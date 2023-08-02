17 Low-Carb, High-Protein Mediterranean Diet Dinner Recipes

01 of 17 Meyer Lemon Chicken Piccata View Recipe Freshen up a classic chicken dish by using Meyer lemons for the sauce. These lemons have a great tangy aroma and are sweeter and less acidic than regular lemons.

02 of 17 Creamy Spinach-Artichoke Salmon View Recipe Photographer / Brie Passano Styling / Annie Probst / Holly Raibikis For this quick and easy dinner for four, the vegetables and sauce come together in one skillet in a matter of minutes while the salmon broils. Plus, salmon is swimming in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and loaded with vitamins and nutrients like B vitamins and potassium.

03 of 17 15-Minute Pesto Shrimp View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen This versatile and quick pesto shrimp can be served alongside a hunk of crusty bread, over pasta or rice, or even used as a topping for pizza. Look for shrimp that are free from preservatives, which can alter the texture and add sodium to the dish. We like the brightness and fresh flavor of refrigerated pesto, but a homemade classic basil pesto will make the dish extra special.

04 of 17 Frittata with Asparagus, Leek & Ricotta View Recipe Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat Serve this spring-vegetable-loaded frittata with an arugula salad and a hunk of crusty bread. Tip: This recipe cooks quickly, so be sure to have all your ingredients prepped and ready to go.

05 of 17 Sautéed Striped Bass with Lemon and Herb Sauce Is the Perfect Summer Dinner View Recipe Greg Dupree If you find sea bass to be strong-flavored, remove the pan drippings from the skillet before making the sauce for a milder final product. The wine-butter sauce is a good complement to the dish, especially with caramelized lemon notes.

06 of 17 Pistachio-Crusted Halibut View Recipe Ali Redmond A layer of pistachios combined with panko breadcrumbs on top of the halibut fillets provides a delicious crunch and a pop of vitamin B6, a nutrient important for blood sugar regulation. We like the firm texture and mild flavor of halibut, but cod, haddock or tilapia can be used in its place.

07 of 17 Grilled Salmon & Vegetables with Charred Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette View Recipe Jacob Fox This grilled salmon recipe paired with grilled vegetables and a charred lemon-garlic vinaigrette captures the flavor of summer with smoky flavor from the grill. Asparagus and zucchini are quick and easy to grill and pair nicely with the salmon.

08 of 17 Kimchi-Tofu Soup with Sesame & Egg View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee Cubed tofu soaks up the delicious aromatic broth, full of tang and flavor from prepared kimchi, garlic paste and ginger paste. Use your favorite brand of kimchi, just be sure to drain it before adding. A fried egg adds protein to this vegetarian kimchi-tofu soup.

09 of 17 Broiled Salmon with Lemon View Recipe Jennifer Causey For quick weeknight meals, go for the broiler. It preheats in a flash and acts like an upside-down grill, bringing salmon to perfect doneness in just 10 minutes. Don't sweat it if you slightly overcook the salmon. Serve it with a dipping sauce or drizzle a bit of olive oil over top to bring back instant moisture. This basic broiled salmon recipe is even better when served with a creamy yogurt sauce and a side of quickly steamed or broiled broccolini.

10 of 17 Low-Carb, High-Protein Ground Turkey Zucchini Boats View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Summer-fresh zucchini brims with a zesty mix of peppers, ground turkey and spices in these ground turkey zucchini boats. Nothing goes to waste here, as the flesh from the zucchini gets chopped and mixed with the filling. To ensure they cook evenly, use zucchini that are similar in size.

11 of 17 Air-Fryer Chicken Sausage & Veggie Frittata View Recipe Jason Donnelly Packed with chard, tomatoes, scallions and chicken sausage, this healthy frittata makes the perfect breakfast for two.

12 of 17 Shirataki Noodles with Chicken, Feta & Tomato View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall We pair shirataki noodles with feta and tomatoes in this quick and vibrant dinner recipe. The tomatoes release their juices to create a glossy sauce that clings to the noodles and carries with it the flavors of garlic, oregano and basil. Crumbled feta and Kalamata olives add a briny punch.

13 of 17 Super Quick Low-Carb Shrimp Scampi View Recipe Antonis Achilleos This low-calorie and low-carb shrimp scampi feels like a restaurant dish, but it is actually very easy to make. There is just enough buttery sauce to coat the shrimp. The trick is to not over-reduce the sauce when cooking it. It's better to make it a little more saucy then dry. If you want to bulk up this entrée, you could add peas or thinly sliced carrots, or serve it over your favorite low-carb pasta substitute like spaghetti squash.

14 of 17 Sheet-Pan Lemon-Garlic Salmon with Delicata & Kale View Recipe Photographer: Will Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman, Food Stylist: Jennifer Wendorf In this easy sheet-pan dinner, salmon is roasted alongside vegetables for a filling, flavorful meal. The sweetness of the squash balances the bitter kale, while a squeeze of lemon juice brightens the dish. Be sure to spread the kale out on the baking sheet to encourage even browning.

15 of 17 Goat Cheese-Stuffed Chicken View Recipe Photo: Alison Miksch; Styling: Lindsey Lower Goat cheese is a luscious and creamy cheese that's lower in calories, fat and sodium than other soft cheeses. Here, we combine it with fresh herbs and garlic, then stuff the mixture inside chicken breasts for a deliciously speedy weeknight dinner.

16 of 17 Ginger White Fish & Cabbage View Recipe Use any firm white fish you like in this ginger white fish and cabbage recipe—halibut, cod and sea bass would all work well. Steaming the fish results in tender and moist fillets. The crispy garlic-chile oil adds delicious spice; if you prefer a milder flavor, use red Fresno chile instead of Thai chile.