13 Skillet Dinners with 5 Ingredients or Less

Cooking these flavorful skillet dinners is a cinch. All you need is one pan and no more than 5 ingredients (not counting pantry staples like cooking oil, salt and pepper) to make dishes featuring tasty ingredients like seafood, beans and dark leafy greens. Make recipes like our Creamy Garlic Skillet Chicken with Spinach and Black Bean Fajita Skillet for a delicious and simple dinner that will leave you wanting more.

01 of 13 Creamy Garlic Skillet Chicken with Spinach View Recipe Marty Baldwin Quick-cooking chicken cutlets are coated in a garlic cream sauce, while spinach adds a boost of color and nutrition in this easy, one-skillet recipe.

02 of 13 Black Bean Fajita Skillet View Recipe You can often find presliced and ready-to-cook fresh vegetables in your grocer's produce section. Use these to your advantage to cut down on dinnertime prep. Here, presliced fajita vegetables are sautéed with canned black beans and Southwest seasoning for a quick and easy Tex Mex-inspired meal. Plus, this recipe requires just three ingredients, not including basics like salt, pepper and oil. You can easily take your bowl up a notch by adding some cheese, sour cream or another tasty topping.

03 of 13 Skillet Lemon-Garlic Salmon View Recipe Jacob Fox This ultra-quick one-skillet lemon-garlic salmon recipe features plenty of lemony flavors from both zest and juice. Garlic adds a savory note.

04 of 13 Creamy Chicken & Mushrooms View Recipe Whether you scored wild mushrooms at the farmers' market, found cultivated maitake or shiitake at the supermarket or just have some baby bellas on hand, this healthy creamy chicken recipe is delicious with any of them. Serve over whole-wheat egg noodles or mashed potatoes.

05 of 13 Brown Butter Seared Scallops View Recipe Get perfectly cooked scallops every time with this easy method. Sea scallops (the large ones) are sautéed in butter that turns deliciously nutty as it cooks, to make a super-fast, special dinner. A splash of lemon juice and fresh herbs finish the dish. Round out the menu with sautéed spinach and brown rice or orzo.

06 of 13 Rosemary Chicken with Sweet Potatoes View Recipe Chicken and sweet potatoes unite with the delicious taste of rosemary in this easy, one-skillet meal. Because we use parcooked and unseasoned sweet potatoes, the cooking time is much shorter—making this recipe perfect for weeknight cooking.

07 of 13 Baked Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Kale View Recipe You can make these three-ingredient tomato-simmered eggs with things you probably already have on hand in your freezer and pantry. To make these baked eggs more like eggs in purgatory, look for a spicy tomato sauce and don't forget some whole-wheat bread for dipping.

08 of 13 Skillet Lemon-Pepper Salmon View Recipe Ali Redmond Simple ingredients like lemon, cracked black pepper and paprika completely awaken this fall-apart-tender salmon with a crispy exterior. Use this salmon to add protein to a grain bowl or salad, or enjoy alongside roasted veggies.

09 of 13 3-Ingredient Sweet Potato & Brussels Sprout Hash with Chicken Sausage View Recipe Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D. Apple-flavored chicken sausage adds flavor and protein in this quick dinner hash that uses a bag of shaved Brussels sprouts as its hearty, high-fiber base. Steaming the cubed sweet potatoes in the microwave cuts way down on total cook time.

10 of 13 Spinach-Artichoke-Sausage Cauliflower Gnocchi View Recipe Hearty and piquant, this quick cauliflower gnocchi dinner incorporates several healthy convenience ingredients, including turkey sausage and tender artichoke hearts, so dinner is on your table fast.

11 of 13 White Bean-Sage Cauliflower Gnocchi View Recipe Turn lower-carb cauliflower gnocchi into a complete and satisfying meal with this riff on classic brown butter and sage gnocchi. We added beans to amp up the fiber and protein for a fast and healthy dinner.

12 of 13 Lemon-Thyme Roasted Chicken with Fingerlings View Recipe Fingerling potatoes are small, long, knobby spuds that are shaped like fingers. Look for them in the produce department or at farmers' markets.