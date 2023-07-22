17 Low-Carb Snack Recipes to Help You Poop

Got digestion on the brain more than you'd like? Well, these low-carb snack recipes may help you out with that. With no more than 14 grams of carbohydrates and at least 3 grams of fiber per serving , these snacks are refreshing and filling ways to help keep you regular . Plus, your gut will thank you after eating these tasty bites due to gut-healthy ingredients like beans, legumes and nuts. Recipes like our Almost Chipotle's Guacamole and Toasted Paprika Chickpeas are flavorful and satisfying.

01 of 17 Rosemary-Garlic Pecans Jennifer Causey These savory spiced nuts are perfect for snacking, adding to a cheese board or serving as a mini appetizer.

02 of 17 Avocado Hummus This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier—just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.

03 of 17 Toasted Paprika Chickpeas Toasted chickpeas are now a popular vegan snack, but why spend extra money buying them at the health food store when you can easily make them yourself? They're delicious as a snack but also make a wonderful salad topping.

04 of 17 Pumpkin Seeds with Everything Bagel Seasoning Everything bagel spices give these roasted pumpkin seeds an extra hit of flavor that's delicious any time of day.

05 of 17 Blueberry-Pecan Energy Balls Dried blueberries and pecans team up with cacao nibs for a chocolaty treat any time of day. The cacao is a bit more bitter than chocolate, but the maple syrup helps tame it. Almond butter and chia seeds provide protein to make these bites substantial snacks to fuel your body.

06 of 17 Almost Chipotle's Guacamole Make guacamole at home that tastes just like it came from Chipotle--but don't worry, our version won't be extra! This deliciously fresh guac is perfect for topping burrito bowls or tacos, or serve as an appetizer or healthy snack with tortilla chips and veggies.

07 of 17 My Mom's Spicy Eggplant Dip with Lime & Cilantro Takes Me Back to My Childhood Ali Redmond (photography, food & prop styling) Grilling the eggplant gives this dip a smoky flavor that's truly delicious. Serve it as chef Yia Vang does with balls of purple sticky rice for scooping up the dip or along with your choice of vegetables for dipping.

08 of 17 Spice-Roasted Chickpeas Salima Benkhalti Learn how to roast chickpeas with this easy recipe. The paprika- and cumin-coated chickpeas get crispy on the outside with a creamy inside. Enjoy these chickpeas as a snack or add them to a salad for some plant-based protein.

09 of 17 Pressure-Cooker Hummus Cooking chickpeas from scratch is the best way to make your own hummus, but it can take hours to soak and cook them yourself. Enter the pressure cooker. Even without an overnight soak, your beans can be done in less than an hour, making this the ultimate last-minute appetizer option.

10 of 17 Spicy Tomato & Seaweed Salad Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh Adjust the heat in this spicy tomato salad by using a milder pepper or just using a little less of a hot one. Sesame oil, tamari and seaweed add lots of umami and nutty flavor to a fresh tomato.

11 of 17 Pizza Pistachios Jennifer Causey Nutritional yeast mimics the flavor of cheese, lending a pizza-like flavor to these playful spiced pistachios.

12 of 17 Jonathan Perno's Spiced Candied Pecans At home or at Campo, the restaurant he oversees at Los Poblanos Historic Inn & Organic Farm in Albuquerque, chef Jonathan Perno likes to welcome guests with spiced New Mexican pecans. You won't see this in most spiced-nut recipes, but Perno blanches them to reduce some of the bitter tannins in the skin that can sometimes overwhelm the pecans' delicate flavor.

13 of 17 Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip Perfect for game day, this fiber-rich dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser to serve with crudités or tortilla chips. It requires little prep time and is ready to serve immediately.

14 of 17 Avocado & Salsa Cracker Avocado and salsa team up for a zesty Southwest-inspired topping on a whole grain crispbread. This snack is packed with fiber, veggies, and healthy fats, and it takes just minutes to put together.

15 of 17 Edamame with Aleppo Pepper With fruity undertones and a slight cumin taste, Aleppo pepper gives this healthy protein snack some satisfying flavor.

16 of 17 Everything-Seasoned Almonds Jennifer Causey Grinding up the everything bagel seasoning in a spice grinder will help it adhere to the almonds.