13 5-Ingredient Summer Appetizer Recipes

Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

Published on July 20, 2023
a recipe photo of the Zucchini Feta Rollatini
Photo: Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

Grab as much summer produce as you can to make these delectable appetizers. These recipes have no more than 5 ingredients (excluding essentials like salt, pepper and oil) and feature seasonal foods like berries, peppers and zucchini. Get the most out of summer eats with delicious recipes like our 5-Ingredient Zucchini-Feta Roll-Ups and our Blackberry & Goat Cheese Puff Pastry Roll.

5-Ingredient Zucchini-Feta Roll-Ups

a recipe photo of the Zucchini Feta Rollatini
Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst

These zucchini-feta roll-ups are a quick and easy appetizer to pull together, and the recipe is easily doubled (or tripled!) for a larger gathering. You can use summer squash in addition to the zucchini for a pop of yellow color. They are plenty flavorful on their own, but they can also be served with marinara sauce or pesto for dipping.

Caprese Skewers

Tomato-Basil Skewers
Photographer / Jen Causey, Food Stylist / Emily Nabors Hall

We take all the ingredients of a classic caprese salad and layer them onto skewers for a quick appetizer. These tomato-mozzarella-basil skewers are easy to assemble and perfect for a party.

2-Ingredient Pineapple-Bacon Bites

a recipe photo of the Pineapple-Bacon Bites
Jordan Provost

Fresh pineapple wrapped in crispy bacon is the ultimate mash-up of sweet and savory flavors. Here we deliver this winning combo in the form of a two-ingredient appetizer that's easy to pull together for last-minute gatherings. Fresh, ripe pineapple yields the best results. Serve with toothpicks to avoid sticky hands.

Zucchini Pizza Bites

8054551.jpg

Think of these zucchini pizza bites as a fun gluten-free alternative to bagel bites. Be sure not to overcook the zucchini or the bites may become soggy. We like the classic pepperoni topping, but feel free to experiment with your own favorites.

Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Mini Bell Peppers

Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Mini Bell Peppers
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

A quick spread of pimiento cheese stuffs these mini bell peppers for an easy, three-ingredient appetizer.

Blackberry & Goat Cheese Puff Pastry Roll

Blackberry & Goat Cheese Puff Pastry Roll
Carolyn Hodges

Make this three-ingredient recipe when you want an easy, yet stunning, appetizer. Blackberry jam provides sweetness while goat cheese adds a slight tang to create a sweet-and-savory appetizer. Be sure the goat cheese is cold before you use it, so it's easier to crumble.

Baked Brie with Blackberry Jam

Baked Brie with Blackberry Jam
Jamie Vespa, M.S., R.D.

Baked Brie is a classic, crowd-pleasing party appetizer, whether it's wrapped up in a pastry, in bite-size form or covered in a fruity jam, like in this recipe. In this easy 3-ingredient appetizer, we top a wheel of Brie with blackberry jam, bake for 10 minutes and serve with crisp apple slices (or crackers). It's so simple yet so delicious, you'll wonder why you don't make it more often!

Blistered Shishito Peppers

a recipe photo of the Blistered Shishito Peppers
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

These toasty blistered shishito peppers are nutty and bright thanks to a combination of sesame oil and lime juice. The creamy dipping sauce tames any heat that may creep into these usually mild peppers. This is the perfect healthy appetizer for a small get-together.

Prosciutto-Wrapped Mini Peppers

Prosciutto-Wrapped Mini Peppers
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

Wrapping prosciutto around mini bell peppers is an easy way to upgrade the vegetable into an impressive, tasty appetizer.

Cheesy Zucchini Breadsticks

5528721.jpg

Shredded zucchini, eggs and cheese combine in this easy recipe for low-carb cheesy breadsticks like you would get from the pizzeria, but healthier! Dip this gluten-free appetizer in marinara or pico de gallo for even more flavor.

Loaded Zucchini Bites

Loaded Zucchini Bites
Brie Passano

These low-carb zucchini bites have all the toppings of a loaded baked potato, without the potato! Melted cheese, bacon, chives and a dollop of sour cream make these bites perfect for game day or anytime you're craving comfort food.

Taco Dip with Tomato Wedges

Taco Dip with Tomato Wedges
Ted & Chelsea Cavanaugh

Enjoy a fresh tomato in all its ripe glory with this simple creamy dip. A little taco seasoning, lime and cheese adds tons of flavor to protein-packed Greek yogurt for a satisfying snack.

Roasted Pears with Prosciutto

5965207.jpg

This 3-ingredient finger food is the perfect classy appetizer for your next party. It's so simple to make yet so elegant and delicious. Finishing with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar makes the flavors pop and takes this easy app to the next level.

