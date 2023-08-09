20 3-Step Frozen Dessert Recipes for Summer

Keep cool in the summer heat with one of these healthy, easy-to-make frozen treats. You can have desserts like fruity nice cream or chocolate-covered bananas ready to enjoy in just three steps or less. Recipes like our Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark and Watermelon Sherbet are deliciously perfect.

01 of 20 Frozen Chocolate-Covered Bananas View Recipe Kids will love dipping bananas in melted chocolate and rolling them in coconut to make this tasty frozen treat.

02 of 20 Granola & Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles View Recipe These fun yogurt pops studded with fresh berries make a great on-the-go breakfast for a busy morning--perfect for kids and adults alike.

03 of 20 Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark View Recipe Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack is perfect for kids and adults alike.

04 of 20 2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream View Recipe Whir up frozen bananas into an "ice cream" without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.

05 of 20 Lemon Frozen Yogurt Ripieno View Recipe Lemon lovers will enjoy the bright flavor of this creamy, refreshing dessert. To make it extra special, serve it in a frozen lemon cup! You can use the juice from your lemon cups to make the frozen yogurt or keep it on hand to enjoy later.

06 of 20 Pineapple Nice Cream View Recipe All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.

07 of 20 Strawberry Fro-Yo Cupcakes View Recipe Fat-free frozen yogurt and fresh strawberries are blended together to make a healthier cupcake with a bonus cookie crunch in this easy 4-ingredient dessert recipe.

08 of 20 Watermelon Sherbet View Recipe The only difference between sorbet and sherbet is that the latter has a bit of dairy. In the case of this easy summer dessert, sweetened condensed milk adds sweetness plus a touch of creaminess.

09 of 20 Virgin Banana Piña Colada Pops View Recipe The tropical flavors of a piña colada make for one delicious ice pop. Be sure to reach for ripe bananas to get the perfect sweetness (without any added sugar!) for this clean-eating-friendly frozen treat.

10 of 20 Raspberry-Lemon Greek Frozen Yogurt Bark View Recipe Jason Donnelly A thin layer of honey-sweetened Greek yogurt is topped with fresh raspberries and lemon zest and then frozen and broken into chunks for a colorful snack or healthy dessert that kids and adults will love.

11 of 20 Mini Frozen Yogurt Parfaits View Recipe Johnny Autry These mini yogurt parfaits are the perfect sweet treat. You can use raspberries, blueberries or strawberries in these bite-size parfaits.

12 of 20 Strawberry Nice Cream View Recipe Jennifer Causey This luscious strawberry nice cream is a wonderful healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar, but is bursting with sweet berry flavor. And it takes just minutes to whip up this easy healthy dessert in a food processor if you freeze the fruit ahead. While you'll get the best flavor from fresh berries, if you don't have them on hand, feel free to use store-bought frozen fruit in this recipe. Serve the nice cream on its own or top it with more fresh berries for a refreshing summer treat.

13 of 20 Lemon-Blueberry Nice Cream View Recipe Brie Passano Nice cream is for everyone, regardless of dietary restrictions. This dairy- and lactose-free, no-added-sugar version requires only five ingredients, including cold water, and comes together as fast as the blades in your food processor can spin. It's bright with blueberries and creamy from bananas, making it a simple and easy dessert with a good dose of dietary fiber—how much more can you ask from a delicious frozen summer dessert?

14 of 20 Berry-Lemon Ice Pops View Recipe Fresh squeezed lemons blended with sweet berries creates a perfectly refreshing treat.

15 of 20 Make-Ahead Strawberry Frozen Yogurt View Recipe An ice cream maker allows you to create your own frozen desserts with wholesome ingredients like fruit and yogurt. This one is a terrific alternative to commercial ice cream. It is fat-free and, even though it contains some sugar, it is very low in calories. When strawberries are not in season, frozen are a fine alternative.

16 of 20 Black Forest Fro-Yo Cupcakes View Recipe Antioxidant-rich cherries and chocolate chips are folded into creamy frozen yogurt and layered on top of a crunchy cookie crust in your muffin tin for this twist on the classic Black Forest cake.

17 of 20 Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake Ice Pops View Recipe Cheesecake mix, graham crackers, and strawberries make this truly a cheesecake popsicle.

18 of 20 Banana Buster Pops View Recipe Cool off with frozen bananas and peanut butter drizzled with chocolate.

19 of 20 Cherry Sorbet View Recipe Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.