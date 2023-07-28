22 Low-Calorie Summer Recipes You Can Make with Rotisserie Chicken

Use that time you saved grabbing a rotisserie chicken to upgrade your meal into these low-calorie recipes. From fresh salads packed with seasonal produce like spinach and avocado to creamy pasta dishes made with summer citrus and zucchini, these dishes are flavorful and low-calorie ( less than 575 calories per serving ). Try our Best Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich and Shredded Chicken & Avocado Nacho Salad for a meal that's delicious and helps you meet your goals.

01 of 22 Lemon Chicken Pasta View Recipe In this easy lemon chicken pasta recipe, we love the combination of lemon zest and toasted breadcrumbs. This healthy dinner is made with rotisserie chicken, quick-cooking spiralized zucchini and baby zucchini, so you get a complete meal in just 10 minutes.

02 of 22 Tangy Chicken Salad with Grapes View Recipe Antonis Achilleos Sweet red grapes and crunchy celery make this chicken salad sing, and also balance out the slight tang from the yogurt and lemon. But go ahead and customize the mix-ins with whatever you desire (perhaps some chopped nuts or dried fruit) because this chicken salad recipe is easily adaptable. We use rotisserie chicken (look for unseasoned to keep sodium in check!) to simplify things, but any leftover cooked chicken will work.

03 of 22 Slow-Cooker Chicken & Pinto Bean Enchilada Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee Prop Stylist: Christine Keely This slow-cooker meal is comfort food at its best: the layers of tortillas, cheese and sauce meld together into a cozy casserole inspired by the flavors in enchiladas. The top tortilla layer gets beautifully crispy in the slow cooker. We use pinto beans, but you could easily swap in black beans.

04 of 22 The Best Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle This rotisserie chicken sandwich is flavored with a dressing inspired by muhammara—a Middle Eastern sauce made from roasted red peppers, breadcrumbs, walnuts and spices. We gave it our own spin by using almonds in the mixture. Cashews can also be used for a creamier result. The leftover sauce can be used as a condiment for just about anything, or as a dip for bread or veggies.

05 of 22 Taco Pasta Salad View Recipe This taco pasta salad recipe has all our favorite taco fillings dressed in a creamy salsa dressing. We like how fresh avocado, tomatoes and onion brighten this pasta dish, but feel free to add your favorite taco toppings--corn, black beans or jalapeños just to name a few--to give it your own spin.

06 of 22 3-Ingredient Chicken Salad Tostadas View Recipe Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN For this three-ingredient dinner, a premade salad kit is the perfect shortcut because it has everything you need in one bag, including the dressing. Swap in canned black beans for the chicken to make this vegetarian.

07 of 22 Shredded Chicken & Avocado Nacho Salad View Recipe Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower Dinner doesn't get any easier than this five-ingredient salad. And it's bursting with Super Bowl Sunday potential.

08 of 22 20-Minute Chicken Enchiladas View Recipe Caitlin Bensel Quick tip: While the sauce cooks, shred the chicken. For a spicy kick, top with chopped jalapeños.

09 of 22 Green Chile Rotisserie Chicken Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray This green chile rotisserie chicken casserole features tender rotisserie chicken with lots of tender vegetables. The corn adds a nice pop of sweetness, while the rice helps absorb some of the flavors. A crunchy topping of crushed tortilla chips finishes off this comforting, Southwestern-inspired casserole.

10 of 22 Peanut Zucchini Noodle Salad with Chicken View Recipe You'll end up with more peanut sauce than you need in this zucchini noodle recipe, and that's a good thing! It makes a great dip or stir-fry sauce.

11 of 22 Chicken Enchiladas with White Sauce View Recipe In this easy chicken enchiladas recipe, we make a white sauce from chicken broth and sour cream that coats corn tortillas rolled up with shredded chicken, onion, peppers and spices. Poblano peppers tend to be mild, but if you really want to cut the heat, use a green bell pepper instead.

12 of 22 Mom's Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Casserole View Recipe Brian Woodcock; Styling: Cindy Barr This lightened-up creamy chicken casserole is packed with veggies. The sauce at the heart of this family-friendly casserole uses fat-free milk with a combination of fat-free Greek-style yogurt and a little mayonnaise to give it body.

13 of 22 Creamy Rotisserie-Chicken Noodle Casserole View Recipe Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis This creamy chicken noodle casserole recipe is inspired by our popular Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken by Karen Rankin. We use store-bought rotisserie chicken to cut down on cooking time. This casserole is cozy and delicious.

14 of 22 One-Pot Creamy Chicken Pasta with Zucchini View Recipe Diana Chistruga This one-pot creamy chicken with zucchini is comfort food at its best. Here, we take advantage of fresh summer zucchini, which lightens up the dish. This easy dinner is made all in one pot on the stovetop, so you can give your oven a rest on a warm day and enjoy an easy cleanup.

15 of 22 3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad View Recipe Carolyn Hodges We put a flavor twist on the classic chicken salad by using a lemon-herb mayonnaise. Try other mayo varieties, like roasted garlic or chipotle lime, in this fast, no-cook lunch recipe. Serve this rotisserie chicken salad recipe with whole-grain crackers.

16 of 22 3-Ingredient One-Pot Lemon Pasta with Rotisserie Chicken View Recipe Carolyn Hodges This satisfying one-pot pasta cooks with just the right amount of water so you're left with perfectly cooked noodles and enough starchy liquid to act as a sauce. Stir in lemon juice and zest at the end for a bright finish.

17 of 22 3-Ingredient Farro Bowl with Rotisserie Chicken View Recipe Carolyn Hodges To make this hearty grain bowl, grab a salad kit from the grocery store. Then, top the kit with farro and chicken for a high-protein lunch or dinner that's ready in minutes.

18 of 22 3-Ingredient Chicken Caesar Flatbread View Recipe Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D. A frozen cauliflower-based pizza crust becomes the crispy base for this no-fuss flatbread. Pick up a Caesar-style salad kit to save yourself the hassle of needing to buy lots of other ingredients (everything's included in the kit!), and use rotisserie chicken breast to simplify prep even more.

19 of 22 Air-Fryer Buffalo Chicken-Stuffed Tomatoes View Recipe Photographer: Brie Passano, Food Stylist: Greg Luna We took all the flavors and ingredients of Buffalo wings—spicy hot sauce, tangy blue cheese and shredded chicken—and stuffed them into a tomato for a filling main dish. Serve these tomatoes with celery sticks and carrot sticks.

20 of 22 Rotisserie Chicken Tacos View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Rotisserie chicken tacos are the perfect way to get tacos on the table fast. The chicken is gently heated and flavored with chili powder and ground cumin. Toppings can be customized, but sticking with a quick pico de gallo and the classic toppings of shredded lettuce, cheese and sour cream keeps things quick and simple.

21 of 22 Low-Carb Chicken & Cheddar Lettuce Wraps View Recipe Jennifer Causey This fresh, crunchy wrap sandwich is brimming with vegetables, yet still delivers a satisfying amount of protein thanks to the chicken and cheese. Crisp iceberg lettuce is what keeps this wrap sandwich ultra low in carbs (just 4 grams per serving). The hardest part of this 10-minute recipe is rolling the sandwich, but our parchment paper trick makes it infinitely simpler.