16 Weight Loss Snacks That Aren't Chickpeas

The chickpea is a powerhouse legume that has many nutritious qualities , but sometimes the weight loss process calls for snacks of a different taste profile. That's why we have these delicious snack recipes, packed with at least 3 grams of fiber to help you stay full longer, reduce inflammation and fight constipation . Plus, each recipe meets our low-calorie nutrition parameters to help you meet your calorie intake goals. Try our Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls and Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins for a flavorful bite that will keep you satiated until your next meal.

01 of 16 Popcorn Cauliflower View Recipe In this vegetarian spin on popcorn chicken, caramelized cauliflower gets a crunchy, savory pretzel-pecan coating for an irresistible family-friendly dinner. Serve this popcorn cauliflower straight from the oven with your favorite dipping sauce and a side of crunchy coleslaw.

02 of 16 Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls View Recipe Ali Redmond If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness.

03 of 16 Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups View Recipe Jamie Vespa Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. The nutty flavor of the pecans and the sweetness from fresh blueberries and banana make for an extra-tasty snack or breakfast. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds. This healthy muffin recipe is a variation on our popular Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups by Carolyn Casner.

04 of 16 Cranberry-Almond Energy Balls View Recipe Ali Redmond These energy balls are the perfect make-ahead snack. Filled with cranberries, almonds, oats and dates, these energy balls come together in minutes. Maple syrup and tahini help bind everything together while adding a touch of sweetness and bitterness.

05 of 16 Rosemary-Garlic Pecans View Recipe Jennifer Causey These savory spiced nuts are perfect for snacking, adding to a cheese board or serving as a mini appetizer.

06 of 16 Blueberry-Pecan Energy Balls View Recipe Dried blueberries and pecans team up with cacao nibs for a chocolaty treat any time of day. The cacao is a bit more bitter than chocolate, but the maple syrup helps tame it. Almond butter and chia seeds provide protein to make these bites substantial snacks to fuel your body.

07 of 16 Pumpkin-Oatmeal Muffins View Recipe These healthy pumpkin-oatmeal muffins will get you in the mood for fall. Sprinkling the muffins with pecans adds a nutty crunch to every bite. Serve them for breakfast or as a grab-and-go snack.

08 of 16 Spicy Tomato & Seaweed Salad View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh Adjust the heat in this spicy tomato salad by using a milder pepper or just using a little less of a hot one. Sesame oil, tamari and seaweed add lots of umami and nutty flavor to a fresh tomato.

09 of 16 Pesto & White Bean Stuffed Tomato View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh This simple 3-ingredient recipe is perfect for a light lunch or snack. Showcasing the midsummer flavors of fresh tomatoes and pesto, this recipe is delicious, nutritious and ready in just five minutes.

10 of 16 Pineapple Spinach Smoothie View Recipe Eva Kolenko Use juice rather than added sugar, such as honey or maple syrup, to balance the bitter taste of greens and suddenly you have a serving of vegetables that tastes like dessert. Of course, you can use any juice without added sugar, including apple or orange, for example. But the relaxing-poolside flavor of pineapple combined with the ready-to-go convenience of the small, shelf-stable cans makes this our fave.

11 of 16 Fiesta Appetizer Board View Recipe A jazzed-up guacamole takes center stage on this low-fuss snack board. A jumble of miniature bell peppers and tortilla chips serve as the sturdy scoopers, with slices of Colby Jack cheese as their creamy counterpart. Roasted red peppers provide tangy sweetness.

12 of 16 Air-Fryer Cinnamon-Ginger Apple Chips View Recipe Photographer: Kelsey Hansen, Food Stylist: Sammy Mila When you're in the mood for a sweet snack, these air-fryer apple chips are the perfect choice. Sprinkle Honeycrisp apples with warming spices, such as cinnamon, ginger, allspice, cloves, nutmeg and cardamom. Air-fry, then dip into honey- or vanilla-flavored yogurt.

13 of 16 Pizza Pistachios View Recipe Jennifer Causey Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios.

14 of 16 Tomato, Peach & Feta Salad View Recipe Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh This juicy salad is the perfect snack in the height of summer when tomatoes and peaches are at their best.

15 of 16 Homemade Oven-Dried Strawberries View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Styling / Emily Nabors Hall / ulia Bayless These homemade oven-dried strawberries have a deeply fruity, sweet-tart flavor you can savor just by turning on your oven. Enjoy them on their own, add them to trail mix or use them as a topping to yogurt or ice cream.