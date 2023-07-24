28 Mediterranean Diet Lunch Recipes in 20 Minutes

As one of the healthiest eating patterns in the world, the Mediterranean diet can take on many shapes and forms . From refreshing salads to hearty grain bowls, these quick and easy lunches come together in just 20 minutes or less. Plus, these meals highlight staple ingredients of the Mediterranean diet like beans, fish, whole grains and greens . Recipes like our Ricotta-Tomato Toast and Kale, Quinoa & Apple Salad are nutritious, simple and delicious options for the middle of the day.

01 of 28 Farro Salad with Arugula, Artichokes & Pistachios Precooked farro makes this dish come together in no time. And you can make it in the same bowl you serve it in, minimizing cleanup!

02 of 28 We'd Happily Eat This Ricotta-Tomato Toast for Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner This tomato toast features a creamy ricotta cheese spread and, of course, juicy ripe summer tomatoes. A serrated knife makes cutting thin slices of the heirloom tomatoes easier when they are on the softer side. If you have cherry tomatoes on hand, they will work well too, either sliced or blistered under the broiler.

03 of 28 Caprese Sandwich This caprese sandwich is fresh from the basil and hearty from thick, crusty ciabatta. The sun-dried tomatoes deepen the flavor. Topping the bread with a layer of basil leaves and using toasted bread helps to keep the sandwich from getting soggy if you need to make it a few hours ahead.

04 of 28 Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes and herbs.

05 of 28 Caprese Pasta Salad This light and fresh caprese pasta salad is brought together with a bright and tangy dressing, with fresh mozzarella pearls adding creaminess to every bite.

06 of 28 Mozzarella, Tomato & Prosciutto Sandwich This prosciutto sandwich takes the classic ham-and-cheese sandwich to a new level with savory prosciutto and fresh, creamy mozzarella. The toasted bread adds a nice crispiness that complements the softness of the fillings. If you want to enhance the basil flavor even more, a smear of pesto on the toasted bread will do the trick.

07 of 28 Tangy Chicken Salad with Grapes Sweet red grapes and crunchy celery make this chicken salad sing, and also balance out the slight tang from the yogurt and lemon. But go ahead and customize the mix-ins with whatever you desire (perhaps some chopped nuts or dried fruit) because this chicken salad recipe is easily adaptable. We use rotisserie chicken (look for unseasoned to keep sodium in check!) to simplify things, but any leftover cooked chicken will work.

08 of 28 These Chicken Caesar Salad Wraps Have 38 Grams of Protein to Keep You Satisfied These chicken Caesar salad wraps make for a quick, easy lunch or dinner. We like a mix of romaine and kale for texture and color, but you can use one or the other if you prefer. Romaine will not hold well once dressed, so we recommend making this wrap up to 1 day in advance or the leaves will get soggy. Parmesan crisps act as another crouton-like element—use store-bought crisps or make your own with our Parmesan Crisps recipe.

09 of 28 Kale, Quinoa & Apple Salad This kale, quinoa and apple salad is perfect for fall. Fresh apples bring crisp autumn flavor, and the kale breaks down when it's massaged with the dressing. Nuts, fennel and quinoa add more layers of texture, while blue cheese lends a savory note.

10 of 28 The Best Tuna Salad Recipe for Sandwiches The tuna salad in this easy recipe has crunch from the celery and apple, which also delivers a hint of sweetness. We use Greek-style yogurt in place of mayonnaise to bind everything together and to add a tangy, creamy finish. You could take this up a notch and make it a "Waldorf tuna salad" by adding 2 tablespoons toasted chopped walnuts, 3 tablespoons quartered small grapes and 1 tablespoon additional Greek yogurt. Serve over a bed of greens or between two slices of whole-grain bread.

11 of 28 Avocado Tuna Spinach Salad Avocado adds creaminess while sunflower seeds provide texture and crunch in this easy tuna-spinach salad.

12 of 28 Veggie & Hummus Sandwich This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables, depending on your mood.

13 of 28 Lentil Salad with Feta, Tomatoes, Cucumbers & Olives This Mediterranean lentil salad, with chopped veggies, feta cheese and a light dressing, is perfect to have on hand for a quick lunch.

14 of 28 Vegan Superfood Grain Bowls This nutrient-packed grain bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.

15 of 28 Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing Hearty yet simple to prepare, this stuffed sweet potato with black beans, kale and hummus dressing is a fantastic 5-ingredient lunch for one!

16 of 28 Salmon-Stuffed Avocados Canned salmon is a valuable pantry staple and a practical way to include heart-healthy, omega-3-rich fish in your diet. Here, we combine it with avocados in an easy no-cook meal.

17 of 28 Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.

18 of 28 Chopped Salad with Sriracha Tofu & Peanut Dressing Prep four days' worth of high-protein vegan lunches using just four easy ingredients from your local specialty grocery store, including a veggie-heavy salad mix as a base. Because this salad mix is hearty, you can dress these bowls up to 24 hours before serving to allow the flavors in this healthy chopped salad to marry. If you can't find a hearty mix, go with broccoli slaw or shredded Brussels sprouts.

19 of 28 Kale & Avocado Salad with Blueberries & Edamame Bursting with nutrient-rich produce, this California-inspired salad is a delicious and satisfying way to get your vitamins. We love the unique combination of blueberries, edamame, and goat cheese.

20 of 28 Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame The quick 10-minute Spicy Cabbage Slaw serves as the low-carb base in this veggie-packed lunch recipe. Topped with high-protein edamame and shrimp, this satisfying lunch will help you power through the afternoon.

21 of 28 Chickpea Salad Sandwich This vegan chickpea salad sandwich is lemony, bright and surprisingly delicious. It's got all the flavors of a classic tuna salad sandwich—dill, lemon and a bit of garlic—but with chickpeas instead to add a vegan source of protein and a healthy boost of fiber. Celery brings a nice crunch.

22 of 28 Meal-Prep Curried Chicken Bowls Curry doesn't have to take hours to prepare. With the help of our sheet-pan meal-prep chicken (see associated recipe) and some cooked whole grains, you can make these meal-prep bowls in just a few minutes! Keep them in the fridge for an easy dinner on a busy weeknight or for healthy grab-and-go lunches throughout the week.

23 of 28 Green Goddess Sandwich This green goddess sandwich is a fresh and satisfying sandwich. The dressing packs a flavorful punch with capers and lemon juice. The cucumber and sprouts add nice crunch, and the seasoned avocado brings in the creaminess.

24 of 28 Tomato-&-Avocado Cheese Sandwich Parmesan cheese is such a bold flavor, you only need 1/4 cup to add a big punch to this vegetarian toaster-oven sandwich. Get a serving of fruit too, when you enjoy the sandwich with a fresh pear.

25 of 28 Shrimp Salad with Peanut Dressing Using applesauce in the peanut dressing lends a sweet, tart flavor that pairs wonderfully with shrimp.

26 of 28 Catchall Lunch Salad This easy salad is great for using up any small amounts of leftover canned foods and produce you have on hand.

27 of 28 Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.