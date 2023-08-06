I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite High-Protein Snack Recipes

By
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 6, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Maria Laura is EatingWell's senior nutrition & news editor. As part of the nutrition team, she edits and assigns nutrition-related content and provides nutrition reviews for articles. Maria Laura is a trained dietitian, almond butter lover and food enthusiast with over seven years of experience in nutrition counseling.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast
Photo: ted + chelsea cavanaugh

Sometimes, you just need a snack to get you through an afternoon lull or hold you over until your next meal—but not all snacks are created equal. If you want a midday bite with some staying power, it's important to make sure it has enough protein. Protein is crucial for a variety of body functions, from healthy digestion to muscle growth and recovery, and it also helps you feel more satisfied and energized for longer after you eat it. Each of these recipes has at least 7 grams of the critical nutrient per serving to help you meet your needs.

Planning ahead can help make healthy snacking easier, too. I like to prepare a big batch of recipes like our Sweet & Salty Roasted Nuts and our Tuna Salad Spread for something that's filling and ready to grab and go. But in a pinch, I lean on protein-packed snacks that take little to no time to throw together, like Grapes & Cheese, Strawberries & Cottage Cheese (any fruit would work) and Hard-Boiled Eggs with Hot Sauce. Whether you are an avid meal prepper or only have 5 minutes to spare, there's a snack on this list for you. For more beginner- and budget-friendly cooking tips and recipes, check out Thrifty.

01 of 13

Grapes & Cheese

4582982.jpg

Sweet and savory is the definition of this satisfying snack.

02 of 13

Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast

Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast
ted + chelsea cavanaugh

For all the flavor of a classic PB&J without the added sugar, just reach for the real deal—fresh fruit. You still get a little natural sweetness and enough juiciness to combat peanut butter's stick-factor, plus some extra fiber. Padma Lakshmi—who shared this recipe when she guest-edited EatingWell Magazine—loves a combo of peanut butter and pomegranate arils (and her Instagram followers went crazy for it too), but you can replicate the formula with whatever nut butter and fruit you love.

03 of 13

Tuna Salad Spread

5634010.jpg

This tuna spread recipe is a healthy twist on tuna salad and uses avocado and Greek yogurt in place of mayonnaise. Serve it on cucumber slices, butter lettuce leaves or whole-grain crackers.

04 of 13

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

77581.jpg

This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally-occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.

05 of 13

Sweet and Salty Roasted Nuts

5245917.jpg

Spicy seasonings add a bit of zing to roasted nuts for an appetizer that's perfect for any occasion.

06 of 13

White Bean & Avocado Toast

4582996.jpg

Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.

07 of 13

Hard-Boiled Egg with Hot Sauce

4582994.jpg

Add a little spice to your day by topping a protein-rich egg with hot sauce. It's a simple snack to help power you through your day.

08 of 13

Pizza Pistachios

Pizza Pistachios
Jennifer Causey

Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios.

09 of 13

Strawberries and Cottage Cheese

5488032.jpg

This snack mixes a serving of protein-rich dairy with a serving of fresh fruit and provides a boost of vitamin C and calcium to your day.

10 of 13

Easy Black Bean Dip

Easy Black Bean Dip

This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.

11 of 13

Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey

4582987.jpg

A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.

12 of 13

Tahini-Yogurt Dip

5634009.jpg

Serve this creamy yogurt dip with baby carrots, sliced radishes or whole-wheat pita triangles.

13 of 13

Crackers with Peanut Butter

5488038.jpg

Salty and sweet, crunchy and creamy, this snack combines the best of all worlds.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Eggs
17 High-Protein Snacks to Pack for Work
Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes
14 High-Protein Snacks for a Diabetes-Friendly Diet
Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast
18 Healthy Recipes Perfect for Girl Dinner
Easy Black Bean Dip
17 High-Protein Snacks to Help Reduce Inflammation
stuna salad spread
Our 17 Best 10-Minute Snacks
Tomato, Peach & Feta Salad
15 Low-Calorie Snacks That Are High in Protein
Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie
I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Anti-Inflammatory No-Cook Breakfast Recipes
Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl
15 Gut-Healthy Breakfasts You Can Make in 5 Minutes
Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls
15 Anti-Inflammatory Snacks for Diabetes
Edamame with Ginger Salt
13 High-Protein Snacks for Weight Loss
Savory Date & Pistachio Bites
30 Low-Carb Snacks to Help Reduce Inflammation
blueberry lemon energy balls
17 Healthy Snacks to Help You Poop
Spinach, Mushroom & Egg Casserole
30-Day High-Protein Vegetarian Breakfast Plan
Egg & Spinach Tacos
30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Plan for Weight Loss
Sheet-Pan Egg Sandwiches for a Crowd
30-Day High-Protein Breakfast Plan for Weight Loss
banana overnight oats
30-Day Gut-Healthy Breakfast Plan