25 High-Protein Dinner Casseroles for Diabetes

Make one of these energizing and flavorful casserole recipes for dinner. These dishes each have at least 15 grams of protein per serving from nutritious ingredients like poultry, seafood and legumes . Plus, they're low in saturated fat and sodium-conscious for those following a diabetes-friendly eating pattern . Recipes like our Tamari-Ginger Meatball & Eggplant Casserole and our Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake are delicious, hearty and filling meals you and the family can enjoy any night of the week.

01 of 25 Chipotle Ranch Chicken Casserole Simplify weeknight dinnertime by transforming leftover slow-cooked chicken (see associated recipe, below) into an easy, cheesy casserole.

02 of 25 Tamari-Ginger Meatball & Eggplant Casserole Eggplant soaks up the flavors of ginger, garlic and tamari in this Asian-inspired casserole recipe. A hot pepper in the topping adds a bit of heat, but opt for sweet if you prefer.

03 of 25 Shrimp and Cauliflower Bake This quick and easy seafood casserole gets bright flavor from fresh dill and feta cheese.

04 of 25 This Anti-Inflammatory Lemony Salmon & Orzo Casserole Is a Satisfying Dinner This lemony salmon and orzo casserole is a one-dish dinner that's packed with omega-3 fatty acids—a polyunsaturated fat in salmon that can help tame inflammation and may even help lower blood pressure. Here, omega-3-rich salmon sits on top of an orzo mixture that bakes in the oven, instead of boiling on the stovetop, absorbing all the bright and lemony flavors while it cooks.

05 of 25 Beef & Black Bean Nacho Casserole Hominy adds a chewy texture in this healthy casserole, which draws flavor inspiration from nachos. Crushed corn tortilla chips add a crunchy layer to complete the dish. Mild, medium and hot green chiles all work well, so choose what you like best depending on your heat preference.

06 of 25 Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole This spinach-packed casserole cooks on the stovetop and bakes in the same skillet for a family-friendly dinner with an easy cleanup. You can use leftover chicken and cook the pasta ahead of time to speed up the prep.

07 of 25 Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole This simplified take on cheesy chicken enchiladas only requires one pan for cooking and eliminates the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Charring the veggies in a cast-iron skillet adds depth of flavor. Don't worry if you don't have one, because you can use any oven-safe skillet instead.

08 of 25 Green Chile Rotisserie Chicken Casserole This green chile rotisserie chicken casserole features tender rotisserie chicken with lots of tender vegetables. The corn adds a nice pop of sweetness, while the rice helps absorb some of the flavors. A crunchy topping of crushed tortilla chips finishes off this comforting, Southwestern-inspired casserole.

09 of 25 Garlic Cashew Chicken Casserole Combine brown rice, cashews, chow-mein noodles and vegetables galore with chicken in this delicious casserole.

10 of 25 Smoked Turkey, Kale & Rice Bake This hearty one-skillet dinner is loaded with celery, kale, tomatoes and quick-cooking brown rice. It's easy to make the recipe vegetarian by substituting smoked tofu for the turkey.

11 of 25 Baked Cod with Chorizo & White Beans This recipe follows the Spanish and Portuguese tradition of pairing mild white fish with full-flavored cured sausage--just a bit gives the whole dish a rich, smoky flavor. Make it a meal: Enjoy with steamed green beans and roasted potatoes tossed with thyme and coarse salt.

12 of 25 Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole Prepare this dish the night ahead of time so all you have to do is pop it in the oven for an easy and delicious dinner.

13 of 25 Chicken-Noodle Casserole Flavorful Chicken-Noodle Casserole comes to life with this diabetes-appropriate recipe. Select light sour cream to lower fat and calorie content.

14 of 25 Turkey-Vegetable Bake Need to use up leftover turkey from the holidays? Make this low fat casserole. It's made with brown rice and lots of vegetables.

15 of 25 Turkey & Leek Shepherd's Pie The mashed potato-covered shepherd's pie was originally created to use up the leftovers from a festive roast. This version blends peas, leeks and carrots with diced turkey, all in a creamy herb sauce. The dish is a perfect way to create a second meal with the holiday turkey but if you like, use leftover roast chicken, duck or goose.

16 of 25 Baked Cavatelli Casserole This easy to make, comforting dish will keep you warm on a cold day.

17 of 25 Cheesy Meat and Potato Casserole Plan ahead to make extra pork chops (see associated recipe, below) for this easy, cheesy casserole.

18 of 25 Chicken Tetrazzini This retro dish will please kids and adults alike.

19 of 25 Caprese Casserole This healthy casserole comes together easily, making it the perfect choice for any weeknight dinner. Be sure not to overcook the pasta or it will turn mushy. And don't skip the balsamic vinegar at the end—it's a bright finishing touch.

20 of 25 Sour Cream-&-Onion Chicken Casserole If you're looking for something cozy to eat, this casserole is a delicious choice! Instead of using a can of cream of mushroom soup, we make our own simplified version here. This hearty casserole is finished with perfectly tangy sour cream and buttery crackers, which add the perfect crunch.

21 of 25 Pastelón de Yuca (Cheesy Yuca Casserole) Ground chicken scented with onion and paprika sits between creamy layers of mashed yuca in this beloved Dominican dish that can be customized with your favorite protein. Serve with a generous side of vegetables for a complete meal.

22 of 25 Chicken-Spaghetti Squash Bake In this version of a chicken-and-broccoli casserole, spaghetti squash takes on a creamy texture when baked with cream of mushroom soup.

23 of 25 Mom's Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Casserole This lightened-up creamy chicken casserole is packed with veggies. The sauce at the heart of this family-friendly casserole uses fat-free milk with a combination of fat-free Greek-style yogurt and a little mayonnaise to give it body.

24 of 25 Florentine Lasagna Roll-Ups Think portion control with these individual lasagna roll-ups. Leftovers are great for lunch the next day.