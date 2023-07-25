14 High-Protein Snacks for a Diabetes-Friendly Diet

Look no further than these recipes for a deliciously filling snack. These snacks are packed with protein ( at least 7 grams per serving ) to help you with muscle recovery, bone strength and satiety . Plus, these tasty bites fit seamlessly into a diabetes-friendly eating pattern , because they're made with lower amounts of saturated fat and sodium-conscious ingredients while including complex carbs like legumes, fruit and whole grains. Flavorful recipes like our Easy Black Bean Dip and our Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes will help keep you feeling fueled until your next meal.

01 of 14 Pistachio & Peach Toast View Recipe This breakfast is great when you have leftover ricotta cheese--plus it comes together in just 5 minutes.

02 of 14 Easy Black Bean Dip View Recipe This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.

03 of 14 Tahini-Yogurt Dip View Recipe Serve this creamy yogurt dip with baby carrots, sliced radishes or whole-wheat pita triangles.

04 of 14 Tuna Salad Spread View Recipe This tuna spread recipe is a healthy twist on tuna salad and uses avocado and Greek yogurt in place of mayonnaise. Serve it on cucumber slices, butter lettuce leaves or whole-grain crackers.

05 of 14 Peanut Butter & Chocolate Banana Smoothie View Recipe Whir up frozen bananas with peanut butter and cocoa in this sweet, creamy drink recipe to get all the delicious flavors of a milkshake with the health benefits of a smoothie.

06 of 14 Breakfast Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cakes View Recipe Ali Redmond Peanut butter is the star ingredient in these oatmeal cakes, providing not only flavor, but a boost of plant-based protein too. Hiding a bit in the center of each muffin is a fun way to ensure that peanut butter makes it into every bite.

07 of 14 Peanut Butter & Pomegranate Toast View Recipe ted + chelsea cavanaugh For all the flavor of a classic PB&J without the added sugar, just reach for the real deal—fresh fruit. You still get a little natural sweetness and enough juiciness to combat peanut butter's stick-factor, plus some extra fiber. Padma Lakshmi—who shared this recipe when she guest-edited EatingWell Magazine—loves a combo of peanut butter and pomegranate arils (and her Instagram followers went crazy for it too), but you can replicate the formula with whatever nut butter and fruit you love.

08 of 14 Pizza Pistachios View Recipe Jennifer Causey Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios.

09 of 14 Hard-Boiled Egg & Almonds View Recipe This small snack packs a nutrient punch--it's loaded with protein, heart-healthy fats, vitamins and minerals to make eating healthy easy and yummy.

10 of 14 Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites View Recipe Never skip breakfast again: keep these coconut and date breakfast bites in the fridge or freezer, and you'll always have a grab-and-go option for busy mornings.

11 of 14 Bread with Peanut Butter View Recipe This quick-and-easy snack is a hearty treat that is packed with protein and has heart-healthy monounsaturated fat.

12 of 14 Protein-Packed Zucchini Bread View Recipe Late in the summer there's usually an abundance of zucchini and this recipe is one way to use it up. Make a few batches and freeze any extra loaves to have on hand for snacks and quick breakfasts.

13 of 14 Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey View Recipe A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.