26 Blueberry Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

Published on July 29, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD
Headshot of Annie Nguyen
Annie Nguyen is a Registered Dietitian who manages EatingWell's Pinterest page. Before EatingWell, she worked with other dietitians to write nutrition blog posts, develop recipes and create social media content. Annie went to the University of Oklahoma to complete her B.S. in Health and Exercise Science. She went on to get her M.A. in Dietetics and finish her dietetic internship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake

Enjoy the breadth of blueberries' health benefits by making these delicious recipes. Rated with four- and five-star reviews, these dishes are sure to become some of your favorite blueberry-packed breakfasts, lunches, snacks and beverages. Recipes like our Blueberry-Ricotta Pancakes and Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream are berry tasty and will leave everyone wanting more.

01 of 26

Blueberry-Ricotta Pancakes

3756234.jpg

Serve these light pancakes with our Chunky Blueberry Sauce, maple syrup or honey. Sprinkling the berries on top of the cooking pancakes ensures even distribution. Keep finished pancakes warm in a 200°F oven, if desired, while cooking the rest.

02 of 26

Summer Blueberry Salad With Toasted Pecans & Feta

Summer Blueberry Salad With Toasted Pecans and Feta in a white serving bowl
Elizabeth Laseter

This fresh blueberry salad is perfect for a backyard cookout or poolside party. Pair it with grilled chicken, pork chops, or fish—or serve it up with a smorgasbord of classic summer sides like potato salad and cole slaw. The blueberries are the stars here, so select the best ones you can find. Look for ripe berries that have a dark blue color and a juicy "pop" when eaten. If you can't find fresh berries, you can substitute frozen ones in a pinch. Simply thaw the blueberries under room temperature water, then pat dry with paper towels.

03 of 26

Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins

Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins

Just because you're watching carbs doesn't mean you can't have the classic breakfast pastry. In place of all-purpose flour, nutty almond and coconut flours make these muffins fluffy while slashing carbs. A bit of brown sugar blunts the tartness of fresh blueberries. Make these ahead for a grab-and-go breakfast for the week.

04 of 26

Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream

5328029.jpg

This gorgeous homemade ice cream is a showstopper, thanks to bold swirls of blueberry syrup that cut through tart buttermilk-yogurt cream.

05 of 26

Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake

Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake

This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious—it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy—the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.

06 of 26

Blueberry Zucchini Bread

Blueberry Zucchini Bread
Photographer / Jen Causey, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Chelsea Zimmer

This moist blueberry zucchini bread is spiked with fresh blueberries and has a subtle tang thanks to lime juice. Enjoy this easy zucchini bread for breakfast or a light dessert.

07 of 26

Blueberry-Almond Overnight French Toast

4572871.jpg

Pick your favorite table-worthy baking dish for this healthy French toast recipe—the breakfast casserole goes straight from the oven to the table. Serve with pure maple syrup.

08 of 26

Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Baked Blueberry & Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups
Jamie Vespa

Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. The nutty flavor of the pecans and the sweetness from fresh blueberries and banana make for an extra-tasty snack or breakfast. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds. This healthy muffin recipe is a variation on our popular Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups by Carolyn Casner.

09 of 26

Whipped Blueberry Lemonade

a recipe photo of the Whipped Blueberry Lemonade
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

This whipped blueberry lemonade whirls coconut milk, lemon-infused simple syrup and fresh blueberries together into one thirst-quenching beverage perfect for a hot summer day. Keep the extra simple syrup on hand to whip up another batch of lemonade, or combine it with lemon-flavored seltzer and a splash of vodka for a light cocktail. To keep this drink extra cool, serve it over ice cubes.

10 of 26

Easy 3-Ingredient Blueberry Compote

a recipe photo of the Fresh Blueberry Compote
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Fresh blueberry compote is nice to have on hand to bake with a streusel topping, make a blueberry crumble or stir into overnight oats. The natural flavor of fresh summer blueberries comes through with just a pinch of salt and a little sugar. If blueberries are out of season, you can use frozen blueberries in their place.

11 of 26

Blueberry Lemonade

blueberry lemonade
Photographer / Jen Causey, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Chelsea Zimmer

This blueberry lemonade is just sweet enough, with gorgeous color and flavor from fresh blueberries. Whole lemons with a thinner skin add lemony flavor without bitterness from too much pith and peel.

12 of 26

Blueberry-Pecan Energy Balls

Blueberry-Pecan Energy Balls

Dried blueberries and pecans team up with cacao nibs for a chocolaty treat any time of day. The cacao is a bit more bitter than chocolate, but the maple syrup helps tame it. Almond butter and chia seeds provide protein to make these bites substantial snacks to fuel your body.

13 of 26

Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

5761599.jpg

Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.

14 of 26

Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake Bars Are the Perfect Summer Treat

a recipe photo of the Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake Bars
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

These lemon-blueberry cheesecake bars feature the rich, creamy flavor of cheesecake without the fuss. A thin layer of cheesecake flavored with lemon surrounds a mound of fresh blueberries bursting with sweet fruity flavor. You can use this easy recipe as a template, easily swapping out the blueberries for another berry or chopped fruit. Lime zest and juice can be used in place of lemon.

15 of 26

Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls

blueberry lemon energy balls
Ali Redmond

If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness.

16 of 26

Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

4417140.jpg

This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.

17 of 26

Lemon-Blueberry Bars

Lemon-Blueberry Bars
Photographer / Brie Passano Styling / Annie Probst / Holly Raibikis

Sweet and tangy, these satisfying bars are great for dessert, a snack on the go, or as a treat tucked into a child's brown-bag lunch. Plus, they're packed with everyone's favorite antioxidant superfood: blueberries.

18 of 26

Easy Blueberry Cobbler

6417934.jpg

This blueberry cobbler is a quick summer dessert and an excellent way to showcase fresh, bursting blueberries under a pillowy crust. Everything can be mixed and headed to the oven in 10 minutes.

19 of 26

Blueberry Ketchup

3755870.jpg

Here's an exceptionally easy condiment, perfect for a summer barbecue. Not only great on burgers, it's terrific as a glaze on grilled salmon or served alongside barbecued chicken.

20 of 26

Grilled Salmon with Blueberry Sauce

6127308.jpg

This quick and simple recipe pairs grilled salmon with a sweet and nutritious blueberry sauce. Serve it with steamed snap peas for a colorful and great-tasting meal.

21 of 26

Blueberry Baked Oatmeal

a recipe photo of the Blueberry Baked Oatmeal
Jason Donnelly

This baked oatmeal recipe features lemon and cardamom with plenty of sweet and juicy blueberries. Baked oatmeal recipes like this one can be prepped on Monday for an easy grab-and-go breakfast for the rest of the workweek.

22 of 26

Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Overnight Oatmeal

3758931.jpg

These overnight oats with Greek yogurt, blueberries and pecans are an easy, on-the-go-breakfast. If desired, reheat the oatmeal before adding the toppings.

23 of 26

Blueberry-Oat Muffins

5202446.jpg

These diabetic-friendly, Blueberry-Oat Muffins, sweetened with brown sugar and honey, are best when served still warm from the oven.

24 of 26

Peanut Butter Blueberry Energy Balls

Peanut Butter & Blueberry Energy Balls
Jamie Vespa

These healthy energy balls made with peanut butter, chocolate and dehydrated blueberries deliver a mixture of simple and complex carbohydrates to help fuel you up whenever you need a little boost. They're no-bake and easy to make with ingredients you probably have on hand, like oats and nut butter. Feel free to experiment with different mix-ins—for example, other dried fruit or chopped nuts—in place of the chocolate chips and blueberries.

25 of 26

Creamy Blueberry-Pecan Oatmeal

3758931.jpg

In this satisfying, on-the-go oatmeal recipe, protein-rich Greek yogurt, crunchy pecans and sweet berries make this the perfect healthy breakfast. Short on time in the morning? Try our overnight oatmeal variation.

26 of 26

Blueberry-Pecan Pancakes

3757001.jpg

Dried blueberries give these pancakes a rich blueberry flavor and pecans liven up the texture with a bit of crunch.

Originally appeared: EatingWell.com, July 2023
