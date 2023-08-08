14 10-Minute Chickpea Lunch Recipes

Enjoy the light crunch and earthy sweetness of chickpeas in these delicious lunch recipes. The versatile legume is packed with nutrients and pairs wonderfully with the spices, citrus, leafy greens and creamy dressings you'll find in these salads, sandwiches and grain bowls. Recipes like our Chickpea Salad Sandwich and Bell Pepper & Feta Chickpea Salad make for bright, refreshing and tasty midday meals.

01 of 14 Mashed Chickpea Salad with Dill & Capers View Recipe This creamy yet light vegan salad is full of bright, herby goodness. On its own, it's great to serve alongside a sandwich or veggie burger in place of potato salad or coleslaw. You can also make it into a light lunch by adding a handful of arugula to enjoy it as a green salad. Double the recipe and refrigerate to have on hand throughout the week.

02 of 14 Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna View Recipe This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.

03 of 14 Chickpea Salad Sandwich View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn This vegan chickpea salad sandwich is lemony, bright and surprisingly delicious. It's got all the flavors of a classic tuna salad sandwich—dill, lemon and a bit of garlic—but with chickpeas instead to add a vegan source of protein and a healthy boost of fiber. Celery brings a nice crunch.

04 of 14 Chickpea "Chicken" Salad View Recipe This chickpea salad is a vegetarian version of a classic chicken salad. It doesn't mimic the flavor of chicken; it swaps chickpeas in for the chicken. It's an ideal recipe if you're looking for simple, healthy lunch ideas. It is a delicious and fiber-packed vegetarian alternative! Plus, it's easily transportable, perfect for picnics and will surely step up your usual desk lunch. So, whether you're in need of healthy lunch ideas for work or school, or healthy lunch ideas for kids and teens alike, this fresh and creamy chickpea salad may be the answer.

05 of 14 Chickpea & Roasted Red Pepper Lettuce Wraps with Tahini Dressing View Recipe A tangy, nutty tahini dressing brings together no-cook ingredients like canned chickpeas and roasted red peppers for these easy meal-prep lettuce wraps. Make these wraps ahead of time for a grab-and-go lunch or dinner. A few wedges of warm pita finish off the meal perfectly.

06 of 14 Bell Pepper & Feta Chickpea Salad View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly This easy no-cook chickpea salad comes together quickly, making it the perfect choice on busy days. Red-wine vinegar brightens the dish, while feta adds a tangy, slightly salty flavor.

07 of 14 Chile-Spiced Chickpea Salad View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly This flavorful chickpea salad gets heat from sambal oelek, a ground chile paste. Carrots provide crunchy texture to contrast the chickpeas in this easy no-cook recipe.

08 of 14 Cranberry-Walnut Chickpea Salad View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly We swap chickpeas in for chicken to create a satisfying vegetarian main that's perfect for lunch. Cranberries add a sweet-tart flavor, while toasted walnuts and celery provide crunch. Serve over leafy greens or use as a sandwich filling.

09 of 14 Chickpea & Kale Toast View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh This healthy toast recipe combines chickpeas, kale and feta for a savory bite.

10 of 14 Buffalo Chickpea Salad View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly We took all the flavors you know and love from Buffalo wings and used them in this plant-based chickpea salad. Celery adds a satisfying crunch, while blue cheese provides a cooling element to balance the spicy sauce. Serve on top of leafy greens or use as a sandwich filling.

11 of 14 Quinoa Chickpea Salad with Roasted Red Pepper Hummus Dressing View Recipe This hearty vegan salad is loaded with plant-based power ingredients: chickpeas, quinoa and hummus. We love the crunch of the sunflower seeds and the unexpected flavor of roasted peppers.

12 of 14 Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas View Recipe This healthy high-fiber salad comes together in just 10 minutes. Serve it right away or pack it in individual servings for four super-satisfying high-fiber lunches for the week ahead. To cut down on prep time, we're using preshredded Brussels sprouts from the produce department and store-bought roasted chickpeas. Look for roasted chickpea snacks with the healthy snacks or nuts at your grocery store.

13 of 14 3-Ingredient Chickpeas with Kale & Sun-Dried Tomatoes View Recipe Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D. Oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes pull double duty in this chickpeas and kale recipe. Use the oil from the jar to cook the kale, then stir in the sun-dried tomatoes to add flavor and texture to the dish.