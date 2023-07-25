14 High-Protein Snacks for a Diabetes-Friendly Diet

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023
Reviewed by Dietitian
Jessica Ball, M.S., RD
Jessica Ball
Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Jessica Ball, M.S., RD, has been with EatingWell for three years and works as the associate nutrition editor for the brand. She is a registered dietitian with a master's in food, nutrition and sustainability. In addition to EatingWell, her work has appeared in Food & WineReal SimpleParentsBetter Homes and Gardens and MyRecipes.

EatingWell's Editorial Guidelines
Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes
Photo: Ali Redmond

Look no further than these recipes for a deliciously filling snack. These snacks are packed with protein (at least 7 grams per serving) to help you with muscle recovery, bone strength and satiety. Plus, these tasty bites fit seamlessly into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern, because they're made with lower amounts of saturated fat and sodium-conscious ingredients while including complex carbs like legumes, fruit and whole grains. Flavorful recipes like our Easy Black Bean Dip and our Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes will help keep you feeling fueled until your next meal.

01 of 14

Pistachio & Peach Toast

5633992.jpg

This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.

02 of 14

Easy Black Bean Dip

Easy Black Bean Dip

This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.

03 of 14

Tahini-Yogurt Dip

5634009.jpg

Serve this creamy yogurt dip with baby carrots, sliced radishes or whole-wheat pita triangles.

04 of 14

Tuna Salad Spread

5634010.jpg

This tuna spread recipe is a healthy twist on tuna salad and uses avocado and Greek yogurt in place of mayonnaise. Serve it on cucumber slices, butter lettuce leaves or whole-grain crackers.

05 of 14

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Banana Smoothie

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Banana Smoothie

Whir up frozen bananas with peanut butter and cocoa in this sweet, creamy drink recipe to get all the delicious flavors of a milkshake with the health benefits of a smoothie.

06 of 14

Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes

Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes
Ali Redmond

Peanut butter is the star ingredient in these oatmeal cakes, providing not only flavor, but a boost of plant-based protein too. Hiding a bit in the center of each muffin is a fun way to ensure that peanut butter makes it into every bite.

07 of 14

Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast

Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast
ted + chelsea cavanaugh

For all the flavor of a classic PB&J without the added sugar, just reach for the real deal—fresh fruit. You still get a little natural sweetness and enough juiciness to combat peanut butter's stick-factor, plus some extra fiber. Padma Lakshmi—who shared this recipe when she guest-edited EatingWell Magazine—loves a combo of peanut butter and pomegranate arils (and her Instagram followers went crazy for it too), but you can replicate the formula with whatever nut butter and fruit you love.

08 of 14

Pizza Pistachios

Pizza Pistachios
Jennifer Causey

Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios.

09 of 14

Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds

4582989.jpg

This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.

10 of 14

Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites

Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites

Never skip breakfast again: keep these coconut and date breakfast bites in the fridge or freezer, and you'll always have a grab-and-go option for busy mornings.

11 of 14

Bread with Peanut Butter

5487994.jpg

This quick-and-easy snack is a hearty treat that is packed with protein and has heart-healthy monounsaturated fat.

12 of 14

Protein-Packed Zucchini Bread

Protein-Packed Zucchini Bread

Late in the summer there's usually an abundance of zucchini and this recipe is one way to use it up. Make a few batches and freeze any extra loaves to have on hand for snacks and quick breakfasts.

13 of 14

Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey

4582987.jpg

A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.

14 of 14

Ricotta Cheese Toast

5553476.jpg

This Rictta Cheese Toast uses whole grain toast crackers and reduced fat cheese for a lighter snack option.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Tomato, Peach & Feta Salad
15 Low-Calorie Snacks That Are High in Protein
Easy Black Bean Dip
17 High-Protein Snacks to Help Reduce Inflammation
Edamame with Ginger Salt
13 High-Protein Snacks for Weight Loss
breakfast chocolate raspberry banana split
18 Healthy Breakfast Recipes Featuring Raspberries
Cranberry-Almond Granola Bars
15 Diabetes-Friendly Snacks for Weight Loss
stuna salad spread
Our 17 Best 10-Minute Snacks
Egg in a Hole Peppers with Avocado Salsa
30-Day Anti-Inflammatory Breakfast Plan
Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes
30-Day Breakfast Plan for Diabetes
3-Ingredient Banana Sheet-Pan Pancakes
22 Anti-Inflammatory Breakfasts You'll Want to Make Forever
Breakfast Strawberry & Cream Cheese Oatmeal Cakes
17 Easy Heart-Healthy Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings
Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes
Our 20 Best Breakfast Recipes of 2022
3-Ingredient Baked Feta & Cherry Tomato Egg Muffins
22 Simple Meal Prep Ideas to Help Keep You Energized
Almost Chipotle's Guacamole
17 Low-Carb Snack Recipes to Help You Poop
a recipe photo of the Tiramisu Overnight Oats
15 Gut-Healthy, Diabetes-Friendly Breakfast Recipes
Traditional Greek Tahini Dip
20 Low-Sodium Snacks for High Blood Pressure
caramel delight energy balls
16 High-Fiber Snacks to Help Reduce Inflammation