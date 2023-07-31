17 High-Protein Snacks to Pack for Work

Sometimes, having a convenient bite ready at work can be essential for keeping hunger at bay between meals, and these high-protein snacks help you do just that. High-protein foods help moderate your appetite and slow down your digestion, helping you feel fuller for longer. With at least 7 grams of protein per serving , these snack recipes (including vegan and vegetarian options) are great satisfying options. Plus, no need to worry if your workplace doesn't have a fridge since many of these recipes will be fine in your lunch bag. Pack up recipes like our Soy Sauce Eggs and Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites for delicious and satisfying ways to get ahead of the midday slumps.

01 of 17 Soy Sauce Eggs View Recipe Try this salty-sweet hard-boiled egg recipe as a swap for deviled eggs at your next party or as a midday snack. Or serve on top of your next ramen noodle bowl.

02 of 17 Tahini-Yogurt Dip View Recipe Serve this creamy yogurt dip with baby carrots, sliced radishes or whole-wheat pita triangles.

03 of 17 Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites View Recipe Never skip breakfast again: keep these coconut and date breakfast bites in the fridge or freezer, and you'll always have a grab-and-go option for busy mornings.

04 of 17 Cauliflower "Toast" View Recipe Looking for a low-carb way to enjoy toast in the morning? Try these toasts made from cauliflower rice, egg and cheese. Make a big batch to keep in your freezer for an easy breakfast or healthy base for a sandwich (like grilled cheese!) any time.

05 of 17 Apple & Peanut Butter Toast View Recipe A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.

06 of 17 Pizza Lettuce Wraps View Recipe Go light and fresh when you're craving pizza: these easy lettuce wraps have all the taste with fewer carbs and calories.

07 of 17 Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds View Recipe This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.

08 of 17 Tuna Salad Crackers View Recipe A fun twist on a tuna salad sandwich. This Tuna Salad & Crackers recipe uses wheat crackers instead of bread!

09 of 17 Sweet and Salty Roasted Nuts View Recipe Spicy seasonings add a bit of zing to roasted nuts for an appetizer that's perfect for any occasion.

10 of 17 Tuna Salad Spread View Recipe This tuna spread recipe is a healthy twist on tuna salad and uses avocado and Greek yogurt in place of mayonnaise. Serve it on cucumber slices, butter lettuce leaves or whole-grain crackers.

11 of 17 Edamame with Aleppo Pepper View Recipe With fruity undertones and a slight cumin taste, Aleppo pepper gives this healthy protein snack some satisfying flavor.

12 of 17 Peanut Butter & Chocolate Banana Smoothie View Recipe Whir up frozen bananas with peanut butter and cocoa in this sweet, creamy drink recipe to get all the delicious flavors of a milkshake with the health benefits of a smoothie.

13 of 17 Pizza Pistachios View Recipe Jennifer Causey Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios.

14 of 17 Everything-Bagel Crispy Chickpeas View Recipe Crispy, salty and packed with everything-bagel goodness, these crispy chickpeas are a delicious, healthy snack that can be enjoyed on their own or tossed into a salad for added crunch. Removing the skins from the chickpeas helps achieve a better crisp. Look for "everything bagel seasoning" in the spice aisle; it's now available in most supermarkets.

15 of 17 Edamame with Ginger Salt View Recipe Jerrelle Guy Add zing to convenient frozen edamame with easy homemade seasoning. You'll have leftover ginger salt—try a sprinkle on steamed or roasted veggies.

16 of 17 Cottage Cheese with Raspberry Honey View Recipe Crunchy sunflower seeds add delicious flavor to this simple, light meal or snack of cottage cheese dressed up with raspberries and honey.