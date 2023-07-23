18 Artichoke Recipes You'll Want to Make Forever

Published on July 23, 2023
Sicilian-Style Stuffed Artichokes
Photo: Ali Redmond

Try these mouthwatering recipes to make the most out of your artichokes. From grilled artichoke sides to classic spinach and artichoke entrées, every dish is rated with four- and five-star reviews from EatingWell readers, so you can be sure you're cooking something delicious. Try our Sicilian-Style Stuffed Artichokes and Spinach-Artichoke-Sausage Cauliflower Gnocchi for flavorful artichoke recipes you'll love.

01 of 18

Grilled Artichokes

Grilled Artichokes
Photographer / Jen Causey, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

Learn how to grill artichokes with this healthy recipe. Artichokes are most often served steamed, but grilling them adds a smoky dimension to their flavor. If you can get them, first-of-the-season baby artichokes will yield extra-tender results—double the number of artichokes and reduce the cooking time as needed.

02 of 18

Spinach & Artichoke-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Spinach & Artichoke-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

Stuffed mushrooms and spinach-artichoke dip come together in this quick vegetarian recipe. Serve these cheesy stuffed mushrooms with a big salad for a satisfying and healthy dinner.

03 of 18

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta with Chicken

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta with Chicken
Jamie Vespa

If you love warm spinach and artichoke dip, then you'll love that we turned this classic dip into a creamy pasta dish with chicken. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.

04 of 18

Sicilian-Style Stuffed Artichokes

Sicilian-Style Stuffed Artichokes
Ali Redmond

Here a simple bread filling is accented with anchovies, herbs and Parmesan cheese to create these stuffed artichokes. When choosing artichokes, look for firm stems and unblemished leaves.

05 of 18

Spinach-Artichoke-Sausage Cauliflower Gnocchi

6249492.jpg

Hearty and piquant, this quick cauliflower gnocchi dinner incorporates several healthy convenience ingredients, including turkey sausage and tender artichoke hearts, so dinner is on your table fast.

06 of 18

Kale Artichoke Dip

3759381.jpg

A riff on traditional spinach artichoke dip, this creamy, cheesy dip recipe is made healthier by replacing some of the cream cheese with yogurt. Serve as an easy appetizer with tortilla chips and carrot sticks.

07 of 18

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach-and-Artichoke Dip
Raymond Hom; Styling: Pamela Duncan Silver

A go-to appetizer for parties, this spinach and artichoke dip has all the creamy-inside, brown-and-crispy-on-top texture and cheesy taste that makes dips like this appealing, but with less calories and fat.

08 of 18

Spinach-&-Artichoke-Dip Grilled Cheese

spinach artichoke dip grilled cheese
Jacob Fox

This spinach-and-artichoke-dip grilled cheese offers the classic ooey-gooey filling, packed with plenty of spinach and artichokes, between two slices of crispy toasted bread so you can ditch the dipping.

09 of 18

Artichoke-Potato Gratin

7258464.jpg

This gratin dish has all of the craveable flavors of artichoke dip in a more sophisticated form. It makes a terrific side with any roasted meats or poultry.

10 of 18

Smashed Artichokes with Lemon-Dill Aioli

Smashed Artichokes with Aioli
Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Emily Nabors Hall

These smashed artichoke hearts are crispy with a tender, almost flaky interior and are just firm enough to dip in the bright and fresh lemon-dill aioli.

11 of 18

Caesar Salad with Crispy Artichokes

Caesar Salad with Crispy Artichokes
Photographer / Jacob Fox, Food styling / Sue Mitchell, Food Styling / Kelsey Bulat

This Caesar salad skips croutons in favor of cheesy pan-fried artichokes for an extra boost of vegetables and the same satisfying crunch.

12 of 18

Creamy Spinach-Artichoke Salmon

Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Salmon
Photographer / Brie Passano Styling / Annie Probst / Holly Raibikis

For this quick and easy dinner for four, the vegetables and sauce come together in one skillet in a matter of minutes while the salmon broils. Plus, salmon is swimming in heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and loaded with vitamins and nutrients like B vitamins and potassium.

13 of 18

Hot Artichoke Dip

3755325.jpg

Our healthier version of the cocktail party favorite loads up on artichokes and plenty of Parmesan cheese, garlic and lemon zest for flavor. Who says healthier can't taste better?

14 of 18

Creamy Artichoke Pasta

Creamy Artichoke Pasta
Jen Causey

This creamy artichoke pasta uses lemon zest and parsley to balance the richness of the Parmesan cheese sauce. You can use frozen or canned artichoke hearts in this healthy pasta recipe.

15 of 18

Quick Shrimp Puttanesca

5691842.jpg

Because refrigerated fresh pasta cooks much faster than dried pasta, this Italian-inspired pasta dish will be on the table lickety-split! Puttanesca, traditionally made with tomatoes, olives, capers, anchovies and garlic, gets shrimp for extra protein and artichoke hearts to boost the vegetable servings (and the fiber!). If you can't find frozen artichoke hearts, sub in drained canned artichoke hearts.

16 of 18

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta

89723.jpg

If you've ever wanted to make a meal out of warm spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy pasta is for you. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.

17 of 18

Spinach & Artichoke Chicken

Spinach & Artichoke Smothered Chicken
Dera Burreson

Inspired by artichoke dip, we made a creamy cheese topping to serve on quick-cooking chicken breast cutlets for an oh-so-satisfying meal.

18 of 18

Cheesy Spinach-&-Artichoke Stuffed Spaghetti Squash

6149762.jpg

This spaghetti-squash-for-pasta swap slashes both carbs and calories by 75% for a delicious, creamy casserole you can feel good about eating. It's worth roasting the squash versus cooking it in the microwave if you have the time: the flavor gets sweeter and more intense.

