberries, but you can use your favorite berry in their place. Recipe adapted from the Massachusetts Farm to School program.

03 of 16

Banana-Bran Muffins

a recipe photo of the Banana Bran Muffins
Diana Chistruga

By the end of the week, any bananas left in the fruit bowl are past their prime—just right for these moist bran muffins. Add a handful of dark chocolate chips to enhance this fiber-rich treat.

04 of 16

Berry Morning Muffin

5583199.jpg

These easy muffins are full of antioxidant-packed raspberries and strawberries. Walnuts provide a welcome crunch and are a great source of monounsaturated fat, which research shows lowers LDL (bad) cholesterol.

05 of 16

Carrot & Banana Muffins

6374491.jpg

Packed with flavorful and wholesome ingredients, these carrot-banana muffins make a good snack or breakfast.

06 of 16

Breakfast Carrot-Cake Oatmeal Cakes

a recipe photo of the Carrot Cake Oatcakes
Sara Haas

Enjoy all the classic flavors of carrot cake in these healthy oatmeal cakes. Shredded carrot, raisins and walnuts are packed into each bite. Chopping the raisins helps distribute them throughout the batter. These oatmeal cakes are perfect for a grab-and-go breakfast, but also make for a great snack.

07 of 16

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

a wire rack with Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups.

08 of 16

Banana Protein Muffins

Banana Protein Muffins

These healthy banana muffins are packed with protein thanks to ingredients like peanut butter and Greek yogurt, while white whole-wheat flour gives them a fiber boost. Serve them for breakfast or for a grab-and-go snack.

09 of 16

Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins

8440286.jpg

These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.

10 of 16

Banana Bran Muffins

6374486.jpg

Banana bran muffins are great to have on hand for breakfast on-the-go!

11 of 16

12 of 16

Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups
Jamie Vespa

Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. The nutty flavor of the pecans and the sweetness from fresh blueberries and banana make for an extra-tasty snack or breakfast. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds. This healthy muffin recipe is a variation on our popular Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups by Carolyn Casner.

13 of 16

Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes

a recipe photo of the Lemon-Raspberry Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes served on a plate and cut open
Sara Haas

Fresh lemon juice and zest add the perfect pop of brightness and acidity to these delightful oatmeal cakes. You can use fresh or frozen raspberries, depending on what you have on hand. Enjoy these oatmeal cakes for a healthy breakfast or snack.

14 of 16

Lemon-Cranberry Muffins

3757639.jpg

These lemony cranberry-studded muffins crunch lightly with cornmeal and are topped with a kiss of sugared lemon zest. They're great warm from the oven, but also keep well for a few days and freeze beautifully.

15 of 16

Breakfast Banana, Chocolate & Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cakes

a recipe photo of the Banana Chocolate Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cakes
Sara Haas

Bananas, chocolate and peanut butter are a winning combination in these fun, satisfying oatmeal cakes. Peanut butter adds a boost of protein while oats provide fiber. Enjoy these oatmeal cakes for breakfast or a hearty snack.

16 of 16

Rhubarb Oat Muffins

rhubarb oat muffins

These tasty rhubarb muffins have a sweet streusel topping and are ready in 45 minutes. Use regular rolled oats which have more texture than quick-cooking or instant rolled oats.

