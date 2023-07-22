13 Quick & Easy Veggie Noodle Dinner Recipes

Introduce more veggies into your dinner by swapping pasta for vegetable noodles. These dinners highlight ingredients like spiralized zucchini, ribbons of carrot and strings of squash for a unique noodle dish you can make in 30 minutes or less. Recipes like our Zucchini Noodle Salad with Chicken and Tofu Poke are delicious ways to pack more plant-based nutrients into your meal.

01 of 13 Cashew-Cilantro Pesto with Veggie Noodles View Recipe Quick work with a vegetable peeler transforms colorful vegetables into low-carb noodles for this fresh and spicy Asian-inspired dish.

02 of 13 Zucchini Noodle Salad with Chicken View Recipe Load up on vegetables, but not on calories, with this healthy zoodle salad. Look for zucchini noodles with other prepared vegetables in the produce section or make your own with a spiralizer.

03 of 13 Summer Vegetable Sesame Noodles View Recipe Squash noodles elbow out some of the starchy ones to give this cool sesame noodle salad a veggie boost. This easy healthy recipe comes together in just 20 minutes, so it's great for weeknight dinners. Pack up any leftovers for lunch.

04 of 13 Tofu Poke View Recipe This fast vegan version of poke (the traditional Hawaiian salad of diced raw fish tossed in a soy-sesame sauce) swaps in extra-firm tofu for fish while loading your bowl with vegetables and crunchy toppers like pea shoots and peanuts. Serve over brown rice instead of the zucchini noodles to add a hearty boost of fiber.

05 of 13 Spaghetti Squash Lo Mein View Recipe Swap regular noodles for veggie noodles in this low-calorie, healthy spaghetti squash recipe. For a fun presentation, serve the lo mein in the hollowed-out spaghetti squash boat. If you like it hot, serve with extra Sriracha.

06 of 13 Carrot-Peanut Noodle Salad View Recipe This crunchy salad is made with spiralized carrots instead of noodles. Make sure to use unrefined peanut oil, which is way more flavorful than its refined counterpart and is one of the trio of peanutty ingredients that makes this simple salad stand out. Look for it with other specialty oils or in the Asian section of your grocery store.

07 of 13 Zucchini Noodle Primavera View Recipe This primavera recipe cuts carbs by swapping out the pasta for zucchini "noodles." This quick vegetarian dinner is chock-full of colorful vegetables smothered in a light, creamy sauce. We like using prepackaged spiralized zucchini noodles to keep this recipe ultra-fast, but if you have a spiralizer and zucchini on hand, you can easily make your own.

08 of 13 Butternut Squash Noodles View Recipe Butternut squash noodles make a great low-carb stand-in for pasta or can be an easy side dish that complements just about everything. We kept this recipe simple with just a hint of fresh thyme and savory Parmesan cheese. Look for fresh or frozen butternut squash noodles or spiralize them yourself using the long, thin neck of a large squash.

09 of 13 Tofu & Vegetable Curry with Zucchini Noodles View Recipe For this quick Thai-inspired curry recipe, we've combined tofu and plenty of veggies with a flavorful sauce made with red curry paste, lime juice and coconut milk. Serve the curry over lightly warmed zucchini noodles to get even more veggies in your weeknight dinner. Bonus: Everything is cooked in one skillet, so there's only one pan to wash after dinner.

10 of 13 Simple Vegan Pesto Zoodles View Recipe Zucchini noodles, or "zoodles," are a gluten-free, low-calorie substitute for traditional pasta in this easy and fresh vegan dinner. For best results, toss the zucchini pasta with the basil pesto sauce and serve right away.

11 of 13 Spiralized Beet Salad View Recipe Impress your guests with this stunning beet salad that's quick and easy to make. Because the beets are sliced so thinly by the spiralizer, you don't have to worry about cooking or painstakingly chopping veggies. Regular red beets look great, but striped Chioggia beets, golden beets or a mix of any of the three would make the presentation even more gorgeous.

12 of 13 Vietnamese Cucumber Noodle Salad View Recipe Spiralized cucumbers stand in for rice noodles in this pretty and healthy salad recipe. The dressing for our cool cucumber noodle salad is inspired by the Vietnamese dipping sauce nuoc cham. Use your spiralizer's thick noodle attachment to keep the vegetables crisp and prevent the salad from getting too soggy.