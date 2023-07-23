21 Easy Vegetarian Lunches That Are Diabetes-Friendly

Make these easy vegetarian lunches in 25 minutes or less. From flavorful, veggie-packed pasta salads to fresh and leafy sandwiches, you are sure to love these recipes. Plus, these dishes are limited in saturated fat and sodium and focus on complex carbs like whole grains and vegetables,, so they're appropriate for those following a diabetes-friendly eating pattern . Recipes like our 3-Ingredient Cucumber Boursin Wrap and Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing are quick and easy-to-make midday meals.

01 of 21 Quinoa, Avocado & Chickpea Salad over Mixed Greens View Recipe Protein-rich quinoa and chickpeas add staying power to this zesty and healthy salad recipe.

02 of 21 Cucumber Salad Sandwich View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle Who said you couldn't put a salad on a sandwich? Flavor this creamy cucumber filling with your favorite fresh herbs, tangy feta cheese and lemon. Salting the cucumber then patting it dry removes some of the moisture from the cucumber so the filling doesn't make the bread too soggy. If you like crispy bread, toast it first for extra crunch.

03 of 21 3-Ingredient Cucumber Boursin Wrap View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle An easy lunch is only three ingredients away with this cucumber Boursin wrap. Boursin spreadable cheese is flavorful and functional, as it holds the chopped cucumber in place as you roll up the wrap. You can slice and enjoy this easy sandwich right away, or pack it up for lunch. If you are saving it for later, pat the chopped cucumber with a paper towel to remove excess moisture.

04 of 21 Avocado Egg Salad View Recipe This quick recipe takes classic egg salad to the next level with the addition of creamy avocado. Serve it on a piece of toasted whole-grain bread or inside a tender lettuce leaf. Avocados brown quickly, so plan on making it no more than two hours before you plan to serve it.

05 of 21 Mashed Chickpea Salad with Dill & Capers View Recipe This creamy yet light vegan salad is full of bright, herby goodness. On its own, it's great to serve alongside a sandwich or veggie burger in place of potato salad or coleslaw. You can also make it into a light lunch by adding a handful of arugula to enjoy it as a green salad. Double the recipe and refrigerate to have on hand throughout the week.

06 of 21 Vegetarian Chopped Power Salad with Creamy Cilantro Dressing View Recipe Brie Passano This healthy vegetarian salad recipe features chickpeas and quinoa for a boost of protein. Cilantro adds color and flavor when blended to make a creamy dressing. Serve this cold salad for lunch or dinner.

07 of 21 Veggie & Hummus Sandwich View Recipe This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables, depending on your mood.

08 of 21 Kale, Quinoa & Apple Salad View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Christina Daley, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall This kale, quinoa and apple salad is perfect for fall. Fresh apples bring crisp autumn flavor, and the kale breaks down when it's massaged with the dressing. Nuts, fennel and quinoa add more layers of texture, while blue cheese lends a savory note.

09 of 21 Chickpea & Roasted Red Pepper Lettuce Wraps with Tahini Dressing View Recipe A tangy, nutty tahini dressing brings together no-cook ingredients like canned chickpeas and roasted red peppers for these easy meal-prep lettuce wraps. Make these wraps ahead of time for a grab-and-go lunch or dinner. A few wedges of warm pita finish off the meal perfectly.

10 of 21 Mixed Greens with Lentils & Sliced Apple View Recipe This salad with lentils, feta and apple is a satisfying vegetarian entree to whip together for lunch. To save time, swap in drained canned lentils--just make sure to look for low-sodium and give them a rinse before adding them to the salad.

11 of 21 Egg Salad English-Muffin Sandwich View Recipe Brie Passano When you boil eggs ahead of time, it's easy to create a lickety-split and delightful lunchtime egg salad. And using the flavorful leafy carrot tops in it is like getting herbs for free.

12 of 21 Cucumber Sandwich with Cotija & Lime View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Holly Dreesman This easy vegetarian cucumber sandwich draws flavor inspiration from elote, the Mexican street corn dish. Instead of corn, we flavor cucumber slices with cotija cheese, lime and cilantro for a tasty filling. Cotija cheese, a salty, crumbly Mexican cheese, is similar in flavor and texture to feta cheese, which can be used as a substitute. Arugula adds a peppery flavor, but any tender greens will work well here.

13 of 21 Chopped Salad with Sriracha Tofu & Peanut Dressing View Recipe Prep four days' worth of high-protein vegan lunches using just four easy ingredients from your local specialty grocery store, including a veggie-heavy salad mix as a base. Because this salad mix is hearty, you can dress these bowls up to 24 hours before serving to allow the flavors in this healthy chopped salad to marry. If you can't find a hearty mix, go with broccoli slaw or shredded Brussels sprouts.

14 of 21 Get Your Greens Wrap View Recipe Sara Haas This healthy, quick wrap is packed with plenty of green vegetables—cucumber, sprouts and lettuce add crunch, avocado lends creaminess and edamame provides some plant-based protein.

15 of 21 Sesame-Garlic Spinach Salad View Recipe Jacob Fox The magic of this easy spinach salad is the warm, garlic-infused dressing, which makes the spinach, carrots, radishes and scallions slightly tender and helps them absorb a bit of the dressing.

16 of 21 Orange-Mint Freekeh Salad with Lima Beans View Recipe Jacob Fox This salad is loaded with colorful produce: fresh mint, snap peas, radishes and oranges. For pretty snap pea slices, cut them into long, thin strips.

17 of 21 Buffalo Chickpea Salad View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Lauren McAnelly We took all the flavors you know and love from Buffalo wings and used them in this plant-based chickpea salad. Celery adds a satisfying crunch, while blue cheese provides a cooling element to balance the spicy sauce. Serve on top of leafy greens or use as a sandwich filling.

18 of 21 Orzo Salad with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta & Olives View Recipe Photography / Fred Hardy, Styling / Ruth Blackburn This Greek-inspired orzo salad has just the right amount of tartness from red-wine vinegar and just a hint of sweetness. Fresh veggies give it crunch and texture.

19 of 21 Brussels Sprouts Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas View Recipe This healthy high-fiber salad comes together in just 10 minutes. Serve it right away or pack it in individual servings for four super-satisfying high-fiber lunches for the week ahead. To cut down on prep time, we're using preshredded Brussels sprouts from the produce department and store-bought roasted chickpeas. Look for roasted chickpea snacks with the healthy snacks or nuts at your grocery store.

20 of 21 4-Bean Salad with Herbed Tahini Dressing View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst This vibrant twist on the classic salad uses fresh green beans and nutty, earthy tahini plus a ton of herbs that you can use based on your preference. Tahini can get bitter, but we balance that with a bit of honey. We liked the combination of parsley, tarragon and dill for the herbs.