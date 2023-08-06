I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite High-Protein Snack Recipes

Sometimes, you just need a snack to get you through an afternoon lull or hold you over until your next meal—but not all snacks are created equal. If you want a midday bite with some staying power, it's important to make sure it has enough protein. Protein is crucial for a variety of body functions, from healthy digestion to muscle growth and recovery, and it also helps you feel more satisfied and energized for longer after you eat it. Each of these recipes has at least 7 grams of the critical nutrient per serving to help you meet your needs.

Planning ahead can help make healthy snacking easier, too. I like to prepare a big batch of recipes like our Sweet & Salty Roasted Nuts and our Tuna Salad Spread for something that's filling and ready to grab and go. But in a pinch, I lean on protein-packed snacks that take little to no time to throw together, like Grapes & Cheese, Strawberries & Cottage Cheese (any fruit would work) and Hard-Boiled Eggs with Hot Sauce. Whether you are an avid meal prepper or only have 5 minutes to spare, there's a snack on this list for you. For more beginner- and budget-friendly cooking tips and recipes, check out Thrifty.