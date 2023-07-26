18 Healthy Recipes Perfect for Girl Dinner

" Girl Dinner " has gained the attention of millions on TikTok recently. The easy meal trend is all about casual, low-key meals that require minimal prep. These no-cook recipes are the perfect starting point for creating your own version of the trend. Recipes like our Hard-Boiled Egg with Hot Sauce and Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast are delicious components of a healthy girl dinner that anyone can enjoy.

01 of 18 Caprese Skewers View Recipe Photographer / Jen Causey, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall We take all the ingredients of a classic caprese salad and layer them onto skewers for a quick appetizer. These tomato-mozzarella-basil skewers are easy to assemble and perfect for a party.

02 of 18 Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast View Recipe This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.

03 of 18 Hard-Boiled Egg with Hot Sauce View Recipe Add a little spice to your day by topping a protein-rich egg with hot sauce. It's a simple snack to help power you through your day.

04 of 18 Apple with Cinnamon Almond Butter View Recipe With a pinch of cinnamon, this healthy snack goes from basic to brilliant.

05 of 18 Pistachio & Peach Toast View Recipe This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.

06 of 18 Almond-Stuffed Dates View Recipe Medjool dates are softer than their semi-dry Deglet Noor cousins and therefore, much easier to stuff with almonds. This healthy snack recipe can also be turned into an addictive appetizer by adding a little blue cheese to the stuffing.

07 of 18 Rice Cakes with Peanut Butter View Recipe Top multigrain rice cakes with creamy peanut butter for a nutritious snack with protein and fiber to keep you feeling full.

08 of 18 Grapes & Cheese View Recipe Sweet and savory is the definition of this satisfying snack.

09 of 18 Chocolate & Nut Butter Bites View Recipe Sweet satisfaction in seconds.

10 of 18 Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds View Recipe This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.

11 of 18 Honey-Peanut Popcorn View Recipe This healthy snack recipe tosses together crunchy popcorn, salty peanuts and a touch of honey for the perfect sweet-salty snack to satisfy that afternoon, or evening, craving.

12 of 18 Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toasts View Recipe They would have been canapés back in 1979--today they're trendy avocado toasts. Let your guests creatively customize their nibbles by setting out an array of garnishes for this healthy appetizer.

13 of 18 Ricotta Cheese Toast View Recipe This Rictta Cheese Toast uses whole grain toast crackers and reduced fat cheese for a lighter snack option.

14 of 18 Greek Yogurt with Strawberries View Recipe Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.

15 of 18 Cucumber Sandwich View Recipe The English cucumber sandwich gets a healthy fiber bump with sprouted whole-grain bread. This easy open-face sandwich recipe is a great healthy snack or packable lunch idea.

16 of 18 Peanut Butter and Banana Breakfast Sandwich View Recipe Creamy peanut butter and bananas are the key ingredients to this quick and easy breakfast.

17 of 18 Yogurt with Blueberries View Recipe Blueberries add all the sweetness you need, naturally, to protein-rich Greek yogurt in this satisfying snack.