25 High-Protein Dinner Casseroles for Diabetes

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

Published on August 8, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

Tamari-Ginger Meatball & Eggplant Casserole

Make one of these energizing and flavorful casserole recipes for dinner. These dishes each have at least 15 grams of protein per serving from nutritious ingredients like poultry, seafood and legumes. Plus, they're low in saturated fat and sodium-conscious for those following a diabetes-friendly eating pattern. Recipes like our Tamari-Ginger Meatball & Eggplant Casserole and our Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake are delicious, hearty and filling meals you and the family can enjoy any night of the week.

01 of 25

Chipotle Ranch Chicken Casserole

7861049.jpg

Simplify weeknight dinnertime by transforming leftover slow-cooked chicken (see associated recipe, below) into an easy, cheesy casserole.

02 of 25

Tamari-Ginger Meatball & Eggplant Casserole

4526614.jpg

Eggplant soaks up the flavors of ginger, garlic and tamari in this Asian-inspired casserole recipe. A hot pepper in the topping adds a bit of heat, but opt for sweet if you prefer.

03 of 25

Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake

Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake

This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.

04 of 25

This Anti-Inflammatory Lemony Salmon & Orzo Casserole Is a Satisfying Dinner

a recipe photo of the Salmon Orzo Casserole with Lemon Dill
Stacy k. Allen, Props: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ana Kelley

This lemony salmon and orzo casserole is a one-dish dinner that's packed with omega-3 fatty acids—a polyunsaturated fat in salmon that can help tame inflammation and may even help lower blood pressure. Here, omega-3-rich salmon sits on top of an orzo mixture that bakes in the oven, instead of boiling on the stovetop, absorbing all the bright and lemony flavors while it cooks.

05 of 25

Beef & Black Bean Nacho Casserole

a recipe image of the Tex-Mex Cheeseburger Casserole
Sara Haas

Hominy adds a chewy texture in this healthy casserole, which draws flavor inspiration from nachos. Crushed corn tortilla chips add a crunchy layer to complete the dish. Mild, medium and hot green chiles all work well, so choose what you like best depending on your heat preference.

06 of 25

Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole

a recipe photo of the Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole served in a dish
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

This spinach-packed casserole cooks on the stovetop and bakes in the same skillet for a family-friendly dinner with an easy cleanup. You can use leftover chicken and cook the pasta ahead of time to speed up the prep.

07 of 25

Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole

Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole
Jacob Fox

This simplified take on cheesy chicken enchiladas only requires one pan for cooking and eliminates the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Charring the veggies in a cast-iron skillet adds depth of flavor. Don't worry if you don't have one, because you can use any oven-safe skillet instead.

08 of 25

Green Chile Rotisserie Chicken Casserole

recipe photo of Green Chile Rotisserie Chicken Casserole
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

This green chile rotisserie chicken casserole features tender rotisserie chicken with lots of tender vegetables. The corn adds a nice pop of sweetness, while the rice helps absorb some of the flavors. A crunchy topping of crushed tortilla chips finishes off this comforting, Southwestern-inspired casserole.

09 of 25

Garlic Cashew Chicken Casserole

garlic cashew chicken casserole

Combine brown rice, cashews, chow-mein noodles and vegetables galore with chicken in this delicious casserole.

10 of 25

Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake

4096528.jpg

This hearty one-skillet dinner is loaded with celery, kale, tomatoes and quick-cooking brown rice. It's easy to make the recipe vegetarian by substituting smoked tofu for the turkey.

11 of 25

Baked Cod with Chorizo & White Beans

4458247.jpg

This recipe follows the Spanish and Portuguese tradition of pairing mild white fish with full-flavored cured sausage--just a bit gives the whole dish a rich, smoky flavor. Make it a meal: Enjoy with steamed green beans and roasted potatoes tossed with thyme and coarse salt.

12 of 25

Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole

5289587.jpg

Prepare this dish the night ahead of time so all you have to do is pop it in the oven for an easy and delicious dinner.

13 of 25

Chicken-Noodle Casserole

Chicken-Noodle Casserole

Flavorful Chicken-Noodle Casserole comes to life with this diabetes-appropriate recipe. Select light sour cream to lower fat and calorie content.

14 of 25

Turkey-Vegetable Bake

5180237.jpg

Need to use up leftover turkey from the holidays? Make this low fat casserole. It's made with brown rice and lots of vegetables.

15 of 25

Turkey & Leek Shepherd's Pie

4169080.jpg

The mashed potato-covered shepherd's pie was originally created to use up the leftovers from a festive roast. This version blends peas, leeks and carrots with diced turkey, all in a creamy herb sauce. The dish is a perfect way to create a second meal with the holiday turkey but if you like, use leftover roast chicken, duck or goose.

16 of 25

Baked Cavatelli Casserole

Baked Cavatelli Casserole

This easy to make, comforting dish will keep you warm on a cold day.

17 of 25

Cheesy Meat and Potato Casserole

7861053.jpg

Plan ahead to make extra pork chops (see associated recipe, below) for this easy, cheesy casserole.

18 of 25

Chicken Tetrazzini

3755288.jpg

This retro dish will please kids and adults alike.

19 of 25

Caprese Casserole

a recipe photo of the Caprese Casserole served in a dish with a wooden spoon dipped in it and tomatoes, basil, and a towel beside it
Sara Haas

This healthy casserole comes together easily, making it the perfect choice for any weeknight dinner. Be sure not to overcook the pasta or it will turn mushy. And don't skip the balsamic vinegar at the end—it's a bright finishing touch.

20 of 25

Sour Cream-&-Onion Chicken Casserole

a recipe photo of the Sour Cream-&-Onion Chicken Casserole served in a dish and it scooped out
Sara Haas

If you're looking for something cozy to eat, this casserole is a delicious choice! Instead of using a can of cream of mushroom soup, we make our own simplified version here. This hearty casserole is finished with perfectly tangy sour cream and buttery crackers, which add the perfect crunch.

21 of 25

Pastelón de Yuca (Cheesy Yuca Casserole)

pastelon de yuca
Ali Redmond

Ground chicken scented with onion and paprika sits between creamy layers of mashed yuca in this beloved Dominican dish that can be customized with your favorite protein. Serve with a generous side of vegetables for a complete meal.

22 of 25

Chicken-Spaghetti Squash Bake

6349101.jpg

In this version of a chicken-and-broccoli casserole, spaghetti squash takes on a creamy texture when baked with cream of mushroom soup.

23 of 25

Mom's Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

Mom's Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
Brian Woodcock; Styling: Cindy Barr

This lightened-up creamy chicken casserole is packed with veggies. The sauce at the heart of this family-friendly casserole uses fat-free milk with a combination of fat-free Greek-style yogurt and a little mayonnaise to give it body.

24 of 25

Florentine Lasagna Roll-Ups

Florentine Lasagna Roll-Ups
Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn / Audrey Davis

Think portion control with these individual lasagna roll-ups. Leftovers are great for lunch the next day.

25 of 25

Salmon Noodle Casserole

a recipe photo of the Salmon Noodle Casserole
Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Charlie Worthington

This salmon noodle casserole is filled with creamy pasta, chunks of salmon and plenty of vegetables for a well-rounded meal. Dijon mustard flavors the dish, complementing the salmon and asparagus.

