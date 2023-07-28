22 Low-Calorie Summer Recipes You Can Make with Rotisserie Chicken

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 28, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD
Headshot of Annie Nguyen
Reviewed by Dietitian Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD

Annie Nguyen is a Registered Dietitian who manages EatingWell's Pinterest page. Before EatingWell, she worked with other dietitians to write nutrition blog posts, develop recipes and create social media content. Annie went to the University of Oklahoma to complete her B.S. in Health and Exercise Science. She went on to get her M.A. in Dietetics and finish her dietetic internship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
a recipe photo of The Best Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich
Photo: Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

Use that time you saved grabbing a rotisserie chicken to upgrade your meal into these low-calorie recipes. From fresh salads packed with seasonal produce like spinach and avocado to creamy pasta dishes made with summer citrus and zucchini, these dishes are flavorful and low-calorie (less than 575 calories per serving). Try our Best Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich and Shredded Chicken & Avocado Nacho Salad for a meal that's delicious and helps you meet your goals.

01 of 22

Lemon Chicken Pasta

6599307.jpg

In this easy lemon chicken pasta recipe, we love the combination of lemon zest and toasted breadcrumbs. This healthy dinner is made with rotisserie chicken, quick-cooking spiralized zucchini and baby zucchini, so you get a complete meal in just 10 minutes.

02 of 22

Tangy Chicken Salad with Grapes

Tangy Chicken Salad With Grapes in a bowl
Antonis Achilleos

Sweet red grapes and crunchy celery make this chicken salad sing, and also balance out the slight tang from the yogurt and lemon. But go ahead and customize the mix-ins with whatever you desire (perhaps some chopped nuts or dried fruit) because this chicken salad recipe is easily adaptable. We use rotisserie chicken (look for unseasoned to keep sodium in check!) to simplify things, but any leftover cooked chicken will work.

03 of 22

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Pinto Bean Enchilada Casserole

a recipe photo of the Slow-Cooker Chicken & Pinto Bean Enchilada Casserole served on a plate
Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee Prop Stylist: Christine Keely

This slow-cooker meal is comfort food at its best: the layers of tortillas, cheese and sauce meld together into a cozy casserole inspired by the flavors in enchiladas. The top tortilla layer gets beautifully crispy in the slow cooker. We use pinto beans, but you could easily swap in black beans.

04 of 22

The Best Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich

a recipe photo of The Best Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

This rotisserie chicken sandwich is flavored with a dressing inspired by muhammara—a Middle Eastern sauce made from roasted red peppers, breadcrumbs, walnuts and spices. We gave it our own spin by using almonds in the mixture. Cashews can also be used for a creamier result. The leftover sauce can be used as a condiment for just about anything, or as a dip for bread or veggies.

05 of 22

Taco Pasta Salad

7850353.jpg

This taco pasta salad recipe has all our favorite taco fillings dressed in a creamy salsa dressing. We like how fresh avocado, tomatoes and onion brighten this pasta dish, but feel free to add your favorite taco toppings--corn, black beans or jalapeños just to name a few--to give it your own spin.

06 of 22

3-Ingredient Chicken Salad Tostadas

3 ingredient chicken tostadas
Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

For this three-ingredient dinner, a premade salad kit is the perfect shortcut because it has everything you need in one bag, including the dressing. Swap in canned black beans for the chicken to make this vegetarian.

07 of 22

Shredded Chicken & Avocado Nacho Salad

Shredded Chicken and Avocado Nacho Salad
Jennifer Causey; Styling: Lindsey Lower

Dinner doesn't get any easier than this five-ingredient salad. And it's bursting with Super Bowl Sunday potential.

08 of 22

20-Minute Chicken Enchiladas

20-Minute Chicken Enchiladas
Caitlin Bensel

Quick tip: While the sauce cooks, shred the chicken. For a spicy kick, top with chopped jalapeños.

09 of 22

Green Chile Rotisserie Chicken Casserole

recipe photo of Green Chile Rotisserie Chicken Casserole
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

This green chile rotisserie chicken casserole features tender rotisserie chicken with lots of tender vegetables. The corn adds a nice pop of sweetness, while the rice helps absorb some of the flavors. A crunchy topping of crushed tortilla chips finishes off this comforting, Southwestern-inspired casserole.

10 of 22

Peanut Zucchini Noodle Salad with Chicken

8220484.jpg

You'll end up with more peanut sauce than you need in this zucchini noodle recipe, and that's a good thing! It makes a great dip or stir-fry sauce.

11 of 22

Chicken Enchiladas with White Sauce

7690847.jpg

In this easy chicken enchiladas recipe, we make a white sauce from chicken broth and sour cream that coats corn tortillas rolled up with shredded chicken, onion, peppers and spices. Poblano peppers tend to be mild, but if you really want to cut the heat, use a green bell pepper instead.

12 of 22

Mom's Creamy Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

Mom's Creamy Chicken and Broccoli Casserole
Brian Woodcock; Styling: Cindy Barr

This lightened-up creamy chicken casserole is packed with veggies. The sauce at the heart of this family-friendly casserole uses fat-free milk with a combination of fat-free Greek-style yogurt and a little mayonnaise to give it body.

13 of 22

Creamy Rotisserie-Chicken Noodle Casserole

Creamy Rotisserie-Chicken Noodle Casserole
Photographer: Brie Goldman, Food Stylist: Lauren McAnelly, Prop Stylist: Holly Raibikis

This creamy chicken noodle casserole recipe is inspired by our popular Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup with Rotisserie Chicken by Karen Rankin. We use store-bought rotisserie chicken to cut down on cooking time. This casserole is cozy and delicious.

14 of 22

One-Pot Creamy Chicken Pasta with Zucchini

One-Pot Creamy Chicken Pasta with Zucchini
Diana Chistruga

This one-pot creamy chicken with zucchini is comfort food at its best. Here, we take advantage of fresh summer zucchini, which lightens up the dish. This easy dinner is made all in one pot on the stovetop, so you can give your oven a rest on a warm day and enjoy an easy cleanup.

15 of 22

3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad

3-Ingredient Creamy Rotisserie Chicken Salad
Carolyn Hodges

We put a flavor twist on the classic chicken salad by using a lemon-herb mayonnaise. Try other mayo varieties, like roasted garlic or chipotle lime, in this fast, no-cook lunch recipe. Serve this rotisserie chicken salad recipe with whole-grain crackers.

16 of 22

3-Ingredient One-Pot Lemon Pasta with Rotisserie Chicken

3-Ingredient One Pot Lemon Chicken Pasta
Carolyn Hodges

This satisfying one-pot pasta cooks with just the right amount of water so you're left with perfectly cooked noodles and enough starchy liquid to act as a sauce. Stir in lemon juice and zest at the end for a bright finish.

17 of 22

3-Ingredient Farro Bowl with Rotisserie Chicken

3-Ingredient Mediterranean Farro Bowl
Carolyn Hodges

To make this hearty grain bowl, grab a salad kit from the grocery store. Then, top the kit with farro and chicken for a high-protein lunch or dinner that's ready in minutes.

18 of 22

3-Ingredient Chicken Caesar Flatbread

3-Ingredient-Diabetes-Chix-Caesar-Flatbread
Photo by: Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

A frozen cauliflower-based pizza crust becomes the crispy base for this no-fuss flatbread. Pick up a Caesar-style salad kit to save yourself the hassle of needing to buy lots of other ingredients (everything's included in the kit!), and use rotisserie chicken breast to simplify prep even more.

19 of 22

Air-Fryer Buffalo Chicken-Stuffed Tomatoes

a recipe photo of the Air-Fryer Buffalo Chicken-Stuffed Tomatoes
Photographer: Brie Passano, Food Stylist: Greg Luna

We took all the flavors and ingredients of Buffalo wings—spicy hot sauce, tangy blue cheese and shredded chicken—and stuffed them into a tomato for a filling main dish. Serve these tomatoes with celery sticks and carrot sticks.

20 of 22

Rotisserie Chicken Tacos

Rotisserie Chicken Tacos
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

Rotisserie chicken tacos are the perfect way to get tacos on the table fast. The chicken is gently heated and flavored with chili powder and ground cumin. Toppings can be customized, but sticking with a quick pico de gallo and the classic toppings of shredded lettuce, cheese and sour cream keeps things quick and simple.

21 of 22

Low-Carb Chicken & Cheddar Lettuce Wraps

Low-Carb Chicken and Cheddar Lettuce Wraps on a cutting board
Jennifer Causey

This fresh, crunchy wrap sandwich is brimming with vegetables, yet still delivers a satisfying amount of protein thanks to the chicken and cheese. Crisp iceberg lettuce is what keeps this wrap sandwich ultra low in carbs (just 4 grams per serving). The hardest part of this 10-minute recipe is rolling the sandwich, but our parchment paper trick makes it infinitely simpler.

22 of 22

Chicken Soup with Recaito & Potatoes

a recipe photo of the Chicken Soup with Recaito & Potatoes served in 3 bowls

This hearty chicken soup builds flavor quickly, thanks to store-bought recaito, a cooking base made from culantro, onions, sweet peppers and garlic. Each bite is packed with veggies, including potatoes, carrots and red bell pepper. Lime juice finishes the dish to add brightness.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
a recipe photo of The Best Rotisserie Chicken Sandwich
Our 10 Best New High-Protein Lunch Recipes
salmon power bowl
18 Heart-Healthy, High-Protein Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less
Skillet Beef, Corn & Zucchini Tater Tot Casserole
13 Cheesy Dinner Casseroles You Can Make in 45 Minutes
a recipe photo of the White Bean & Cherry Tomato Salad
12 Easy, No-Cook Lunch Recipes with 5 Ingredients or Less
thai style chopped salad with sriracha tofu meal prep
16 Summer Lunch Recipes in 15 Minutes or Less
White Chicken Lasagna
13 Chicken Pasta Bakes Perfect for Dinner
Salmon with Lemon-Herb Orzo & Broccoli
23 Anti-Inflammatory Pasta Dinners for Summer
Teriyaki Tofu Rice Bowls
15 Easy 5-Ingredient Lunches in 15 Minutes or Less
8239558.jpg
30 Summer Pasta Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less
Broccoli & Quinoa Casserole
13 Spring Dinner Casseroles in Three Steps or Less
one pot chicken pesto pasta
18 Sunday Dinners You Can Make With Rotisserie Chicken
Middle Eastern Chicken & Chickpea Stew
15 High-Protein, Low-Calorie Lunches You'll Want to Make This Summer
Arugula, Chicken & Melon Salad with Sumac Dressing
20 Chicken Dinners for Summer You Can Make in 20 Minutes
a collage featuring recipe photos from 22 High Protein Dinner Casseroles in 3 Steps or Less
22 High-Protein Dinner Casseroles in Three Steps or Less
Two-Cheese Fusilli with Marinated Tomatoes
20 High-Protein Pasta Dinners for Summer
3-Ingredient One Pot Lemon Chicken Pasta
30 Days of Dinners Ready in Three Steps or Less