14 Cucumber Recipes with 5 Ingredients or Less

Embrace the health benefits and refreshing taste of cucumbers with these simple and delicious recipes. Whether you prefer your cucumbers blended into a drink or chopped into a salad, you'll find a dish here that you can make with five ingredients or less (not counting pantry staples like salt, pepper and oil). Recipes like our 3-Ingredient Cucumber Boursin Wrap and Cucumber-Mint Agua Fresca are the perfect way to enjoy the fresh flavors of this seasonal veggie.

01 of 14 3-Ingredient Cucumber Boursin Wrap View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle An easy lunch is only three ingredients away with this cucumber Boursin wrap. Boursin spreadable cheese is flavorful and functional, as it holds the chopped cucumber in place as you roll up the wrap. You can slice and enjoy this easy sandwich right away, or pack it up for lunch. If you are saving it for later, pat the chopped cucumber with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.

02 of 14 Radish, Celery & Cucumber Salad View Recipe Eva Kolenko It's worth using that special bottle of olive oil and seeking out Parmigiano-Reggiano, which is bolder than basic Parm, for this simple salad. Use a mandoline to shave the veggies if you have one.

03 of 14 Tomato-Cucumber Salad with Dill View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst This refreshing tomato-cucumber salad is commonly served all summer long in Ukraine. Since it's such a simple recipe, the freshest, ripest vegetables really make it shine. Depending on the family's traditions, this salad can also be dressed with sour cream; this is a common Polish preparation as well. But in the author's family, it's all about the sunflower oil. Serve with dark rye bread, particularly to sop up all of the juices at the bottom of the bowl. For a complete Ukrainian summer meal, serve the salad with salty pickled herring and boiled new potatoes tossed with sunflower oil and dill.

04 of 14 Cucumber-Mint Agua Fresca View Recipe Carson Downing This fruit-infused water is cool, refreshing and perfect for warm weather. To create this agua fresca, a drink popular throughout Mexico and South America, we blend cucumber and water with lime juice and mint for even more flavor. Want to make an alcoholic version? Try adding 1 1/2 ounces of vodka or gin into each serving.

05 of 14 Sunomono (Japanese Cucumber Salad) View Recipe Crystal Hughes This version of sunomono uses more readily available English or slicing cucumbers, but if you live near an Asian market, you could substitute Japanese cucumbers. Some recipes call for salting the cucumbers first, but we found that squeezing them in paper towels removed enough excess moisture without adding additional sodium. This Japanese-inspired salad is cool, crisp and simply delicious.

06 of 14 Cucumber Juice View Recipe Victor Protasio This beautiful bright green cucumber juice is packed with fresh cucumber flavor. Coconut water and apple add natural sweetness to this refreshing drink.

07 of 14 Purslane, Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Mint View Recipe Purslane is a nutrient-packed green with a bright, lemony flavor and delicate crunch. Many gardeners in the U.S. consider it a weed, but Cypriots use it to make refreshing salads. If it isn't growing in your own yard, try calling a local vegetable farmer, who might be pleased to give some away, or you can order it from melissas.com or chefs-garden.com. Watercress makes a peppery substitute in this simple salad recipe.

08 of 14 Cucumber Margarita Mocktail View Recipe This refreshing margarita mocktail perfectly combines the cool taste of cucumbers with the delicious tart flavor of fresh limes. It's lightly sweetened with agave and it's alcohol-free!

09 of 14 Cucumber Vinegar Salad View Recipe Photographer / Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist / Kay Clarke, Food Stylist / Ruth Blackburn This cucumber vinegar salad has the perfect balance between sweet and sour flavors plus a hint of fresh dill. The red onion adds a nice crunch.

10 of 14 Strawberry-Cucumber Juice View Recipe This refreshing, healthy strawberry-cucumber juice is also made with an apple and carrots, making it taste like the farmers' market in a glass. No juicer? No problem. See the juicing variation below to make this strawberry-cucumber juice recipe in a blender.

11 of 14 Cucumber-Mint Spritzer View Recipe Cucumbers and mint pair delightfully in this refreshing spritzer that's perfect for a summer afternoon on the porch.

12 of 14 Cucumber-Yogurt Salad View Recipe A refreshing accompaniment to a main course of meat or fish, this cucumber-yogurt salad also makes a tasty filling for pita bread. If the cucumbers are grated instead of chopped, this mixture can be served as a dip.

13 of 14 Lemon, Cucumber & Mint Infused Water View Recipe Refresh and hydrate with this citrusy spa water. Adding fresh fruit, veggies and herbs to still or sparkling water is a great way to boost flavor without adding calories or sugar. Serve in a pitcher for a party or bottle individually for on-the-go hydration.