14 Spinach & Artichoke Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023
Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta with Chicken
Photo: Jamie Vespa

Enjoy the classic spinach-and-artichoke pairing with any of these highly-rated recipes. From creamy dips to hearty pasta dinners, these nutritious dishes deliver a punch of flavor while providing you the health benefits of both spinach and artichoke. Recipes like our Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta with Chicken and Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash have earned four- and five-star reviews for their delicious taste, and we know you'll love them too.

01 of 14

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach-and-Artichoke Dip
Raymond Hom; Styling: Pamela Duncan Silver

A go-to appetizer for parties, this spinach and artichoke dip has all the creamy-inside, brown-and-crispy-on-top texture and cheesy taste that makes dips like this appealing, but with less calories and fat.

02 of 14

Creamy Spinach-Artichoke Salmon

Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Salmon
Photographer / Brie Passano Styling / Annie Probst / Holly Raibikis

For this quick and easy dinner for four, the vegetables and sauce come together in one skillet in a matter of minutes while the salmon broils. Plus, salmon is swimming in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and loaded with vitamins and nutrients like B vitamins and potassium.

03 of 14

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta with Chicken

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta with Chicken
Jamie Vespa

If you love warm spinach and artichoke dip, then you'll love that we turned this classic dip into a creamy pasta dish with chicken. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.

04 of 14

Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

6149762.jpg

This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75% for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense.

05 of 14

Spinach Ravioli with Artichokes & Olives

6691966.jpg

Store-bought spinach ravioli and a handful of basic pantry items are all you need to get a healthy dinner on the table in 15 minutes. Ingredients like oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, briny Kalamata olives and toasty pine nuts help to build big flavor fast. If you can't find frozen artichokes, swap in a 15-ounce can (just be sure to drain and rinse them well).

06 of 14

Kale Artichoke Dip

3759381.jpg

A riff on traditional spinach artichoke dip, this creamy, cheesy dip recipe is made healthier by replacing some of the cream cheese with yogurt. Serve as an easy appetizer with tortilla chips and carrot sticks.

07 of 14

Spinach Puffs

a recipe photo of the Spinach Puffs
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

These bite-sized spinach puffs are reminiscent of artichoke dip, with a slight hint of spice from ground pepper and za'atar seasoning. Puff pastry surrounds the savory filling, adding a crispy golden crust on the outside.

08 of 14

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta

89723.jpg

If you've ever wanted to make a meal out of warm spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy pasta is for you. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.

09 of 14

Creamy Spinach-&-Feta Chicken Casserole

a recipe photo of the Creamy Spinach-&-Feta Chicken Casserole
Sara Haas

Inspired by the flavors of spanakopita, here we put a spin on spinach pie and turn it into a casserole. Adding chicken provides protein, while plenty of garlic and onions add flavor. This recipe calls for 8 sheets of phyllo dough, so there's no need to cover them to keep them moist when assembling. If your sheets are larger than your dish, cut them or fold them in half so they fit.

10 of 14

Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip

4784225.jpg

This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite.

11 of 14

Spinach-&-Artichoke-Dip Grilled Cheese

spinach artichoke dip grilled cheese
Jacob Fox

This spinach-and-artichoke-dip grilled cheese offers the classic ooey-gooey filling, packed with plenty of spinach and artichokes, between two slices of crispy toasted bread so you can ditch the dipping.

12 of 14

Spinach & Artichoke-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Spinach & Artichoke-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Stuffed mushrooms and spinach-artichoke dip come together in this quick vegetarian recipe. Serve these cheesy stuffed mushrooms with a big salad for a satisfying and healthy dinner.

13 of 14

Orzo Salad with Chickpeas & Artichoke Hearts

Orzo Salad with Chickpeas & Artichoke Hearts
Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Kady Wohlfarth / Kay Clarke

This hearty orzo salad features feta, lemon and dill, three ingredients often found in Greek cuisine. Enjoy for lunch or dinner.

14 of 14

Spinach-Artichoke-Sausage Cauliflower Gnocchi

6249492.jpg

Hearty and piquant, this quick cauliflower gnocchi dinner incorporates several healthy convenience ingredients, including turkey sausage and tender artichoke hearts, so dinner is on your table fast.

