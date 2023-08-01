23 Peach Recipes in Three Steps or Less

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

Published on August 1, 2023
peach crisp
Photo: Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Margaret Monroe Dickey

These sweet and savory peach recipes give other stone fruit a run for their money. In just three steps or less, you can enjoy the health benefits of peaches in a delicious baked dessert, refreshing margarita or flavorful grilled salad. Recipes like our Peach Crisp Recipe and Air-Fryer Roasted Peach Salsa are tasty dishes you can enjoy all year round.

01 of 23

Peach Baked Oatmeal

a recipe photo of the Peach Baked Oatmeal
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

There's nothing like this peach baked oatmeal to fill you up in the morning! This brunch-ready version includes brown sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, a hint of nutmeg and orange juice and zest. You can swap out the peaches for another fruit if you prefer.

02 of 23

Pistachio & Peach Toast

5633992.jpg

This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.

03 of 23

Peach Crisp

peach crisp
Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Margaret Monroe Dickey

Sweet summer peaches star in this easy peach crisp. The crunchy topping adds nutty flavor and texture to juicy peach filling. When peaches are out of season, you can use frozen peaches instead. Be sure to let them thaw completely before using.

04 of 23

Easy Peach Cobbler

6417935.jpg

This easy peach cobbler uses canned peaches to speed up prep time. A fluffy, tender cake envelops the tender peaches, creating an incredibly simple fruit dessert you can enjoy year-round.

05 of 23

Baked Peaches Are the Easiest Summer Dessert Ever

a recipe photo of the Baked Peaches
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

These baked peaches smell like fall in the summer! The cinnamon and sugar glaze gives a caramelized sweetness in every bite. If you want to take this subtly sweet dessert in a more savory direction, skip the ice cream topping and serve the peaches with a sprig of thyme instead, or sprinkle granola over the baked peaches for a texture similar to streusel.

06 of 23

Gluten-Free Peach Crisp

6628031.jpg

The buttery, crunchy topping for this easy gluten-free peach crisp is made with almond flour and oats instead of wheat flour, and sliced almonds add additional crunch. Make this crisp at the height of summer when fresh peaches are at their best. Served as it is or with a dollop of vanilla ice cream, it's sure to be a crowd-pleasing summer dessert.

07 of 23

Chunky Peach Popsicles

3756885.jpg

Make sure to reserve a portion of the peaches as you puree the mixture so the pops will be packed with icy cold, chunky bits of fruit. For a grown-up twist, try adding 1 to 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh mint, lemon verbena or basil.

08 of 23

Air-Fryer Roasted Peach Salsa

a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Roasted Peach Salsa
Photographer: Kelsey Hansen, Food Stylist: Charlie Worthington, Prop Stylist: Stephanie Hunter

"Roasting" the peaches brings out their natural sugars, while the jalapeño's mild heat balances the flavors to create a sweet and spicy salsa. Serve this healthy salsa with tortilla chips for an easy appetizer, or use it as a topping for meat and fish.

09 of 23

Crock-Pot Peach Cobbler

8179660.jpg

Warm and caramelized spiced peaches and a light cakey topping star in this slow-cooker peach cobbler. Delicious! Just stir it together and then forget about it and it will be ready to serve warm when you want it.

10 of 23

Peach & Prosciutto Arugula Salad

Peach & Prosciutto Arugula Salad
Photographer / Brie Passano, Food Stylist / Annie Probst, Prop Stylist / Holly Raibikis

Sweet peaches, salty prosciutto and peppery arugula provide the delicious backbone to this hearty summer salad. Antioxidant-rich red cabbage provides both a pop of color and crunch, and a goat cheese crumble on top adds just the right amount of tang and creaminess.

11 of 23

Fiery Peach-Habanero Hot Sauce

Fiery Peach-Habanero Hot Sauce
Ryan Liebe

In years when hot peppers, like habaneros, grow in abundance, the best solution is to make a sauce that uses lots and can be shared or frozen for the cold winter nights ahead. The natural sweetness of peaches and carrots balances the heat of the chiles, while lime and vinegar add tang. Drizzle it over tacos or use it to marinate chicken wings.

12 of 23

Grilled Peaches with Honey Mascarpone

8146526.jpg

Here's a new idea for dessert on a camping trip or in the backyard. Because you don't need the recipe for s'mores. But you could totally crumble some graham crackers on top to add some crunch to these grilled peaches.

13 of 23

Peach Scones

peach scones
Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall

These tender peach scones have bursts of fresh peaches and a sugary crust. The subtle nutty flavor from whole-wheat flour complements the almond extract and nutmeg in this peach scone recipe.

14 of 23

White Peach Margarita

White Peach Margarita
Will Dickey

This frozen white peach margarita has a nice balance of sweet and sour. Adding peach liqueur instead of triple sec enhances the cocktail's peachy flavor.

15 of 23

Vegan Peach Cobbler

vegan peach cobbler
Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Margaret Monroe Dickey

This vegan peach cobbler has a spiced peach filling topped with a crunchy biscuit topping. Almond milk stands in for dairy, and whole-wheat flour adds a subtle nuttiness that vegans and non-vegans alike will enjoy.

16 of 23

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa

6598210.jpg

For this easy grilled pork tenderloin recipe, both the pork and the salsa ingredients are cooked on the BBQ, so you don't have to heat up the kitchen to prepare a healthy summer dinner. Grilling stone fruit caramelizes its sugars, enhances its sweetness and infuses it with smoky flavor. Any combination of peaches, nectarines, plums and apricots will work in this salsa--use 3 medium fruit total or about 4 to 5 small fruit. Try the salsa on chicken or fish too.

17 of 23

Peach & Spinach Salad with Feta

7798721.jpg

This simple and refreshing salad recipe takes just 15 minutes to prepare. Each bite delivers the taste of sweet juicy peach, tangy feta, and toasted pine nuts and will leave you completely satisfied--but not over-stuffed!

18 of 23

Peaches & Cream

peaches and cream
Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Kady Wohlfarth

The better the peaches, the better this simple peaches and cream will be! Honey sweetens the cream just enough, allowing the sweetness of the peaches to shine through.

19 of 23

Grilled Peach Salad

grilled peach salad
Photography / Caitlin bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall

This grilled peach salad is packed with bright flavors. Toasted pine nuts add a nice crunch and buttery flavor.

20 of 23

Chicken & Peach Bites

5467756.jpg

Luscious ripe peaches are the key to this delightful pick-me-up. When shopping for peaches, look for ones with no green tinges and that are firm to slightly-soft when pressed.

21 of 23

Peach Sangria

three glasses of Peach Sangria

You'll want to bring a pitcher of this white sangria to parties and potlucks all summer long. Fresh peaches look gorgeous in these delicious sparkling peach cocktails, but frozen peaches work too (and help keep your drink cool).

22 of 23

Grilled Peaches

grilled peaches
Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall

Learn how to grill peaches with this quick recipe. Grilled peaches are easy and offer a nice base for optional flavorings. Make them for an appetizer or salad topper, or serve them as a side to roasted or grilled meats.

23 of 23

Tomato, Peach & Feta Salad

Tomato, Peach & Feta Salad
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

This juicy salad is the perfect snack in the height of summer when tomatoes and peaches are at their best.

