23 Peach Recipes in Three Steps or Less

These sweet and savory peach recipes give other stone fruit a run for their money. In just three steps or less, you can enjoy the health benefits of peaches in a delicious baked dessert, refreshing margarita or flavorful grilled salad. Recipes like our Peach Crisp Recipe and Air-Fryer Roasted Peach Salsa are tasty dishes you can enjoy all year round.

01 of 23 Peach Baked Oatmeal View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle There's nothing like this peach baked oatmeal to fill you up in the morning! This brunch-ready version includes brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, a hint of nutmeg and orange juice and zest. You can swap out the peaches for another fruit if you prefer.

02 of 23 Pistachio & Peach Toast View Recipe This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.

03 of 23 Peach Crisp View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Margaret Monroe Dickey Sweet summer peaches star in this easy peach crisp. The crunchy topping adds nutty flavor and texture to juicy peach filling. When peaches are out of season, you can use frozen peaches instead. Be sure to let them thaw completely before using.

04 of 23 Easy Peach Cobbler View Recipe This easy peach cobbler uses canned peaches to speed up prep time. A fluffy, tender cake envelops the tender peaches, creating an incredibly simple fruit dessert you can enjoy year-round.

05 of 23 Baked Peaches Are the Easiest Summer Dessert Ever View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen These baked peaches smell like fall in the summer! The cinnamon and sugar glaze gives a caramelized sweetness in every bite. If you want to take this subtly sweet dessert in a more savory direction, skip the ice cream topping and serve the peaches with a sprig of thyme instead, or sprinkle granola over the baked peaches for a texture similar to streusel.

06 of 23 Gluten-Free Peach Crisp View Recipe The buttery, crunchy topping for this easy gluten-free peach crisp is made with almond flour and oats instead of wheat flour, and sliced almonds add additional crunch. Make this crisp at the height of summer when fresh peaches are at their best. Served as it is or with a dollop of vanilla ice cream, it's sure to be a crowd-pleasing summer dessert.

07 of 23 Chunky Peach Popsicles View Recipe Make sure to reserve a portion of the peaches as you puree the mixture so the pops will be packed with icy cold, chunky bits of fruit. For a grown-up twist, try adding 1 to 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh mint, lemon verbena or basil.

08 of 23 Air-Fryer Roasted Peach Salsa View Recipe Photographer: Kelsey Hansen, Food Stylist: Charlie Worthington, Prop Stylist: Stephanie Hunter "Roasting" the peaches brings out their natural sugars, while the jalapeño's mild heat balances the flavors to create a sweet and spicy salsa. Serve this healthy salsa with tortilla chips for an easy appetizer, or use it as a topping for meat and fish.

09 of 23 Crock-Pot Peach Cobbler View Recipe Warm and caramelized spiced peaches and a light cakey topping star in this slow-cooker peach cobbler. Delicious! Just stir it together and then forget about it and it will be ready to serve warm when you want it.

10 of 23 Peach & Prosciutto Arugula Salad View Recipe Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis Sweet peaches, salty prosciutto and peppery arugula provide the delicious backbone to this hearty summer salad. Antioxidant-rich red cabbage provides both a pop of color and crunch, and a goat cheese crumble on top adds just the right amount of tang and creaminess.

11 of 23 Fiery Peach-Habanero Hot Sauce View Recipe Ryan Liebe In years when hot peppers, like habaneros, grow in abundance, the best solution is to make a sauce that uses lots and can be shared or frozen for the cold winter nights ahead. The natural sweetness of peaches and carrots balances the heat of the chiles, while lime and vinegar add tang. Drizzle it over tacos or use it to marinate chicken wings.

12 of 23 Grilled Peaches with Honey Mascarpone View Recipe Here's a new idea for dessert on a camping trip or in the backyard. Because you don't need the recipe for s'mores. But you could totally crumble some graham crackers on top to add some crunch to these grilled peaches.

13 of 23 Peach Scones View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall These tender peach scones have bursts of fresh peaches and a sugary crust. The subtle nutty flavor from whole-wheat flour complements the almond extract and nutmeg in this peach scone recipe.

14 of 23 White Peach Margarita View Recipe Will Dickey This frozen white peach margarita has a nice balance of sweet and sour. Adding peach liqueur instead of triple sec enhances the cocktail's peachy flavor.

15 of 23 Vegan Peach Cobbler View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Margaret Monroe Dickey This vegan peach cobbler has a spiced peach filling topped with a crunchy biscuit topping. Almond milk stands in for dairy, and whole-wheat flour adds a subtle nuttiness that vegans and non-vegans alike will enjoy.

16 of 23 Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa View Recipe For this easy grilled pork tenderloin recipe, both the pork and the salsa ingredients are cooked on the BBQ, so you don't have to heat up the kitchen to prepare a healthy summer dinner. Grilling stone fruit caramelizes its sugars, enhances its sweetness and infuses it with smoky flavor. Any combination of peaches, nectarines, plums and apricots will work in this salsa--use 3 medium fruit total or about 4 to 5 small fruit. Try the salsa on chicken or fish too.

17 of 23 Peach & Spinach Salad with Feta View Recipe This simple and refreshing salad recipe takes just 15 minutes to prepare. Each bite delivers the taste of sweet juicy peach, tangy feta, and toasted pine nuts and will leave you completely satisfied--but not over-stuffed!

18 of 23 Peaches & Cream View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Kady Wohlfarth The better the peaches, the better this simple peaches and cream will be! Honey sweetens the cream just enough, allowing the sweetness of the peaches to shine through.

19 of 23 Grilled Peach Salad View Recipe Photography / Caitlin bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall This grilled peach salad is packed with bright flavors. Toasted pine nuts add a nice crunch and buttery flavor.

20 of 23 Chicken & Peach Bites View Recipe Luscious ripe peaches are the key to this delightful pick-me-up. When shopping for peaches, look for ones with no green tinges and that are firm to slightly-soft when pressed.

21 of 23 Peach Sangria View Recipe You'll want to bring a pitcher of this white sangria to parties and potlucks all summer long. Fresh peaches look gorgeous in these delicious sparkling peach cocktails, but frozen peaches work too (and help keep your drink cool).

22 of 23 Grilled Peaches View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall Learn how to grill peaches with this quick recipe. Grilled peaches are easy and offer a nice base for optional flavorings. Make them for an appetizer or salad topper, or serve them as a side to roasted or grilled meats.