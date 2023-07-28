Our 20 Most Popular Recipes in July

July brought us record-breaking high temperatures, so it's no wonder that EatingWell readers were clicking on hydrating recipes the most. A majority of these dishes highlight refreshing seasonal ingredients like cucumber, spinach, tomato and zucchini, making them the perfect meals for keeping cool and energized. Recipes like our Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake Bars and The Best Tomato Sandwich to Make All Summer Long are mouthwatering ways to beat the heat.

01 of 20 The Only Chicken Marinade Recipe You'll Ever Need View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman This big, bold and easy chicken marinade recipe was adapted from a local Vermont restaurant and caterer. We make it in huge batches and freeze the extra so we always have it on hand to use with chicken thighs, breasts and drumsticks. Also try it with extra-firm tofu, salmon, duck, pork, beef or lamb.

02 of 20 Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake Bars Are the Perfect Summer Treat View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman These lemon-blueberry cheesecake bars feature the rich, creamy flavor of cheesecake without the fuss. A thin layer of cheesecake flavored with lemon surrounds a mound of fresh blueberries bursting with sweet fruity flavor. You can use this easy recipe as a template, easily swapping out the blueberries for another berry or chopped fruit. Lime zest and juice can be used in place of lemon.

03 of 20 Cucumber Chickpea Salad with Feta & Lemon View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst This cucumber chickpea salad with feta and lemon is tangy and refreshing. You can enjoy it on its own or toss it with greens for an easy lunch or dinner. We love the grassy flavor of dill, but another fresh herb like oregano, parsley or chives will work well in its place.

04 of 20 The Best Tomato Sandwich to Make All Summer Long View Recipe Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Anna Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman This classic tomato sandwich features a lovely combination of sweet juicy tomatoes and herby cream cheese. You can make a big batch of the cream cheese mixture and have it on hand to spread on bagels or crackers. For a boost of protein, add smoked salmon or sliced turkey or chicken.

05 of 20 The Last Avocado Toast Recipe You'll Ever Need View Recipe Jamie Vespa MS, RD This is the easiest—and the last—avocado toast recipe you'll ever need to know. Memorize the recipe, then use it as a jumping off point for your favorite avocado toast riffs. Put an egg on it, top it with tuna salad or crown it with fluffy alfalfa sprouts for a healthy and satisfying meal. You can mix up the toppings too—we love Japanese furikake or everything bagel seasoning.

06 of 20 Bang Bang Cabbage Slaw Is Crunchy Perfection View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman Here we pair Bang Bang sauce, a sweet and spicy sauce made famous by the restaurant chain Bonefish Grill, with shredded cabbage and crunchy carrots and celery. You can swap out the carrots and celery for other crunchy vegetables like thinly sliced sweet bell peppers and radishes. Serve this easy slaw alongside grilled shrimp or use it to top a grilled fish sandwich.

07 of 20 Smashed & Loaded Zucchini View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Everything bagel seasoning makes these zucchini bites—the onion, garlic and nutty sesame seeds complement tangy sour cream, Cheddar cheese, bacon and chives just like a classic loaded baked potato. Salting the zucchini and wicking away liquid with paper towels helps the slices brown in the oven, as does keeping them toward the edges of the baking sheet while they roast.

08 of 20 5-Ingredient Zucchini-Feta Roll-Ups View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst These zucchini-feta roll-ups are a quick and easy appetizer to pull together, and the recipe is easily doubled (or tripled!) for a larger gathering. You can use summer squash in addition to the zucchini for a pop of yellow color. They are plenty flavorful on their own, but they can also be served with marinara sauce or pesto for dipping.

09 of 20 Cucumber Sandwich View Recipe Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread holds everything together.

10 of 20 Creamy Oven-Roasted Zucchini & Summer Squash View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen This wonderfully creamy and tender oven-roasted zucchini and summer squash draws inspiration from Thomas Keller's viral zucchini recipe. The squash is scored, then roasted whole, allowing garlic to seep into the center while a crispy top forms in the pan. Enjoy it alongside roasted or grilled meat or fish. It's perfect as-is, but also tastes great topped with chopped tomato and a drizzle of balsamic glaze, pesto or romesco sauce.

11 of 20 Giada's Zucchini Carbonara View Recipe Elizabeth Newman This meatless version of spaghetti carbonara has a similar depth of flavor to the original, thanks to browning the zucchini before adding it to the pasta. And, of course, it has all the rich, creamy goodness you look for in a carbonara.

12 of 20 Lemonade Mimosas View Recipe Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Anna Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman Fresh-squeezed lemonade perks up the citrus notes in sparkling wine in this twist on a classic mimosa. We like a dry sparkling wine like Champagne or even rosé in this refreshing summer drink to keep the sweetness subtle. For a nonalcoholic version, use lemon-flavored seltzer in place of the wine, or use an alcohol-free wine that has a hint of effervescence.

13 of 20 High-Protein Grilled Chicken Salad View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen This grilled chicken salad is perfect for summer entertaining. You can make the dressing, marinate the chicken, pickle the onions and slice your vegetables a few hours ahead of time, then just grill and assemble the salad after the guests arrive.

14 of 20 Chicken & Zucchini Casserole View Recipe Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies.

15 of 20 Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce View Recipe Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Greg Luna To achieve flavor quickly in this sun-dried tomato pasta recipe, we use the oil from sun-dried tomatoes to create the base of the cream sauce. Meanwhile, the residual heat of the pasta wilts the spinach in record time for a fast weeknight dinner.

16 of 20 Tomato-Cucumber Salad with Dill View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst This refreshing tomato-cucumber salad is commonly served all summer long in Ukraine. Since it's such a simple recipe, the freshest, ripest vegetables really make it shine. Depending on the family's traditions, this salad can also be dressed with sour cream; this is a common Polish preparation as well. But in the author's family, it's all about the sunflower oil. Serve with dark rye bread, particularly to sop up all of the juices at the bottom of the bowl. For a complete Ukrainian summer meal, serve the salad with salty pickled herring and boiled new potatoes tossed with sunflower oil and dill.

17 of 20 Classic Zucchini Casserole View Recipe Jennifer Causey This comforting zucchini casserole with buttery crackers and cheese is the perfect recipe for your bumper crop of zucchini. Fresh thyme is lightly floral while fresh ground pepper adds kick to this creamy summer casserole.

18 of 20 This Chicken & Quinoa Casserole Packs an Impressive 27 Grams of Protein View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen This aromatic and flavorful dish feels like veggie pizza in casserole form with fresh basil, herb-spiked diced tomatoes and ooey-gooey melted cheese on top. If you can't find fresh mozzarella ciliegine, buy a larger ball and tear it into pieces. Preheating your baking sheets helps encourage caramelization of the roasted veggies, which adds layers of flavor to this savory dinner.

19 of 20 Spinach & Mushroom Quiche View Recipe This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.