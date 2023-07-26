18 Healthy Recipes Perfect for Girl Dinner

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

"Girl Dinner" has gained the attention of millions on TikTok recently. The easy meal trend is all about casual, low-key meals that require minimal prep. These no-cook recipes are the perfect starting point for creating your own version of the trend. Recipes like our Hard-Boiled Egg with Hot Sauce and Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast are delicious components of a healthy girl dinner that anyone can enjoy.

01 of 18

Caprese Skewers

Tomato-Basil Skewers
Photographer / Jen Causey, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

We take all the ingredients of a classic caprese salad and layer them onto skewers for a quick appetizer. These tomato-mozzarella-basil skewers are easy to assemble and perfect for a party.

02 of 18

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

03 of 18

Hard-Boiled Egg with Hot Sauce

4582994.jpg

Add a little spice to your day by topping a protein-rich egg with hot sauce. It's a simple snack to help power you through your day.

04 of 18

Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter

3759286.jpg

With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.

05 of 18

Pistachio & Peach Toast

5633992.jpg

This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.

06 of 18

Almond-Stuffed Dates

3759398.jpg

Medjool dates are softer than their semi-dry Deglet Noor cousins and therefore, much easier to stuff with almonds. This healthy snack recipe can also be turned into an addictive appetizer by adding a little blue cheese to the stuffing.

07 of 18

Rice Cakes with Peanut Butter

4582979.jpg

Top multigrain rice cakes with creamy peanut butter for a nutritious snack with protein and fiber to keep you feeling full.

08 of 18

Grapes & Cheese

4582982.jpg

Sweet and savory is the definition of this satisfying snack.

09 of 18

Chocolate & Nut Butter Bites

chocolate nut butter bites

Sweet satisfaction in seconds.

10 of 18

Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds

4582989.jpg

This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.

11 of 18

Honey-Peanut Popcorn

4293517.jpg

This healthy snack recipe tosses together crunchy popcorn, salty peanuts and a touch of honey for the perfect sweet-salty snack to satisfy that afternoon, or evening, craving.

12 of 18

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toasts

4572892.jpg

They would have been canapés back in 1979--today they're trendy avocado toasts. Let your guests creatively customize their nibbles by setting out an array of garnishes for this healthy appetizer.

13 of 18

Ricotta Cheese Toast

5553476.jpg

This Rictta Cheese Toast uses whole grain toast crackers and reduced fat cheese for a lighter snack option.

14 of 18

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

4582995.jpg

Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.

15 of 18

Cucumber Sandwich

4502821.jpg

The English cucumber sandwich gets a healthy fiber bump with sprouted whole-grain bread. This easy open-face sandwich recipe is a great healthy snack or packable lunch idea.

16 of 18

Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich

5180292.jpg

Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast.

17 of 18

Yogurt with Blueberries

4582990.jpg

Blueberries add all the sweetness you need, naturally, to protein-rich Greek yogurt in this satisfying snack.

18 of 18

Avocado & Salsa Cracker

5343825.jpg

Avocado and salsa team up for a zesty Southwest-inspired topping on a whole grain crispbread. This snack is packed with fiber, veggies, and healthy fats, and it takes just minutes to put together.

