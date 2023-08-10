16 Low-Calorie, High-Fiber Muffin Recipes

A fluffy and delicious snack or treat is waiting for you within this collection of muffin recipes. These muffins are each under 200 calories per serving , which meets our low-calorie nutrition parameters to help you achieve your intake goals. Plus, with at least 3 grams of slow-digesting fiber in each serving from ingredients like fruit, nuts and whole grains, these muffins can help support healthy weight maintenance, increased bone strength and healthy digestion . Recipes like our Whole-Wheat Strawberry Muffins and Carrot & Banana Muffins are great when slightly warmed up or packed for on-the-go.

01 of 16 Healthy Carrot Cake Muffins View Recipe Carrot cake meets muffins in this healthy breakfast recipe. Whole-wheat pastry flour along with plenty of carrots and toasted walnuts add fiber while applesauce keeps the muffins moist and helps cut back on sugar.

02 of 16 Whole-Wheat Strawberry Muffins View Recipe This healthy muffin recipe features strawberries, but you can use your favorite berry in their place. Recipe adapted from the Massachusetts Farm to School program.

03 of 16 Banana-Bran Muffins View Recipe Diana Chistruga By the end of the week, any bananas left in the fruit bowl are past their prime—just right for these moist bran muffins. Add a handful of dark chocolate chips to enhance this fiber-rich treat.

04 of 16 Berry Morning Muffin View Recipe These easy muffins are full of antioxidant-packed raspberries and strawberries. Walnuts provide a welcome crunch and are a great source of monounsaturated fat, which research shows lowers LDL (bad) cholesterol.

05 of 16 Carrot & Banana Muffins View Recipe Packed with flavorful and wholesome ingredients, these carrot-banana muffins make a good snack or breakfast.

06 of 16 Breakfast Carrot-Cake Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Sara Haas Enjoy all the classic flavors of carrot cake in these healthy oatmeal cakes. Shredded carrot, raisins and walnuts are packed into each bite. Chopping the raisins helps distribute them throughout the batter. These oatmeal cakes are perfect for a grab-and-go breakfast, but also make for a great snack.

07 of 16 Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups View Recipe Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups.

08 of 16 Banana Protein Muffins View Recipe These healthy banana muffins are packed with protein thanks to ingredients like peanut butter and Greek yogurt, while white whole-wheat flour gives them a fiber boost. Serve them for breakfast or for a grab-and-go snack.

09 of 16 Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins View Recipe These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.

10 of 16 Banana Bran Muffins View Recipe Banana bran muffins are great to have on hand for breakfast on-the-go!

11 of 16 Breakfast Carrot-Cake Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Sara Haas Enjoy all the classic flavors of carrot cake in these healthy oatmeal cakes. Shredded carrot, raisins and walnuts are packed into each bite. Chopping the raisins helps distribute them throughout the batter. These oatmeal cakes are perfect for a grab-and-go breakfast, but also make for a great snack.

12 of 16 Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups View Recipe Jamie Vespa Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. The nutty flavor of the pecans and the sweetness from fresh blueberries and banana make for an extra-tasty snack or breakfast. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds. This healthy muffin recipe is a variation on our popular Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups by Carolyn Casner.

13 of 16 Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Sara Haas Fresh lemon juice and zest add the perfect pop of brightness and acidity to these delightful oatmeal cakes. You can use fresh or frozen raspberries, depending on what you have on hand. Enjoy these oatmeal cakes for a healthy breakfast or snack.

14 of 16 Lemon-Cranberry Muffins View Recipe These lemony cranberry-studded muffins crunch lightly with cornmeal and are topped with a kiss of sugared lemon zest. They're great warm from the oven, but also keep well for a few days and freeze beautifully.

15 of 16 Breakfast Banana, Chocolate & Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Sara Haas Bananas, chocolate and peanut butter are a winning combination in these fun, satisfying oatmeal cakes. Peanut butter adds a boost of protein while oats provide fiber. Enjoy these oatmeal cakes for breakfast or a hearty snack.