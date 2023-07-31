17 High-Protein Snacks to Pack for Work

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Published on July 31, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia
Reviewed by Dietitian Maria Laura Haddad-Garcia

Eggs

Sometimes, having a convenient bite ready at work can be essential for keeping hunger at bay between meals, and these high-protein snacks help you do just that. High-protein foods help moderate your appetite and slow down your digestion, helping you feel fuller for longer. With at least 7 grams of protein per serving, these snack recipes (including vegan and vegetarian options) are great satisfying options. Plus, no need to worry if your workplace doesn't have a fridge since many of these recipes will be fine in your lunch bag. Pack up recipes like our Soy Sauce Eggs and Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites for delicious and satisfying ways to get ahead of the midday slumps.

01 of 17

Soy Sauce Eggs

3759316.jpg

Try this salty-sweet hard-boiled egg recipe as a swap for deviled eggs at your next party or as a midday snack. Or serve on top of your next ramen noodle bowl.

02 of 17

Tahini-Yogurt Dip

5634009.jpg

Serve this creamy yogurt dip with baby carrots, sliced radishes or whole-wheat pita triangles.

03 of 17

Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites

Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites

Never skip breakfast again: keep these coconut and date breakfast bites in the fridge or freezer, and you'll always have a grab-and-go option for busy mornings.

04 of 17

Cauliflower "Toast"

5965661.jpg

Looking for a low-carb way to enjoy toast in the morning? Try these toasts made from cauliflower rice, egg and cheese. Make a big batch to keep in your freezer for an easy breakfast or healthy base for a sandwich (like grilled cheese!) any time.

05 of 17

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.

06 of 17

Pizza Lettuce Wraps

lettuce wraps on plate

Go light and fresh when you're craving pizza: these easy lettuce wraps have all the taste with fewer carbs and calories.

07 of 17

Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds

4582989.jpg

This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.

08 of 17

Tuna Salad Crackers

5571135.jpg

A fun twist on a tuna salad sandwich. This Tuna Salad & Crackers recipe uses wheat crackers instead of bread!

09 of 17

Sweet and Salty Roasted Nuts

5245917.jpg

Spicy seasonings add a bit of zing to roasted nuts for an appetizer that's perfect for any occasion.

10 of 17

Tuna Salad Spread

5634010.jpg

This tuna spread recipe is a healthy twist on tuna salad and uses avocado and Greek yogurt in place of mayonnaise. Serve it on cucumber slices, butter lettuce leaves or whole-grain crackers.

11 of 17

Edamame with Aleppo Pepper

4784469.jpg

With fruity undertones and a slight cumin taste, Aleppo pepper gives this healthy protein snack some satisfying flavor.

12 of 17

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Banana Smoothie

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Banana Smoothie

Whir up frozen bananas with peanut butter and cocoa in this sweet, creamy drink recipe to get all the delicious flavors of a milkshake with the health benefits of a smoothie.

13 of 17

Pizza Pistachios

Pizza Pistachios
Jennifer Causey

Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios.

14 of 17

Everything-Bagel Crispy Chickpeas

7807014.jpg

Crispy, salty and packed with everything-bagel goodness, these crispy chickpeas are a delicious, healthy snack that can be enjoyed on their own or tossed into a salad for added crunch. Removing the skins from the chickpeas helps achieve a better crisp. Look for "everything bagel seasoning" in the spice aisle; it's now available in most supermarkets.

15 of 17

Edamame with Ginger Salt

Edamame with Ginger Salt
Jerrelle Guy

Add zing to convenient frozen edamame with easy homemade seasoning. You'll have leftover ginger salt—try a sprinkle on steamed or roasted veggies.

16 of 17

Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey

5634518.jpg

Crunchy sunflower seeds add delicious flavor to this simple, light meal or snack of cottage cheese dressed up with raspberries and honey.

17 of 17

Protein-Packed Zucchini Bread

Protein-Packed Zucchini Bread

Late in the summer there's usually an abundance of zucchini and this recipe is one way to use it up. Make a few batches and freeze any extra loaves to have on hand for snacks and quick breakfasts.

