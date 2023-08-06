Healthy Eating 101 Budget Cooking Guide Thrifty I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite High-Protein Snack Recipes By Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Jessica Ball, M.S., RD Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & Wine, Real Simple, Parents, Better Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 6, 2023 Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling. EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines Trending Videos Photo: ted + chelsea cavanaugh Sometimes, you just need a snack to get you through an afternoon lull or hold you over until your next meal—but not all snacks are created equal. If you want a midday bite with some staying power, it's important to make sure it has enough protein. Protein is crucial for a variety of body functions, from healthy digestion to muscle growth and recovery, and it also helps you feel more satisfied and energized for longer after you eat it. Each of these recipes has at least 7 grams of the critical nutrient per serving to help you meet your needs. Planning ahead can help make healthy snacking easier, too. I like to prepare a big batch of recipes like our Sweet & Salty Roasted Nuts and our Tuna Salad Spread for something that's filling and ready to grab and go. But in a pinch, I lean on protein-packed snacks that take little to no time to throw together, like Grapes & Cheese, Strawberries & Cottage Cheese (any fruit would work) and Hard-Boiled Eggs with Hot Sauce. Whether you are an avid meal prepper or only have 5 minutes to spare, there's a snack on this list for you. For more beginner- and budget-friendly cooking tips and recipes, check out Thrifty. 01 of 13 Grapes & Cheese View Recipe Sweet and savory is the definition of this satisfying snack. 02 of 13 Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast View Recipe ted + chelsea cavanaugh For all the flavor of a classic PB&J without the added sugar, just reach for the real deal—fresh fruit. You still get a little natural sweetness and enough juiciness to combat peanut butter's stick-factor, plus some extra fiber. Padma Lakshmi—who shared this recipe when she guest-edited EatingWell Magazine—loves a combo of peanut butter and pomegranate arils (and her Instagram followers went crazy for it too), but you can replicate the formula with whatever nut butter and fruit you love. 03 of 13 Tuna Salad Spread View Recipe This tuna spread recipe is a healthy twist on tuna salad and uses avocado and Greek yogurt in place of mayonnaise. Serve it on cucumber slices, butter lettuce leaves or whole-grain crackers. 04 of 13 Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake View Recipe This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally-occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter. 05 of 13 Sweet and Salty Roasted Nuts View Recipe Spicy seasonings add a bit of zing to roasted nuts for an appetizer that's perfect for any occasion. 06 of 13 White Bean & Avocado Toast View Recipe Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack. 07 of 13 Hard-Boiled Egg with Hot Sauce View Recipe Add a little spice to your day by topping a protein-rich egg with hot sauce. It's a simple snack to help power you through your day. 08 of 13 Pizza Pistachios View Recipe Jennifer Causey Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios. 09 of 13 Strawberries and Cottage Cheese View Recipe This snack mixes a serving of protein-rich dairy with a serving of fresh fruit and provides a boost of vitamin C and calcium to your day. 10 of 13 Easy Black Bean Dip View Recipe This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand. 11 of 13 Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey View Recipe A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized. 12 of 13 Tahini-Yogurt Dip View Recipe Serve this creamy yogurt dip with baby carrots, sliced radishes or whole-wheat pita triangles. 13 of 13 Crackers with Peanut Butter View Recipe Salty and sweet, crunchy and creamy, this snack combines the best of all worlds.