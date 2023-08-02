 15 Easy Dip Recipes So Good You Can Eat Them for Dinner

Grab some of your favorite chips, crackers and crudité to enjoy with these mouthwatering dip recipes. This collection layers ingredients like beans, cheese and veggies to give you a perfectly scoopable burst of flavor in every bite. Recipes like our Loaded Black Bean Dip and Cucumber Salsa are delicious dishes you can serve in 15 minutes or less as an appetizer or—how we sometimes prefer it—as a main dish.

01 of 15 Light & Airy Whipped Cottage Cheese View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Give this whipped cottage cheese recipe your own spin by making it with your favorite fresh herbs. You can use it as a dip with fresh veggies or as a sandwich spread.

02 of 15 Loaded Black Bean Dip View Recipe This is 7-layer black bean dip simplified: just heat and season refried beans, then top with fresh vegetables for a texturally exciting dip.

03 of 15 Spinach-Feta Dip with Dill View Recipe Try this spinach dip, infused with fresh dill and briny feta cheese, as a sandwich spread—or serve alongside crackers or crudité.

04 of 15 Cucumber Salsa View Recipe This fresh, tangy cucumber salsa is perfect for grilled fish or on its own as a simple side salad. Well balanced and easy to make, the flavor mellows and the cucumber softens as this sits, so it can easily be made a day or two ahead of time--or enjoy it right away, fresh and crisp.

05 of 15 Tahini-Yogurt Dip View Recipe Serve this creamy yogurt dip with baby carrots, sliced radishes or whole-wheat pita triangles.

06 of 15 Black Bean Hummus View Recipe Casey Barber For a slightly Southwestern spin on hummus, swap in black beans for the traditional chickpeas. It's just as fiber-rich and filling, but with a taste that pairs well with tortilla chips and crisp bell peppers.

07 of 15 Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip View Recipe Inspired by the classic combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese, this spread is perfect for slathering on a bagel or serving as a dip with bagel chips. This salmon dip recipe is a great way to use up leftovers from Miso-Maple Salmon (see Associated Recipes).

08 of 15 Pimiento Cheese View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Prop stylist: Lauren McAnelly Aleppo pepper, a mild and fruity chile, is unusual yet a good fit for pimiento cheese in this easy twist on the classic Southern cheese dip. Ancho chile or even hot sauce works as well. Add this homemade pimiento cheese to a charcuterie board spread, use it in a sandwich or serve alongside cut veggies for a dip.

09 of 15 Turmeric-Ginger Tahini Dip View Recipe Flavored with turmeric, ginger and garlic, this tahini dip recipe is perfect for dipping vegetables or topping your next falafel.

10 of 15 Green Tomato Salsa View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall This super-simple green tomato salsa has lots of savory tomato flavor and just a touch of heat from the jalapeño. Cumin adds just enough complexity to this easy green salsa.

11 of 15 Thai Chile-Curry Dip View Recipe Charlotte & Johnny Autry Curry paste lends a pop of heat to this 7-layer dip, while carrots and snap peas add fresh crunch on top. Look for roasted peanut oil for the strongest nutty flavor.

12 of 15 Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip View Recipe Perfect for game day, this fiber-rich dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser to serve with crudités or tortilla chips. It requires little prep time and is ready to serve immediately.

13 of 15 Traditional Greek Tahini Dip View Recipe Super creamy with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, this homemade tahini sauce recipe is a popular way to begin a meal in Cyprus. Serve with crudités and pita.

14 of 15 3-Ingredient Smoked Fish Dip with Capers View Recipe Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D. There are two kinds of people when it comes to smoked fish dip—those who love it and those who haven't tried it yet! Made with cream cheese, herbs and smoked trout, smoked salmon or a mix of both, it's a creamy, savory dip that takes your appetizer table up a notch. Top it with briny capers and serve with baguette slices and you have yourself a delicious app that is sure to impress.