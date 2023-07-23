18 Artichoke Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

Try these mouthwatering recipes to make the most out of your artichokes . From grilled artichoke sides to classic spinach and artichoke entrées, every dish is rated with four- and five-star reviews from EatingWell readers, so you can be sure you're cooking something delicious. Try our Sicilian-Style Stuffed Artichokes and Spinach-Artichoke-Sausage Cauliflower Gnocchi for flavorful artichoke recipes you'll love.

Grilled Artichokes Learn how to grill artichokes with this healthy recipe. Artichokes are most often served steamed, but grilling them adds a smoky dimension to their flavor. If you can get them, first-of-the-season baby artichokes will yield extra-tender results—double the number of artichokes and reduce the cooking time as needed.

Spinach & Artichoke-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms Stuffed mushrooms and spinach-artichoke dip come together in this quick vegetarian recipe. Serve these cheesy stuffed mushrooms with a big salad for a satisfying and healthy dinner.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta with Chicken If you love warm spinach and artichoke dip, then you'll love that we turned this classic dip into a creamy pasta dish with chicken. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.

Sicilian-Style Stuffed Artichokes Here a simple bread filling is accented with anchovies, herbs and Parmesan cheese to create these stuffed artichokes. When choosing artichokes, look for firm stems and unblemished leaves.

Spinach-Artichoke-Sausage Cauliflower Gnocchi Hearty and piquant, this quick cauliflower gnocchi dinner incorporates several healthy convenience ingredients, including turkey sausage and tender artichoke hearts, so dinner is on your table fast.

Kale Artichoke Dip A riff on traditional spinach artichoke dip, this creamy, cheesy dip recipe is made healthier by replacing some of the cream cheese with yogurt. Serve as an easy appetizer with tortilla chips and carrot sticks.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip A go-to appetizer for parties, this spinach and artichoke dip has all the creamy-inside, brown-and-crispy-on-top texture and cheesy taste that makes dips like this appealing, but with less calories and fat.

Spinach-&-Artichoke-Dip Grilled Cheese This spinach-and-artichoke-dip grilled cheese offers the classic ooey-gooey filling, packed with plenty of spinach and artichokes, between two slices of crispy toasted bread so you can ditch the dipping.

Artichoke-Potato Gratin This gratin dish has all of the craveable flavors of artichoke dip in a more sophisticated form. It makes a terrific side with any roasted meats or poultry.

Smashed Artichokes with Lemon-Dill Aioli These smashed artichoke hearts are crispy with a tender, almost flaky interior and are just firm enough to dip in the bright and fresh lemon-dill aioli.

Caesar Salad with Crispy Artichokes This Caesar salad skips croutons in favor of cheesy pan-fried artichokes for an extra boost of vegetables and the same satisfying crunch.

Creamy Spinach-Artichoke Salmon For this quick and easy dinner for four, the vegetables and sauce come together in one skillet in a matter of minutes while the salmon broils. Plus, salmon is swimming in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and loaded with vitamins and nutrients like B vitamins and potassium.

Hot Artichoke Dip Our healthier version of the cocktail party favorite loads up on artichokes and plenty of Parmesan cheese, garlic and lemon zest for flavor. Who says healthier can't taste better?

Creamy Artichoke Pasta This creamy artichoke pasta uses lemon zest and parsley to balance the richness of the Parmesan cheese sauce. You can use frozen or canned artichoke hearts in this healthy pasta recipe.

Quick Shrimp Puttanesca Because refrigerated fresh pasta cooks much faster than dried pasta, this Italian-inspired pasta dish will be on the table lickety-split! Puttanesca, traditionally made with tomatoes, olives, capers, anchovies and garlic, gets shrimp for extra protein and artichoke hearts to boost the vegetable servings (and the fiber!). If you can't find frozen artichoke hearts, sub in drained canned artichoke hearts.

Spinach & Artichoke Chicken Inspired by artichoke dip, we made a creamy cheese topping to serve on quick-cooking chicken breast cutlets for an oh-so-satisfying meal.