26 Blueberry Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

Enjoy the breadth of blueberries' health benefits by making these delicious recipes. Rated with four- and five-star reviews, these dishes are sure to become some of your favorite blueberry-packed breakfasts, lunches, snacks and beverages. Recipes like our Blueberry-Ricotta Pancakes and Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream are berry tasty and will leave everyone wanting more.

01 of 26 Blueberry-Ricotta Pancakes View Recipe Serve these light pancakes with our Chunky Blueberry Sauce, maple syrup or honey. Sprinkling the berries on top of the cooking pancakes ensures even distribution. Keep finished pancakes warm in a 200°F oven, if desired, while cooking the rest.

02 of 26 Summer Blueberry Salad With Toasted Pecans & Feta View Recipe Elizabeth Laseter This fresh blueberry salad is perfect for a backyard cookout or poolside party. Pair it with grilled chicken, pork chops, or fish—or serve it up with a smorgasbord of classic summer sides like potato salad and cole slaw. The blueberries are the stars here, so select the best ones you can find. Look for ripe berries that have a dark blue color and a juicy "pop" when eaten. If you can't find fresh berries, you can substitute frozen ones in a pinch. Simply thaw the blueberries under room temperature water, then pat dry with paper towels.

03 of 26 Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins View Recipe Just because you're watching carbs doesn't mean you can't have the classic breakfast pastry. In place of all-purpose flour, nutty almond and coconut flours make these muffins fluffy while slashing carbs. A bit of brown sugar blunts the tartness of fresh blueberries. Make these ahead for a grab-and-go breakfast for the week.

04 of 26 Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream View Recipe This gorgeous homemade ice cream is a showstopper, thanks to bold swirls of blueberry syrup that cut through tart buttermilk-yogurt cream.

05 of 26 Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake View Recipe This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious—it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy—the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.

06 of 26 Blueberry Zucchini Bread View Recipe Photographer / Jen Causey, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Chelsea Zimmer This moist blueberry zucchini bread is spiked with fresh blueberries and has a subtle tang thanks to lime juice. Enjoy this easy zucchini bread for breakfast or a light dessert.

07 of 26 Blueberry-Almond Overnight French Toast View Recipe Pick your favorite table-worthy baking dish for this healthy French toast recipe—the breakfast casserole goes straight from the oven to the table. Serve with pure maple syrup.

08 of 26 Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups View Recipe Jamie Vespa Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. The nutty flavor of the pecans and the sweetness from fresh blueberries and banana make for an extra-tasty snack or breakfast. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds. This healthy muffin recipe is a variation on our popular Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups by Carolyn Casner.

09 of 26 Whipped Blueberry Lemonade View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman This whipped blueberry lemonade whirls coconut milk, lemon-infused simple syrup and fresh blueberries together into one thirst-quenching beverage perfect for a hot summer day. Keep the extra simple syrup on hand to whip up another batch of lemonade, or combine it with lemon-flavored seltzer and a splash of vodka for a light cocktail. To keep this drink extra cool, serve it over ice cubes.

10 of 26 Easy 3-Ingredient Blueberry Compote View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Fresh blueberry compote is nice to have on hand to bake with a streusel topping, make a blueberry crumble or stir into overnight oats. The natural flavor of fresh summer blueberries comes through with just a pinch of salt and a little sugar. If blueberries are out of season, you can use frozen blueberries in their place.

11 of 26 Blueberry Lemonade View Recipe Photographer / Jen Causey, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Chelsea Zimmer This blueberry lemonade is just sweet enough, with gorgeous color and flavor from fresh blueberries. Whole lemons with a thinner skin add lemony flavor without bitterness from too much pith and peel.

12 of 26 Blueberry-Pecan Energy Balls View Recipe Dried blueberries and pecans team up with cacao nibs for a chocolaty treat any time of day. The cacao is a bit more bitter than chocolate, but the maple syrup helps tame it. Almond butter and chia seeds provide protein to make these bites substantial snacks to fuel your body.

13 of 26 Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats View Recipe Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.

14 of 26 Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake Bars Are the Perfect Summer Treat View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman These lemon-blueberry cheesecake bars feature the rich, creamy flavor of cheesecake without the fuss. A thin layer of cheesecake flavored with lemon surrounds a mound of fresh blueberries bursting with sweet fruity flavor. You can use this easy recipe as a template, easily swapping out the blueberries for another berry or chopped fruit. Lime zest and juice can be used in place of lemon.

15 of 26 Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls View Recipe Ali Redmond If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness.

16 of 26 Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.

17 of 26 Lemon-Blueberry Bars View Recipe Photographer / Brie Passano Styling / Annie Probst / Holly Raibikis Sweet and tangy, these satisfying bars are great for dessert, a snack on the go, or as a treat tucked into a child's brown-bag lunch. Plus, they're packed with everyone's favorite antioxidant superfood: blueberries.

18 of 26 Easy Blueberry Cobbler View Recipe This blueberry cobbler is a quick summer dessert and an excellent way to showcase fresh, bursting blueberries under a pillowy crust. Everything can be mixed and headed to the oven in 10 minutes.

19 of 26 Blueberry Ketchup View Recipe Here's an exceptionally easy condiment, perfect for a summer barbecue. Not only great on burgers, it's terrific as a glaze on grilled salmon or served alongside barbecued chicken.

20 of 26 Grilled Salmon with Blueberry Sauce View Recipe This quick and simple recipe pairs grilled salmon with a sweet and nutritious blueberry sauce. Serve it with steamed snap peas for a colorful and great-tasting meal.

21 of 26 Blueberry Baked Oatmeal View Recipe Jason Donnelly This baked oatmeal recipe features lemon and cardamom with plenty of sweet and juicy blueberries. Baked oatmeal recipes like this one can be prepped on Monday for an easy grab-and-go breakfast for the rest of the workweek.

22 of 26 Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal View Recipe These overnight oats with Greek yogurt, blueberries and pecans are an easy, on-the-go-breakfast. If desired, reheat the oatmeal before adding the toppings.

23 of 26 Blueberry-Oat Muffins View Recipe These diabetic-friendly, Blueberry-Oat Muffins, sweetened with brown sugar and honey, are best when served still warm from the oven.

24 of 26 Peanut Butter Blueberry Energy Balls View Recipe Jamie Vespa These healthy energy balls made with peanut butter, chocolate and dehydrated blueberries deliver a mixture of simple and complex carbohydrates to help fuel you up whenever you need a little boost. They're no-bake and easy to make with ingredients you probably have on hand, like oats and nut butter. Feel free to experiment with different mix-ins—for example, other dried fruit or chopped nuts—in place of the chocolate chips and blueberries.

25 of 26 Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Oatmeal View Recipe In this satisfying, on-the-go oatmeal recipe, protein-rich Greek yogurt, crunchy pecans and sweet berries make this the perfect healthy breakfast. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.