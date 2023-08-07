16 Low-Calorie, High-Fiber Snacks for Weight Loss

Prepare these delicious snacks for those moments when you're in need of a nutritious bite to help you feel satisfied. Each recipe has no more than 200 calories and at least 3 grams of fiber per serving, so they're energizing, refreshing and filling. Plus, getting enough fiber in your eating pattern can help your body maintain regularity, bone strength and a healthy heart —and snacks are a great way to up your intake. Recipes like our Pistachio & Peach Toast and Banana Protein Muffins are some of the tastiest ways to stay fueled for whatever your day holds while meeting your nutrition goals.

01 of 16 Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls View Recipe Ali Redmond If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness.

02 of 16 Banana Protein Muffins View Recipe These healthy banana muffins are packed with protein thanks to ingredients like peanut butter and Greek yogurt, while white whole-wheat flour gives them a fiber boost. Serve them for breakfast or for a grab-and-go snack.

03 of 16 Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls View Recipe Ali Redmond These energy balls are the perfect make-ahead snack. Filled with cranberries, almonds, oats and dates, these energy balls come together in minutes. Maple syrup and tahini help bind everything together while adding a touch of sweetness and bitterness.

04 of 16 Roasted Buffalo Chickpeas View Recipe Soaking chickpeas in vinegary hot sauce gives them a mouthwatering tang before they crisp up in the oven. The result? An addictively crunchy snack that's actually good for you.

05 of 16 Pistachio & Peach Toast View Recipe This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.

06 of 16 Avocado Hummus View Recipe This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier—just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

07 of 16 Rosemary-Garlic Pecans View Recipe Jennifer Causey These savory spiced nuts are perfect for snacking, adding to a cheese board or serving as a mini appetizer.

08 of 16 Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups View Recipe Jamie Vespa Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. The nutty flavor of the pecans and the sweetness from fresh blueberries and banana make for an extra-tasty snack or breakfast. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds. This healthy muffin recipe is a variation on our popular Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups by Carolyn Casner.

09 of 16 Almost Chipotle's Guacamole View Recipe Make guacamole at home that tastes just like it came from Chipotle--but don't worry, our version won't be extra! This deliciously fresh guac is perfect for topping burrito bowls or tacos, or serve as an appetizer or healthy snack with tortilla chips and veggies.

10 of 16 Air-Fryer Cinnamon-Ginger Apple Chips View Recipe Photographer: Kelsey Hansen, Food Stylist: Sammy Mila When you're in the mood for a sweet snack, these air-fryer apple chips are the perfect choice. Sprinkle Honeycrisp apples with warming spices, such as cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, nutmeg and cardamom. Air-fry, then dip into honey- or vanilla-flavored yogurt.

11 of 16 Homemade Oven-Dried Strawberries View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Styling / Emily Nabors Hall / ulia Bayless These homemade oven-dried strawberries have a deeply fruity, sweet-tart flavor you can savor just by turning on your oven. Enjoy them on their own, add them to trail mix or use them as a topping to yogurt or ice cream.

12 of 16 Spice-Roasted Chickpeas View Recipe Salima Benkhalti Learn how to roast chickpeas with this easy recipe. The paprika- and cumin-coated chickpeas get crispy on the outside with a creamy inside. Enjoy these chickpeas as a snack or add them to a salad for some plant-based protein.

13 of 16 Air-Fryer Kale Chips View Recipe Homemade kale chips are incredibly easy to make. Thanks to the air fryer, fresh kale leaves turn extra crispy in under 15 minutes with much less fat than some store-bought options. Warning: These will go fast!

14 of 16 Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars View Recipe There are plenty of granola bar options at the grocery store, but they're also easy (and often healthier) to make at home. Feel free to vary the add-ins to your taste, swapping 2 cups of any combination of small (or chopped) dried fruit, nuts, seeds and/or chocolate chips for the dried cranberries and nuts in this version. We tested several sticky sweeteners, including maple syrup and honey, but found brown rice syrup held the bars together the best.

15 of 16 Spicy Tomato & Seaweed Salad View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh Adjust the heat in this spicy tomato salad by using a milder pepper or just using a little less of a hot one. Sesame oil, tamari and seaweed add lots of umami and nutty flavor to a fresh tomato.