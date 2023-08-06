18 Easy Back-to-School Lunch Recipes for Kids

Ring, ring —the intercom is sounding off and welcoming the kids back to school before we know it. To perform to the best of their abilities in this new school year, children need a healthy and balanced meal to stay energized. Try preparing our Cucumber Sandwich or Toaster-Oven Quesadillas for a delicious lunch option that can be packed up and ready in just 15 minutes.

01 of 18 The Best Tomato Sandwich to Make All Summer Long View Recipe Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Anna Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman This classic tomato sandwich features a lovely combination of sweet juicy tomatoes and herby cream cheese. You can make a big batch of the cream cheese mixture and have it on hand to spread on bagels or crackers. For a boost of protein, add smoked salmon or sliced turkey or chicken.

02 of 18 Rainbow Bento Lunch for Kids View Recipe This bento box idea makes lunch fun. With its colorful carrots and swirled yogurt, this packable lunch is a healthy meal kids will actually want to eat--no more half-eaten lunches.

03 of 18 Cucumber Sandwich View Recipe Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread holds everything together.

04 of 18 Cream Cheese & Veggie Roll-Up View Recipe Jacob Fox With sliced vegetables, a whole-wheat tortilla and baby spinach, these roll-ups make the perfect healthy lunch for your kids to take to school.

05 of 18 Toaster-Oven Quesadillas View Recipe We love finding new ways to use our kitchen tools and appliances. These toaster-oven quesadillas with peppers and avocado are the perfect example of an unexpected toaster-oven hack we had to share.

06 of 18 Turkey Apple Cheddar Sandwich View Recipe It only takes 5 minutes to make this healthy sandwich with whole-wheat bread and the classic combination of Cheddar cheese and apples that your kids will love.

07 of 18 Veggie & Hummus Sandwich View Recipe This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables, depending on your mood.

08 of 18 Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap View Recipe Use whichever veggies you have on hand to fill up this veggie wrap. The avocado and hummus help hold the wrap together—and provide heart-healthy fat and fiber.

09 of 18 Toaster-Oven Tostadas View Recipe Would you believe us if we said you can have restaurant-style tostadas at home in just 15 minutes? It's no problem! Simply layer black beans and Cheddar onto corn tortillas and toast in the toaster oven.

10 of 18 Strawberry & Cream Cheese Sandwich View Recipe Sliced strawberries and reduced-fat cream cheese come together in a sandwich for this quick and healthy lunchbox treat.

11 of 18 Tortilla Pepperoni Pizza View Recipe This easy pizza takes only 15 minutes from start to finish and uses simple ingredients you could find in your pantry. Tomato paste adds flavor without sogging out the crust. Skip the pepperoni for a vegetarian-friendly version, or add your own favorite toppings.

12 of 18 PB&J Bistro Lunch Box View Recipe Inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this peanut butter and jelly lunch will be loved by kids and adults alike. Accompanied by sandwich sides including a yogurt parfait, fruit, veggies and popcorn, this healthy packable lunch will keep you full until dinner.

13 of 18 Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich View Recipe Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast.

14 of 18 Turkey BLT Wraps View Recipe This delicious kid-friendly twist on a classic BLT includes turkey. The extra protein makes a filling, healthy lunch to pack up for school or work.

15 of 18 Kid-Friendly Salad View Recipe Make salad something your kids will actually want to eat with this kid-friendly crudité. Put it out before dinner and watch them eat all their veggies without a fuss!

16 of 18 Charcuterie Bistro Lunch Box View Recipe Inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this packable lunch is just like a personal-size cheese plate to take on-the-go. The healthy and easy snack-style meal is perfect to take for lunch at work or for a light picnic date night.

17 of 18 Turkey & Cheese Pinwheels Bento Lunch View Recipe Bite-size pinwheels of turkey, cheese and lettuce make an appealing centerpiece of this bento box. Crisp celery sticks with a creamy dill dressing and juicy blueberries are tasty accompaniments, while popcorn, mixed with chocolate chips, makes a satisfying snack or dessert. Plus, this healthy lunch is so easy to pack and can even be made the night before.