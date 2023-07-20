20 Easy High-Protein Dinners for High Blood Pressure

Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans fell in love with cooking at a very young age. He remembers the novel experiences of microwaving a bowl of oatmeal without his parents' permission and asking to make his mother's morning pot of coffee. These moments became catalysts for his interest in cooking and baking.

Published on July 20, 2023
Annie Nguyen, M.A., RD
Annie Nguyen is a Registered Dietitian who manages EatingWell's Pinterest page. Before EatingWell, she worked with other dietitians to write nutrition blog posts, develop recipes and create social media content. Annie went to the University of Oklahoma to complete her B.S. in Health and Exercise Science. She went on to get her M.A. in Dietetics and finish her dietetic internship at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

Herby Mediterranean Fish with Wilted Greens & Mushrooms

Make these mouthwatering dinner recipes in 30 minutes or less. Not only are they quick to make, but these dishes are also high in protein (at least 15 grams per serving) to help keep you feeling full. Plus, these dinners have lower counts of saturated fat, are made with sodium-conscious ingredients and highlight potassium-rich foods like avocados, potatoes and dark leafy greens that support an eating pattern appropriate for those with high blood pressure. Recipes like our Herby Fish with Wilted Greens & Mushrooms and Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl are delicious meals you'll be making all year long.

01 of 20

Chickpea & Quinoa Grain Bowl

4548023.jpg

It seems grain bowls have as many variations as there are stars in the sky, and there is no wrong way to build one! But we prefer to keep things classic and simple with hummus, quinoa, avocado and loads of veggies!

02 of 20

Herby Fish with Wilted Greens & Mushrooms

7801648.jpg

This healthy fish recipe makes a tasty and easy weeknight meal. Serve with wild rice or roasted potatoes.

03 of 20

Charred Shrimp, Pesto & Quinoa Bowls

Charred Shrimp, Pesto & Quinoa Bowls

These shrimp, pesto and quinoa bowls are delicious, healthy, pretty and take less than 30 minutes to prep. In other words, they're basically the ultimate easy weeknight dinner. Feel free to add additional vegetables and swap the shrimp for chicken, steak, tofu or edamame.

04 of 20

Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

3759440.jpg

This flavorful burrito bowl features grilled chicken coated in a spicy chipotle glaze. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthier dinner.

05 of 20

Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers

7748790.jpg

Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup!

06 of 20

Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce

Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce

Instead of opening a jar of sauce, try this easy spaghetti with meat sauce on a weeknight. Serve with steamed broccoli and garlic bread. The recipe makes enough for 8 servings. If you're serving only four for dinner, cook 8 ounces of spaghetti and freeze the leftover sauce.

07 of 20

Peppery Barbecue-Glazed Shrimp with Vegetables & Orzo

Peppery Barbecue-Glazed Shrimp with Vegetables & Orzo

In this healthy BBQ shrimp recipe, shrimp are seasoned with a peppery spice blend and served with zucchini, peppers and whole-grain orzo for a delicious and easy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. The shrimp and veggies are cooked in the same skillet, so cleanup is a snap too.

08 of 20

Mushroom-Swiss Turkey Burgers

7690852.jpg

In this gluten-free turkey burger recipe, lean ground turkey stands in for ground beef, and portobello mushrooms produce a juicy, flavorful alternative to the traditional bun. Melted Swiss cheese, sliced tomato and arugula top off this delicious low-carb dinner!

09 of 20

Seared Scallops with White Bean Ragu & Charred Lemon

6885387.jpg

This recipe for seared scallops with white beans and spinach turns out a healthy dinner that looks impressive (and tastes great) in just 25 minutes. Giving lemons a quick sizzle in the skillet amps up the flavor of this piccata-inspired dish. The heat helps release even more citrus juice and sweetens it too. When shopping for scallops, look for ones labeled "dry." Some scallops are soaked in a solution that prevents them from searing properly and can give them a soapy flavor.

10 of 20

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach

Shrimp, spinach and garlic brown and cook quickly for a simple one-pot weeknight dinner. A fast pan sauce gets life from zesty lemon juice, warm crushed red pepper and herby parsley. Serve with a slice of whole-wheat baguette to swipe up every last drop of sauce.

11 of 20

Salmon Couscous Salad

6351618.jpg

This healthy and easy salad is designed to be made with precooked or leftover salmon. To quickly cook salmon, lightly brush with olive oil, then roast in a 450 degrees F oven until the fish is opaque and firm, 8 to 12 minutes.

12 of 20

Bell Pepper, Bok Choy & Pork Stir-Fry

3902721.jpg

This healthy pepper and pork stir-fry recipe has a citrusy mojo sauce. Because stir-fries cook up quickly, have all the ingredients prepped and next to the stove before you turn on the heat. Serve over brown rice or rice noodles.

13 of 20

BBQ Baked Potatoes with Pork & Broccoli

7012359.jpg

Use leftover cooked pork to whip together these easy BBQ pork baked potatoes. Add steamed broccoli and Cheddar cheese to round out this easy healthy dinner.

14 of 20

Cheeseburger Stuffed Baked Potatoes

7012362.jpg

Skip the bun and serve all of your favorite cheeseburger ingredients--beef, cheese, tomatoes, red onions and lettuce--with baked potatoes for a hearty and easy dinner recipe that kids and adults will love. Feel free to swap out the ground beef for ground turkey or tofu crumbles.

15 of 20

Pork Paprikash with Cauliflower "Rice"

6051062.jpg

Cut carbs and calories by using cauliflower "rice" instead of regular rice in this 30-minute pork paprikash recipe.

16 of 20

Spicy Chicken and Snow Pea Skillet

5571608.jpg

Chock-full of nutrients, snow peas shine in this 20-minute, harissa-sauced, one-pot meal that feeds the whole family. Harissa is a North African hot chile paste--use just a teaspoon if you prefer a mild flavor.

17 of 20

Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa

7222786.jpg

Fish plus two sides? It seems fancy but this healthy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes.

18 of 20

Tex-Mex Pasta Salad

6599305.jpg

A light and creamy green-salsa dressing highlights this easy pasta salad with Southwestern flavors.

19 of 20

Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole

Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole

This easy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare, meaning that seared steak can be a weeknight meal. Cooking herbs in the pan with the steak releases their aroma, infusing it into the meat while creating a crispy garnish. After the steaks and herbs are pan-seared, the escarole is cooked in the same skillet, so this healthy dinner requires minimal cleanup too.

20 of 20

Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce

5571603.jpg

This steak, broccolini and pea dinner is a one-skillet meal that will be on your table in just 25 minutes! The pan drippings combine with mushrooms, broth and grainy mustard to make a thick and delicious sauce.

