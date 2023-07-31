21 Caprese Recipes in Three Steps or Less

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 31, 2023
a recipe photo of the Caprese Salad with Basil & Tarragon Chimichurri served on a plate
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

The fresh flavors of mozzarella, tomato and basil fill this collection of caprese-inspired recipes. Whether stuffed into mushrooms and sandwiches or stirred within a hearty salad, you'll find a deliciously simple dish here that you can make in three steps or less. Recipes like our Caprese Salad with Basil & Tarragon Chimichurri and Roasted Salmon Caprese are flavorful and nourishing.

01 of 21

Cauliflower Gnocchi Caprese

8312624.jpg

This super-easy dish is perfect for summer. Store-bought frozen cauliflower gnocchi are crisped up in a pan, then tossed with mozzarella cheese, plenty of basil and balsamic vinegar for a hearty and healthy spin on the classic caprese salad.

02 of 21

Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

5487426.jpg

We've taken the key ingredients of the popular Caprese salad—tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil—and piled them into portobello mushroom caps to make a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main dish.

03 of 21

Caprese Salad with Basil & Tarragon Chimichurri

a recipe photo of the Caprese Salad with Basil & Tarragon Chimichurri served on a plate
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

This is a caprese salad like you've never had before! Chimichurri with lime zest and juice, capers, serrano and tarragon adds new flavors to the classic ingredients of ripe tomatoes, basil and creamy mozzarella. Ripe green tomatoes offer a striking green hue, but any fresh ripe tomato will work well.

04 of 21

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich
Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

This caprese sandwich is fresh from the basil and hearty from thick, crusty ciabatta. The sun-dried tomatoes deepen the flavor. Topping the bread with a layer of basil leaves and using toasted bread helps to keep the sandwich from getting soggy if you need to make it a few hours ahead.

05 of 21

Caprese Salad with Cherry Tomatoes

Caprese Salad with Cherry Tomatoes
Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

The basil dressing packs a punch in this caprese salad with cherry tomatoes. Dark balsamic vinegar is traditional, but to make the color pop, white balsamic vinegar can be used in its place.

06 of 21

Caprese Avocado Toast

7222777.jpg

Tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil—the building blocks of caprese salad--lend a creative twist to a standard avocado toast recipe.

07 of 21

Grilled Caprese Chicken

Grilled Caprese Chicken
Jason Donnelly

The topping of this caprese-like chicken gets nice and melty on the grill. While you're there, crisp up some crusty bread to serve alongside. It's great for soaking up all the flavorful juices left on your plate.

08 of 21

Roasted Salmon Caprese

roast salmon with tomatoes and mozzarella on a white plate pictured on a blue background

This oven-ready recipe is snap to prep. Salmon fillets and cherry tomatoes roast side by side on one pan, then are drizzled with balsamic glaze to pull it all together.

09 of 21

Hasselback Tomato Caprese Salad

Hasselback Tomato Caprese Salad

Use the Hasselback technique to change up your caprese salad with this fun twist! Cutting partially into the whole tomato creates openings to layer in fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and a balsamic drizzle for tons of flavor in this unique vegetable side dish recipe.

10 of 21

Avocado Caprese Salad

Avocado Caprese Salad
Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

This avocado caprese salad has all the flavors of a classic caprese salad with the addition of creamy avocado. The sweet and tangy balsamic dressing pulls everything together, with fresh basil adding a refreshing pop of color. Add capers for an even bigger flavor.

11 of 21

Cucumber Caprese Sandwich

cucumber caprese sandwich
Brie Passano

We added cucumber and greens to the tomato to make this refreshing cucumber caprese sandwich flavored with pesto, fresh mozzarella and a sweet balsamic glaze.

12 of 21

Caprese Zucchini Casserole

Caprese Zucchini Casserole

A summertime favorite—zucchini casserole—gets an Italian spin in this delicious and healthy side dish with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil. You can use zucchini or summer squash in this caprese-style casserole, or a combination of the two. A sprinkling of fresh basil and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar just before serving brightens up the flavors. Serve with grilled or roasted chicken and some quinoa, rice or couscous to soak up the juices from the casserole for a satisfying and easy dinner.

13 of 21

Sheet-Pan Caprese Pizza

6974157.jpg

This light and flavorful caprese pizza is ready when the tomatoes are just heated through and the mozzarella cheese is slightly melted. If you want a little more on this pizza, it'd be delicious with a few slices of prosciutto. Chef tip: let your dough come up to room temperature before you stretch it--it'll make it much easier to work with.

14 of 21

Watermelon Caprese Salad

watermelon caprese salad

This refreshing twist on the classic caprese salad replaces tomatoes with sweet, juicy watermelon. Basil and balsamic vinegar push this easy summer salad to the savory side, but if you want some sweeter notes, opt for balsamic glaze. An optional drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil at the end helps marry the flavors.

15 of 21

Campfire Caprese Grilled Cheese

4536252.jpg

A twist on a classic grilled cheese, this caprese sandwich adds pesto and tomato for a quick and simple campsite meal.

16 of 21

Caprese Skewers

Tomato-Basil Skewers
Photographer / Jen Causey, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

We take all the ingredients of a classic caprese salad and layer them onto skewers for a quick appetizer. These tomato-mozzarella-basil skewers are easy to assemble and perfect for a party.

17 of 21

Caprese Pasta Salad

Caprese Pasta Salad
Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

This light and fresh caprese pasta salad is brought together with a bright and tangy dressing, with fresh mozzarella pearls adding creaminess to every bite.

18 of 21

Caprese Pasta Salad with Salami

Caprese salad with salami
Jacob Fox

Tomatoes—both cherry and heirloom—are the star of the show in this pasta salad. This easy summer dinner includes salami for its rich savory flavor, but you can skip it or sub in white beans to make this dish vegetarian. Recipe adapted from Tomato Love by Joy Howard.

19 of 21

Caprese Salad with Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata

6910453.jpg

For a gorgeous take on a classic caprese, make this healthy salad recipe with heirloom tomatoes in various colors, shapes and sizes. Swapping regular mozzarella for creamy burrata makes this summer salad even more special--but it's still incredibly easy to make.

20 of 21

Skillet Caprese Chicken Casserole

Skillet Caprese Chicken Casserole
Brie Passano

This one-skillet dinner features the flavors of a summer caprese salad. Fresh tomatoes and basil are combined with chicken and pasta and cooked in a creamy sauce before being topped with a layer of melted mozzarella. A good-quality balsamic vinegar and a sprinkling of fresh basil completes the dish.

21 of 21

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Photographer / Jennifer Causey, Food Stylist / Karen Rankin, Prop Stylist / Christine Keely

This chicken caprese sandwich has all the classic flavors of a caprese salad with an added boost of protein from grilled chicken. Using store-bought grilled chicken makes assembly quick and easy. This sandwich for one is made in a skillet, but would work equally well in a panini press if you have one on hand.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
20-Minute Creamy Tomato Salmon Skillet
31 Healthy Dinners You'll Want to Make in August
a recipe photo of the Tomato Sandwich
34 Tomato Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
7690855.jpg
16 Summer Casserole Recipes in Three Steps or Less
a recipe photo of the Tomato Toasts
28 Mediterranean Diet Lunch Recipes in 20 Minutes
Chopped Power Salad with Chicken
24 No-Cook Dinners You Can Make in 3 Steps or Less
Chicken & Zucchini Casserole
17 Zucchini Casseroles You'll Want to Make Forever
Celeriac & Lentil Salad with Poached Eggs
17 Low-Calorie, High-Protein Lunches for the Mediterranean Diet
a recipe photo of the Zaatar Marinated and Grilled Zucchini with Herbs
I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Recipes to Use Up Zucchini
Blueberry-Peach Salad with Sesame-Ginger Balsamic Vinaigrette
20 Summer Salads Ready in Three Steps or Less
a recipe photo of the Zucchini Feta Rollatini
22 Zucchini Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
cucumber caprese sandwich
17 Veggie Sandwiches You'll Want to Make Forever
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale
17 Mediterranean Diet Lunches with No Added Sugar
Chopped Power Salad with Chicken
22 Low-Carb, High-Protein Dinners for Summer
Caprese Sandwich
I Could Eat This High-Protein Veggie Sandwich for Every Meal and Never Get Tired of It
8239558.jpg
30 Summer Pasta Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less
Salmon with Lemon-Herb Orzo & Broccoli
23 Anti-Inflammatory Pasta Dinners for Summer