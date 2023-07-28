Our 20 Most Popular Recipes in July

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023
a recipe photo of the Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake Bars
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

July brought us record-breaking high temperatures, so it's no wonder that EatingWell readers were clicking on hydrating recipes the most. A majority of these dishes highlight refreshing seasonal ingredients like cucumber, spinach, tomato and zucchini, making them the perfect meals for keeping cool and energized. Recipes like our Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake Bars and The Best Tomato Sandwich to Make All Summer Long are mouthwatering ways to beat the heat.

01 of 20

The Only Chicken Marinade Recipe You'll Ever Need

a recipe photo of the Easy Chicken Marinade
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

This big, bold and easy chicken marinade recipe was adapted from a local Vermont restaurant and caterer. We make it in huge batches and freeze the extra so we always have it on hand to use with chicken thighs, breasts and drumsticks. Also try it with extra-firm tofu, salmon, duck, pork, beef or lamb.

02 of 20

Lemon-Blueberry Cheesecake Bars Are the Perfect Summer Treat

a recipe photo of the Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake Bars
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

These lemon-blueberry cheesecake bars feature the rich, creamy flavor of cheesecake without the fuss. A thin layer of cheesecake flavored with lemon surrounds a mound of fresh blueberries bursting with sweet fruity flavor. You can use this easy recipe as a template, easily swapping out the blueberries for another berry or chopped fruit. Lime zest and juice can be used in place of lemon.

03 of 20

Cucumber Chickpea Salad with Feta & Lemon

a recipe photo of the Cucumber Chickpea Salad with Feta & Lemon
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

This cucumber chickpea salad with feta and lemon is tangy and refreshing. You can enjoy it on its own or toss it with greens for an easy lunch or dinner. We love the grassy flavor of dill, but another fresh herb like oregano, parsley or chives will work well in its place.

04 of 20

The Best Tomato Sandwich to Make All Summer Long

a recipe photo of the Tomato Sandwich
Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Anna Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman

This classic tomato sandwich features a lovely combination of sweet juicy tomatoes and herby cream cheese. You can make a big batch of the cream cheese mixture and have it on hand to spread on bagels or crackers. For a boost of protein, add smoked salmon or sliced turkey or chicken.

05 of 20

The Last Avocado Toast Recipe You'll Ever Need

Avocado Toast Recipe on a white plate
Jamie Vespa MS, RD

This is the easiest—and the last—avocado toast recipe you'll ever need to know. Memorize the recipe, then use it as a jumping off point for your favorite avocado toast riffs. Put an egg on it, top it with tuna salad or crown it with fluffy alfalfa sprouts for a healthy and satisfying meal. You can mix up the toppings too—we love Japanese furikake or everything bagel seasoning.

06 of 20

Bang Bang Cabbage Slaw Is Crunchy Perfection

a recipe photo of the Bang Bang Cabbage Slaw
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman

Here we pair Bang Bang sauce, a sweet and spicy sauce made famous by the restaurant chain Bonefish Grill, with shredded cabbage and crunchy carrots and celery. You can swap out the carrots and celery for other crunchy vegetables like thinly sliced sweet bell peppers and radishes. Serve this easy slaw alongside grilled shrimp or use it to top a grilled fish sandwich.

07 of 20

Smashed & Loaded Zucchini

a recipe photo of the Smashed Loaded Zucchini
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Everything bagel seasoning makes these zucchini bites—the onion, garlic and nutty sesame seeds complement tangy sour cream, Cheddar cheese, bacon and chives just like a classic loaded baked potato. Salting the zucchini and wicking away liquid with paper towels helps the slices brown in the oven, as does keeping them toward the edges of the baking sheet while they roast.

08 of 20

5-Ingredient Zucchini-Feta Roll-Ups

a recipe photo of the Zucchini Feta Rollatini
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

These zucchini-feta roll-ups are a quick and easy appetizer to pull together, and the recipe is easily doubled (or tripled!) for a larger gathering. You can use summer squash in addition to the zucchini for a pop of yellow color. They are plenty flavorful on their own, but they can also be served with marinara sauce or pesto for dipping.

09 of 20

Cucumber Sandwich

Cucumber Sandwich
Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn

This creamy, crunchy cucumber sandwich recipe strikes a lovely balance between decadent and light. The cream cheese-yogurt spread complements the crisp refreshing cucumber while the hearty flavor and texture of the whole-wheat bread holds everything together.

10 of 20

Creamy Oven-Roasted Zucchini & Summer Squash

a recipe photo of the Creamy Roasted Zucchini and Summer Squash
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

This wonderfully creamy and tender oven-roasted zucchini and summer squash draws inspiration from Thomas Keller's viral zucchini recipe. The squash is scored, then roasted whole, allowing garlic to seep into the center while a crispy top forms in the pan. Enjoy it alongside roasted or grilled meat or fish. It's perfect as-is, but also tastes great topped with chopped tomato and a drizzle of balsamic glaze, pesto or romesco sauce.

11 of 20

Giada's Zucchini Carbonara

Giada's Zucchini Carbonara
Elizabeth Newman

This meatless version of spaghetti carbonara has a similar depth of flavor to the original, thanks to browning the zucchini before adding it to the pasta. And, of course, it has all the rich, creamy goodness you look for in a carbonara.

12 of 20

Lemonade Mimosas

a recipe photo of the Lemonade Mimosa
Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Anna Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman

Fresh-squeezed lemonade perks up the citrus notes in sparkling wine in this twist on a classic mimosa. We like a dry sparkling wine like Champagne or even rosé in this refreshing summer drink to keep the sweetness subtle. For a nonalcoholic version, use lemon-flavored seltzer in place of the wine, or use an alcohol-free wine that has a hint of effervescence.

13 of 20

High-Protein Grilled Chicken Salad

a recipe photo of the Grilled Chicken Salad
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

This grilled chicken salad is perfect for summer entertaining. You can make the dressing, marinate the chicken, pickle the onions and slice your vegetables a few hours ahead of time, then just grill and assemble the salad after the guests arrive.

14 of 20

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole
Photographer /Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies.

15 of 20

Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Spaghetti & Spinach with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce (tk final title)
Photography / Kelsey Hansen, Styling / Greg Luna

To achieve flavor quickly in this sun-dried tomato pasta recipe, we use the oil from sun-dried tomatoes to create the base of the cream sauce. Meanwhile, the residual heat of the pasta wilts the spinach in record time for a fast weeknight dinner.

16 of 20

Tomato-Cucumber Salad with Dill

a recipe photo of the Tomato Cucumber Salad with Onion and Dill
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

This refreshing tomato-cucumber salad is commonly served all summer long in Ukraine. Since it's such a simple recipe, the freshest, ripest vegetables really make it shine. Depending on the family's traditions, this salad can also be dressed with sour cream; this is a common Polish preparation as well. But in the author's family, it's all about the sunflower oil. Serve with dark rye bread, particularly to sop up all of the juices at the bottom of the bowl. For a complete Ukrainian summer meal, serve the salad with salty pickled herring and boiled new potatoes tossed with sunflower oil and dill.

17 of 20

Classic Zucchini Casserole

Classic Zucchini Casserole
Jennifer Causey

This comforting zucchini casserole with buttery crackers and cheese is the perfect recipe for your bumper crop of zucchini. Fresh thyme is lightly floral while fresh ground pepper adds kick to this creamy summer casserole.

18 of 20

This Chicken & Quinoa Casserole Packs an Impressive 27 Grams of Protein

a recipe photo of the Summery Chicken Quinoa Casserole
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

This aromatic and flavorful dish feels like veggie pizza in casserole form with fresh basil, herb-spiked diced tomatoes and ooey-gooey melted cheese on top. If you can't find fresh mozzarella ciliegine, buy a larger ball and tear it into pieces. Preheating your baking sheets helps encourage caramelization of the roasted veggies, which adds layers of flavor to this savory dinner.

19 of 20

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.

20 of 20

15-Minute Pesto Shrimp

a recipe photo of the Pesto Shrimp
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

This versatile and quick pesto shrimp can be served alongside a hunk of crusty bread, over pasta or rice, or even used as a topping for pizza. Look for shrimp that are free from preservatives, which can alter the texture and add sodium to the dish. We like the brightness and fresh flavor of refrigerated pesto, but a homemade classic basil pesto will make the dish extra special.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a recipe photo of the Zucchini Feta Rollatini
13 5-Ingredient Summer Appetizer Recipes
a recipe photo of the Tomato Sandwich
Our 20 Most Popular Recipes in June
a recipe photo of the Zucchini Feta Rollatini
22 Zucchini Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
baked parmesan zucchini curly fries on a plate
12 Healthy Sheet-Pan Zucchini Recipes for Dinner
loaded cucumber and avocado sandwich
13 Avocado Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
Chicken & Zucchini Casserole
17 Zucchini Casseroles You'll Want to Make Forever
a recipe photo of the Zaatar Marinated and Grilled Zucchini with Herbs
I'm a Dietitian & These Are My Favorite Recipes to Use Up Zucchini
a recipe photo of the Tomato Sandwich
34 Tomato Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever
a recipe photo of the Cucumber Salad Sandwich
Our 25 Most Popular Recipes in May
a recipe photo of the Roasted Salmon Tacos with Corn Pepper Salsa
22 Low-Calorie, High-Protein Dinner Recipes for the Mediterranean Diet
How to Make Shrimp Ceviche-Stuffed Avocados
Our 39 Best Avocado Recipes for Summer
a recipe photo of the Creamy Chicken, Mushroom & Spinach Skillet Casserole served in a dish
Our 25 Most Popular Recipes in April
a photo of Giada De Laurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis' 3-Ingredient Zucchini Recipe Is the Side Dish of Summer
Chopped Power Salad with Chicken
22 Low-Carb, High-Protein Dinners for Summer
One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Broccoli
Our 20 Most Popular Diabetes-Friendly Recipes Right Now
a recipe photo of the Cucumber Sandwich with Cotija and Lime
21 Cucumber Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever