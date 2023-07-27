14 Spinach & Artichoke Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

Enjoy the classic spinach-and-artichoke pairing with any of these highly-rated recipes. From creamy dips to hearty pasta dinners, these nutritious dishes deliver a punch of flavor while providing you the health benefits of both spinach and artichoke . Recipes like our Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta with Chicken and Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash have earned four- and five-star reviews for their delicious taste, and we know you'll love them too.

01 of 14 Spinach & Artichoke Dip View Recipe Raymond Hom; Styling: Pamela Duncan Silver A go-to appetizer for parties, this spinach and artichoke dip has all the creamy-inside, brown-and-crispy-on-top texture and cheesy taste that makes dips like this appealing, but with less calories and fat.

02 of 14 Creamy Spinach-Artichoke Salmon View Recipe Photographer / Brie Passano Styling / Annie Probst / Holly Raibikis For this quick and easy dinner for four, the vegetables and sauce come together in one skillet in a matter of minutes while the salmon broils. Plus, salmon is swimming in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and loaded with vitamins and nutrients like B vitamins and potassium.

03 of 14 Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta with Chicken View Recipe Jamie Vespa If you love warm spinach and artichoke dip, then you'll love that we turned this classic dip into a creamy pasta dish with chicken. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.

04 of 14 Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash View Recipe This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75% for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense.

05 of 14 Spinach Ravioli with Artichokes & Olives View Recipe Store-bought spinach ravioli and a handful of basic pantry items are all you need to get a healthy dinner on the table in 15 minutes. Ingredients like oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, briny Kalamata olives and toasty pine nuts help to build big flavor fast. If you can't find frozen artichokes, swap in a 15-ounce can (just be sure to drain and rinse them well).

06 of 14 Kale Artichoke Dip View Recipe A riff on traditional spinach artichoke dip, this creamy, cheesy dip recipe is made healthier by replacing some of the cream cheese with yogurt. Serve as an easy appetizer with tortilla chips and carrot sticks.

07 of 14 Spinach Puffs View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn These bite-sized spinach puffs are reminiscent of artichoke dip, with a slight hint of spice from ground pepper and za'atar seasoning. Puff pastry surrounds the savory filling, adding a crispy golden crust on the outside.

09 of 14 Creamy Spinach-&-Feta Chicken Casserole View Recipe Sara Haas Inspired by the flavors of spanakopita, here we put a spin on spinach pie and turn it into a casserole. Adding chicken provides protein, while plenty of garlic and onions add flavor. This recipe calls for 8 sheets of phyllo dough, so there's no need to cover them to keep them moist when assembling. If your sheets are larger than your dish, cut them or fold them in half so they fit.

10 of 14 Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip View Recipe This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite.

11 of 14 Spinach-&-Artichoke-Dip Grilled Cheese View Recipe Jacob Fox This spinach-and-artichoke-dip grilled cheese offers the classic ooey-gooey filling, packed with plenty of spinach and artichokes, between two slices of crispy toasted bread so you can ditch the dipping.

12 of 14 Spinach & Artichoke-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms View Recipe Stuffed mushrooms and spinach-artichoke dip come together in this quick vegetarian recipe. Serve these cheesy stuffed mushrooms with a big salad for a satisfying and healthy dinner.

13 of 14 Orzo Salad with Chickpeas & Artichoke Hearts View Recipe Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Kady Wohlfarth / Kay Clarke This hearty orzo salad features feta, lemon and dill, three ingredients often found in Greek cuisine. Enjoy for lunch or dinner.