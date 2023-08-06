14 High-Protein Zucchini Dinners in 30 Minutes

Meeting your protein intake goals while using more seasonal produce is easier with these mouthwatering zucchini dinner recipes. In just 30 minutes or less, enjoy one of these dinners that are packed with protein (at least 15 grams per serving ) to support healthy bodily functions like muscle recovery, collagen production and regular digestion . Plus, zucchini also supports many parts of your health like the skin, heart and bones. Recipes like our Tuna-Zucchini Pasta and 20-Minute Creamy Chicken Skillet with Italian Seasoning are nutritious, delicious and easy to make.

01 of 14 20-Minute Creamy Chicken Skillet with Italian Seasoning View Recipe Jason Donnelly Chicken cutlets cook quickly and are highlighted with a creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This recipe is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. Serve it with whole-wheat pasta or rice to make it a meal.

02 of 14 Lemon Chicken Pasta View Recipe In this easy lemon chicken pasta recipe, we love the combination of lemon zest and toasted breadcrumbs. This healthy dinner is made with rotisserie chicken, quick-cooking spiralized zucchini and baby zucchini, so you get a complete meal in just 10 minutes.

03 of 14 Tuna-Zucchini Pasta View Recipe The sauce for this pasta recipe comes together quickly in one skillet while your spaghetti noodles cook on the next burner. Zucchini, fragrant basil, fresh tomato, and canned tuna combine to make a sensational topping for the whole-grain spaghetti in this 30-minute meal.

04 of 14 Creamy Chicken, Vegetable & Sun-Dried Tomato Soup View Recipe Photography / Brie Passano, Styling / Sammy Mila / Holly Raibikis This creamy soup is packed with vegetables, including zucchini and carrots. Precooked chicken saves time and energy, so you can make this cozy soup on a busy weeknight, or any day when it's cold out.

05 of 14 Shrimp Scampi Zoodles View Recipe Classic garlicky shrimp scampi gets a low-carb makeover in this easy dinner recipe. Zucchini noodles, also known as "zoodles," are a healthier alternative to traditional pasta—they mimic the texture of pasta while taking on the flavor of whatever sauce you serve them with. Make sure you salt and drain the zoodles, otherwise your final dish will be soupy and the flavor will be diluted.

06 of 14 20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet View Recipe Jamie Vespa Salmon fillets cook quickly and are coated with a delicious creamy sauce made with tomatoes, zucchini and Italian seasoning. This easy salmon dinner is sure to become a new weeknight favorite the whole family will love. The best news: you can get this meal on the table in 20 minutes flat.

07 of 14 25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas View Recipe Jennifer Causey These chicken enchiladas are great for using up any veggies you have lingering in your fridge. Our chicken enchilada recipe calls for zucchini, squash and onion, but you could easily swap in spinach or potatoes.

08 of 14 Peppery Barbecue-Glazed Shrimp with Vegetables & Orzo View Recipe In this healthy BBQ shrimp recipe, shrimp are seasoned with a peppery spice blend and served with zucchini, peppers and whole-grain orzo for a delicious and easy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. The shrimp and veggies are cooked in the same skillet, so cleanup is a snap too.

09 of 14 Peanut Zucchini Noodle Salad with Chicken View Recipe You'll end up with more peanut sauce than you need in this zucchini noodle recipe, and that's a good thing! It makes a great dip or stir-fry sauce.

10 of 14 Balsamic Chicken Pasta Bake with Zucchini Noodles View Recipe Packed with plenty of vegetables and tons of flavor, this chicken pasta bake is inspired by the ingredients in a caprese salad.

11 of 14 20-Minute Chicken Cutlets & Zucchini Noodles with Creamy Tomato Sauce View Recipe This low-carb chicken dinner whips up in only 20 minutes, thanks to thin-cut chicken breast and packaged zucchini noodles. If you have a spiralizer and want to make your own zucchini noodles, use two medium zucchini.

12 of 14 Summer Vegetable Sesame Noodles View Recipe Squash noodles elbow out some of the starchy ones to give this cool sesame noodle salad a veggie boost. This easy healthy recipe comes together in just 20 minutes, so it's great for weeknight dinners. Pack up any leftovers for lunch.

13 of 14 Summer Chicken Parmesan View Recipe Victor Protasio Skip canned tomatoes and serve these crispy, cheesy chicken cutlets with a fresh tomato-and-zucchini sauté instead, a super-easy side that takes advantage of peak-season summer produce. For a healthy whole-grain swap, use white whole-wheat flour in place of all-purpose for breading the chicken and in any sweet or savory recipe. Make sure to position your oven rack in the middle of the oven, about 6 inches from the broiler, so the cutlets don't cook too quickly. Round out the meal with a simple green salad and garlic-rubbed toasted bread slices.