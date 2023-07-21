12 Healthy Sheet-Pan Zucchini Recipes for Dinner

Published on July 21, 2023
curly zucchini fries

At EatingWell, we rave about the health benefits of zucchini pretty often. These dinner recipes take the nutritious seasonal veggie and spread them on a baking sheet to make dinner sides and appetizers an easy-to-make endeavor. From our Simple Roasted Zucchini & Squash to our fun and crispy Baked Parmesan Zucchini Curly Fries, the whole family will love these delicious dishes any night of the week.

01 of 12

Garlic-Parmesan Hasselback Zucchini

3759408.jpg

Using the hasselback technique--cutting partially into a whole fruit or vegetable every 1/2 inch or so--gives you an easy way to sneak lots of flavor into this healthy zucchini recipe. To bake the zucchini instead of grilling, place in a foil-lined 8-inch-square baking pan and bake at 425°F until tender, 25 to 30 minutes.

02 of 12

Simple Roasted Zucchini & Squash

8149648.jpg

This simple roasted zucchini and squash recipe is perfect for when you have extra squash on hand. Serve this easy side dish alongside grilled or roasted chicken or steak.

03 of 12

Love Loaded Baked Potatoes? You'll Love Our Smashed & Loaded Zucchini

a recipe photo of the Smashed Loaded Zucchini
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Torie Cox, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Everything bagel seasoning makes these zucchini bites—the onion, garlic and nutty sesame seeds complement tangy sour cream, Cheddar cheese, bacon and chives just like a classic loaded baked potato. Salting the zucchini and wicking away liquid with paper towels helps the slices brown in the oven, as does keeping them toward the edges of the baking sheet while they roast.

04 of 12

Baked Parmesan Zucchini Curly Fries

6539093.jpg

This healthy recipe combines two bar food favorites--fried zucchini and curly fries--into one tempting package. Serve these baked zucchini fries with a simple dipping sauce made with ranch dressing and marinara sauce for a crowd-pleasing appetizer or a side dish for burgers, chicken or pizza. No matter what you serve them with, they're a fun way to eat more vegetables for kids and adults alike.

05 of 12

Balsamic Roasted Zucchini with Feta

overhead shot of balsamic roasted zucchini on a sheet pan

We've got a great way to use up your garden zucchini! Zucchini softens while roasting and soaks up the flavor of balsamic vinegar. The sweet flavors are complemented by salty feta cheese sprinkled on just before serving. It's an easy summer side you'll come back to again and again.

06 of 12

Roasted Baby Zucchini with Lemon Labneh

5327216.jpg

This easy vegetable side dish shines alongside roasted or seared steak, chicken, shrimp or firm fish, such as cod or salmon. Sumac lends punchy, fruity, sour-lemon notes to this fast and simple recipe. Find ground sumac spice online, in specialty markets and in well-stocked grocery stores.

07 of 12

How to Make the Viral Creamy Oven-Roasted Zucchini & Summer Squash

a recipe photo of the Creamy Roasted Zucchini and Summer Squash
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ana Kelly, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

This wonderfully creamy and tender oven-roasted zucchini and summer squash draws inspiration from Thomas Keller's viral zucchini recipe. The squash is scored, then roasted whole, allowing garlic to seep into the center while a crispy top forms in the pan. Enjoy it alongside roasted or grilled meat or fish. It's perfect as-is, but also tastes great topped with chopped tomato and a drizzle of balsamic glaze, pesto or romesco sauce.

08 of 12

Sheet-Pan Zucchini Pizza

a recipe photo of the Sheet Pan Zucchini Pizza
Photographer: Morgan Hunt Glaze, Prop Stylist: Shell Royster, Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Fresh zucchini and lemon slices top this sheet-pan pizza. Whole lemon slices add bright flavor from the skin and rind as well as acidity from the flesh. Feta and fresh mozzarella cheese add a savory note and add balance to the rest of the flavors.

09 of 12

Roasted Zucchini & Pesto

3755944.jpg

Roasted and tossed with your favorite pesto, zucchini turns into an almost-instant summer side dish.

10 of 12

Smashed Zucchini with Lime, Cotija & Cilantro

a recipe photo of the Smashed Zucchini with Lime, Cotija & Cilantro
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle

This smashed zucchini recipe is a great way to use up a bumper crop of fresh summer zucchini. Smashing the zucchini increases the surface area that absorbs the flavors of cilantro, cotija cheese and lime beautifully. If you can't find cotija cheese, feta cheese is a good substitute.

11 of 12

Loaded Zucchini Bites

Loaded Zucchini Bites
Brie Passano

These low-carb zucchini bites have all the toppings of a loaded baked potato, without the potato! Melted cheese, bacon, chives and a dollop of sour cream make these bites perfect for game day or anytime you're craving comfort food.

12 of 12

Easy Roasted Zucchini

5084633.jpg

A quick roast in the oven brings out the zucchini's delicate, earthy flavor, plus it's an easy hands-off way to cook zucchini for a fast vegetable side.

