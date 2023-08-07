25 Berry-Packed Breakfast Recipes

Enjoy a deliciously colorful breakfast with one of these berry-packed recipes. Featuring pancakes, overnight oats, smoothies and more, these breakfasts highlight fruits like blueberries, strawberries and blackberries so you can start your day with a flavorful bite. Recipes like our Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries and our Lemon-Blueberry Overnight Oats are seriously worth waking up for.

01 of 25 Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal View Recipe These overnight oats with Greek yogurt, blueberries and pecans are an easy, on-the-go-breakfast. If desired, reheat the oatmeal before adding the toppings.

02 of 25 Cocoa-Chia Pudding with Raspberries View Recipe Have chocolate for breakfast with this unbelievably healthy chia pudding recipe. The deep chocolaty flavor pairs perfectly with juicy raspberries for a fun switch-up from oatmeal for your morning routine.

03 of 25 Bircher Muesli View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Named after a Swiss physician, Bircher muesli features fresh apple, lemon juice and nuts. We added to this refreshing combo by including chia seeds for a boost of omega-3 fatty acids and fiber, and we finish our version with a mix of fresh berries for color and flavor.

04 of 25 Vegan Smoothie Bowl View Recipe Eat this thick and creamy smoothie bowl with a spoon! Banana and frozen berries whip together with a little nut milk for a toppable vegan breakfast. We use fruit, nuts and seeds for topping, but feel free to experiment with whatever you like.

05 of 25 Our Lemon-Blueberry Overnight Oats Are Worth Waking Up For View Recipe Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman These lemon-blueberry overnight oats are layered with creamy oats and a sweet blueberry syrup, with a garnish of fresh blueberries and lemon zest to bring the flavors together. Frozen blueberries work well too, but to get the right texture for the syrup you will need to use 2¼ cups frozen blueberries, 3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons maple syrup and 1½ tablespoons lemon juice.

06 of 25 Strawberry Sheet-Pan Pancakes View Recipe Sheet-pan pancakes feed a crowd, without your standing over a hot skillet or griddle for long periods of time. This easy pancake recipe calls for sprinkling strawberries on top of the batter, but you could personalize toppings for guests with a variety of fruits or nuts.

07 of 25 Goat Cheese, Blackberry and Almond Topped Toast View Recipe Drizzled with honey, this goat cheese and berry toast is so delicious!

08 of 25 Breakfast Lemon-Blueberry Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Ali Redmond A cross between muffins and baked oatmeal, these oatmeal cakes are perfect for an on-the-go breakfast or snack. If you prefer to use fresh blueberries, they're an equal swap for the frozen in this recipe. You can also make a double batch and enjoy one during the week and store the other batch in the freezer to savor later.

09 of 25 Muesli with Raspberries View Recipe Start your day off with whole grains, fiber and protein with this easy breakfast.

10 of 25 Cranberry Pancakes View Recipe Start your day off right with these easy pancakes, packed with cranberry's sour spike. One of you can make the coffee and heat the maple syrup while the other makes the pancakes. It's instant relationship bliss.

11 of 25 Lemon-Berry Ricotta Toast View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Creamy ricotta cheese keeps fresh, sweet berries in place in this quick and simple breakfast. Good, crusty whole-grain bread will make all the difference here. Blueberries, strawberries, blackberries or a mix of the three all work well.

12 of 25 Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie View Recipe Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.

13 of 25 Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait View Recipe Alexandra Shytsman This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a Mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.

14 of 25 Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Oatmeal View Recipe In this satisfying, on-the-go oatmeal recipe, protein-rich Greek yogurt, crunchy pecans and sweet berries make this the perfect healthy breakfast. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.

15 of 25 Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.

16 of 25 Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups View Recipe Jamie Vespa Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. The nutty flavor of the pecans and the sweetness from fresh blueberries and banana make for an extra-tasty snack or breakfast. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds. This healthy muffin recipe is a variation on our popular Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups by Carolyn Casner.

17 of 25 Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl View Recipe For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.

18 of 25 Breakfast Lemon, Raspberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Sara Haas Fresh lemon juice and zest add the perfect pop of brightness and acidity to these delightful oatmeal cakes. You can use fresh or frozen raspberries, depending on what you have on hand. Enjoy these oatmeal cakes for a healthy breakfast or snack.

19 of 25 Berry Chia Pudding View Recipe Chia seeds are a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, plus they have fiber, iron and calcium. Here they're mixed with a fruity base and refrigerated until the chia seeds expand to form a thick, creamy texture similar to tapioca. Pudding for breakfast? We're in.

20 of 25 Berry-Banana Smoothie Bowls View Recipe Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Blueberries and blackberries form the base of this colorful smoothie bowl. These berries are loaded with anthocyanins and antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation and help reduce the risk of a number of chronic diseases. We top this bowl with fresh fruit, coconut and almonds, but you can use any toppings you prefer.

21 of 25 Peanut Butter & Berries Waffle Sandwich View Recipe Sara Haas Whole-grain freezer waffles make the perfect base for a nourishing breakfast that tastes just like a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. We use crunchy peanut butter to add texture, but you can swap in creamy, if you prefer. If fresh berries aren't available, you can use frozen ones; microwave them in a small bowl for about 30 seconds to thaw before adding to the sandwich.

22 of 25 Acai Bowl View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn This homemade acai bowl recipe makes for a delicious breakfast any day of the week. Acai can be very tart, so blending it with banana, coconut water and mixed berries adds sweetness to help balance the flavors. Feel free to switch up the toppings depending on your preferences.

23 of 25 Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie View Recipe Clara Gonzalez Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.

24 of 25 High-Fiber Raspberry-Vanilla Overnight Oats View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Get your day off to a healthy start with these raspberry-vanilla overnight oats. This grab-and-go breakfast delivers 8 grams of fiber, plus probiotics from kefir that may help support a healthy digestive system. We love sweet fresh raspberries to top off this easy breakfast, but any of your favorite berries or chopped fresh fruit will work well.