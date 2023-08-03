30-Day DASH Diet Dinner Plan

Eating with high blood pressure can easily be nutritious and tasty with these recipes. Each of these dinners align with our heart healthy nutrition parameters and follow the DASH diet (short for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension). The DASH diet has proven to be the best eating pattern for lowering blood pressure thanks to its focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats. Recipes like our Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens and Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes are delicious, flavorful and nourishing meals you're sure to enjoy.

01 of 30 Spicy Shrimp, Vegetable & Couscous Bowls View Recipe Jacob Fox We like the chewy bite and large size of pearl couscous (sometimes labeled Israeli couscous) for the base of these bowls.

02 of 30 Sheet-Pan Harissa Chicken & Vegetables View Recipe This one-pan dinner gets a hit of flavorful heat from harissa, the popular North African chile-and-garlic paste. We use harissa paste from a tube for this recipe. It's got a concentrated chile flavor that makes an excellent spice rub for chicken and adds a subtle punch of heat to a refreshing herbed yogurt sauce.

03 of 30 Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon View Recipe Salmon and walnuts are both great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pair this easy walnut-crusted salmon recipe with a simple salad and a side of roasted potatoes for dinner.

04 of 30 Chickpea & Quinoa Grain Bowl View Recipe It seems grain bowls have as many variations as there are stars in the sky, and there is no wrong way to build one! But we prefer to keep things classic and simple with hummus, quinoa, avocado and loads of veggies!

05 of 30 EatingWell's Eggplant Parmesan View Recipe Here we bake breaded eggplant for crispy results with fewer calories to boot. This makeover of the classic eggplant Parmesan recipe was originally developed by our Test Kitchen in 1995 and got an update in 2020 for our 30th anniversary issue.

06 of 30 One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach View Recipe Shrimp, spinach and garlic brown and cook quickly for a simple one-pot weeknight dinner. A fast pan sauce gets life from zesty lemon juice, warm crushed red pepper and herby parsley. Serve with a slice of whole-wheat baguette to swipe up every last drop of sauce.

07 of 30 Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens View Recipe In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a dose of greens and green dressing! Chowing down on 6 or more servings of dark leafy greens a week can help keep your brain in top shape. This dish features the Test Kitchen's current go-to method for doctoring a can of chickpeas: spice them up and roast until crispy.

08 of 30 Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes View Recipe This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar.

09 of 30 Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers View Recipe Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup!

10 of 30 Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Wedges and Brussels Sprouts View Recipe This easy sheet-pan recipe brings together many fall favorites into a hearty dinner.

11 of 30 Peppery Barbecue-Glazed Shrimp with Vegetables & Orzo View Recipe In this healthy BBQ shrimp recipe, shrimp are seasoned with a peppery spice blend and served with zucchini, peppers and whole-grain orzo for a delicious and easy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. The shrimp and veggies are cooked in the same skillet, so cleanup is a snap too.

12 of 30 One-Pan Chicken & Asparagus Bake View Recipe photography / Caitlin bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall In this chicken and asparagus bake recipe, we use one baking sheet to whip up dinner quickly, veggies included. Pounding the chicken thin helps it cook quickly alongside the carrots and potatoes, with asparagus rounding out the meal.

13 of 30 Chickpea Pasta with Mushrooms & Kale View Recipe Greg DuPree Loading up your pasta with vegetables like the kale and mushrooms here is not only delicious, it also makes the meal more satisfying.

14 of 30 Garlic Roasted Salmon & Brussels Sprouts View Recipe Roasting salmon on top of Brussels sprouts and garlic, flavored with wine and fresh oregano, is simple enough for a weeknight meal yet sophisticated enough to serve to company. Serve with whole-wheat couscous.

15 of 30 Lentil Stew with Salsa Verde View Recipe This healthy vegetarian recipe is hearty and satisfying. Don't skip the parsley relish (salsa verde)—it's easy to make and lends a tangy accent that balances the flavors of the lentil stew. We prefer French green lentils for this stew, as they don't fall apart while cooking; however, regular brown lentils (found in most supermarkets) will also work.

16 of 30 Spice-Seared Salmon with Greek-Style Green Beans View Recipe Preparing this spice-seared salmon recipe is a joy for the senses! Rubbing salmon with spices creates a light, delicious main course. Serve this recipe with roasted potatoes or brown rice. If you have leftover salmon, serve it on top of a simple salad for a satisfying lunch the next day.

17 of 30 Pork Paprikash with Cauliflower "Rice" View Recipe Cut carbs and calories by using cauliflower "rice" instead of regular rice in this 30-minute pork paprikash recipe.

18 of 30 Three-Bean Chili View Recipe This rib-sticking bean chili is richly flavored with cumin, chili, paprika, oregano and an assortment of peppers. Use whatever beans you have in your pantry.

19 of 30 Lemon-Herb Salmon with Caponata & Farro View Recipe Dig into your farmers' market haul to cook this colorful and healthy Mediterranean diet dinner recipe that's packed with vegetables. Feel free to swap in any vegetables or cook up another whole grain, such as brown rice. Serve with a glass of your favorite red wine.

20 of 30 Seared Scallops with White Bean Ragu & Charred Lemon View Recipe This recipe for seared scallops with white beans and spinach turns out a healthy dinner that looks impressive (and tastes great) in just 25 minutes. Giving lemons a quick sizzle in the skillet amps up the flavor of this piccata-inspired dish. The heat helps release even more citrus juice and sweetens it too. When shopping for scallops, look for ones labeled "dry." Some scallops are soaked in a solution that prevents them from searing properly and can give them a soapy flavor.

21 of 30 Cauliflower Fajita Skillet View Recipe Jacob Fox Thinly sliced cauliflower florets mimic the signature shape of fajita meat in this dish. We cook it in a cast-iron skillet for that tableside sizzle you'd get at a restaurant.

22 of 30 Chicken & Sun-Dried Tomato Orzo View Recipe Sun-dried tomatoes and Romano cheese pack a flavorful punch along with the tantalizing aroma of fresh marjoram in this rustic Italian-inspired dish. Serve with sautéed fresh spinach or steamed broccolini.

23 of 30 Lemony Linguine with Spring Vegetables View Recipe Instead of cooking pasta in a huge pot of water, here we use just 3 1/2 cups for this one-pot pasta recipe. When the pasta is al dente, most of the water has evaporated and the bit that's left is thickened with the starch that cooks off the pasta. With just a few add-ins like lemon and Parmesan cheese you have a delicious silky sauce. Want to use up your veggie stash in the freezer? Swap in 8 ounces frozen spinach for fresh.

24 of 30 Portobello Mushroom Pizzas with Arugula Salad View Recipe Roasted portobello mushrooms stand in for pizza crust in these comforting individual "pizzas." An easy arugula side salad makes a vibrant accompaniment.

25 of 30 Cheeseburger Stuffed Baked Potatoes View Recipe Skip the bun and serve all of your favorite cheeseburger ingredients--beef, cheese, tomatoes, red onions and lettuce--with baked potatoes for a hearty and easy dinner recipe that kids and adults will love. Feel free to swap out the ground beef for ground turkey or tofu crumbles.

26 of 30 Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa View Recipe Fish plus two sides? It seems fancy but this healthy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes.

27 of 30 Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole View Recipe This easy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare, meaning that seared steak can be a weeknight meal. Cooking herbs in the pan with the steak releases their aroma, infusing it into the meat while creating a crispy garnish. After the steaks and herbs are pan-seared, the escarole is cooked in the same skillet, so this healthy dinner requires minimal cleanup too.

28 of 30 Mushroom-Swiss Turkey Burgers View Recipe In this gluten-free turkey burger recipe, lean ground turkey stands in for ground beef, and portobello mushrooms produce a juicy, flavorful alternative to the traditional bun. Melted Swiss cheese, sliced tomato and arugula top off this delicious low-carb dinner!

29 of 30 Pumpkin Seed Salmon with Maple-Spice Carrots View Recipe Because this one-pan meal is ready in just 35 minutes, it's a good choice for a healthy recipe after you've had a long day at the office. Maple-spiced carrots cook alongside pepita-crusted salmon fillets and deliver amazing taste and nutrition in a dinner the whole family will devour.