18 Heart-Healthy, High-Protein Breakfast Recipes

Start your day with these delicious and filling breakfast recipes. Each dish has 15 or more grams of protein from ingredients like eggs, Greek yogurt and smoked salmon that help you feel energized and stay full for longer . Plus, these breakfasts meet our heart-healthy nutrition parameters , as they focus on foods that are sodium-conscious and lower in saturated fats like fruits and whole grains . Recipes like our Eggs Benedict Casserole and Overnight Matcha Oats with Berries are healthy and nutritious options for your morning meal.

01 of 18 Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries View Recipe Jen Causey This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.

02 of 18 Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie View Recipe Ali Redmond Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.

03 of 18 Eggs Benedict Casserole View Recipe An eggs Benedict casserole is not only delicious, hearty and filling, but it also gives you the ingredients and taste you love from eggs Benedict in an easy, make-ahead form. We suggest making the sauce while your casserole cooks and serving the final product with some fresh fruit.

04 of 18 Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl View Recipe This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.

05 of 18 Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie View Recipe Clara Gonzalez Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.

06 of 18 Overnight Matcha Oats with Berries View Recipe Greg DuPree Blueberries and raspberries top these matcha overnight oats for a quick, meal-prep-friendly breakfast.

07 of 18 Blackberry Smoothie View Recipe Fred Hardy This blackberry smoothie has plenty of fresh berry flavor and sweetness from banana and honey. And with only 5 minutes from start to finish, it's the perfect breakfast for busy mornings. If fresh blackberries aren't available, feel free to use frozen in this easy and healthy smoothie.

08 of 18 Black Beans, Rice & Fried Egg View Recipe Sara Haas Using leftover cooked brown rice is a great and easy way to get breakfast on the table fast. To keep things quick, we use canned beans and baby spinach, which don't require any advance prep. A drizzle of hot sauce brings everything together.

09 of 18 Overnight Quinoa Pudding View Recipe This quick and easy recipe blends quinoa and chia seeds for a protein-packed dessert or grab-and-go breakfast. This recipe uses kefir rather than milk for a probiotic boost and instead of refined sugar, this pudding relies on maple syrup for its sweetness. Prep time is minimal--just leave the mixture in the refrigerator overnight to firm up.

10 of 18 Breakfast Beans with Microwave-Poached Egg View Recipe In Costa Rica, this popular breakfast bean dish is called gallo pinto, which means spotted rooster, referring to the dark beans amid the pale rice. We call for cooked barley here, but you can use whatever leftover cooked grain you may have on hand.

11 of 18 Vanilla-Cranberry Overnight Oatmeal View Recipe Overnight oats can simplify your morning routine while still providing a hearty, nutritious breakfast. You can prepare this in a 2-cup mason jar or other to-go container if you usually transport your breakfast.

12 of 18 Air-Fryer French Toast Sticks View Recipe Jason Donnelly This air-fryer French toast recipe cuts the toast into strips that are crispy on the outside, tender on the inside and perfect for dipping into maple syrup or your favorite fruit compote.

13 of 18 3-Ingredient Bell Pepper & Cheese Egg Cups View Recipe Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN Requiring just three main ingredients—bell peppers, eggs and shredded cheese—these portable baked eggs are simple to assemble and perfect for meal prep. Store them in the fridge for up to 4 days to reheat on demand.

14 of 18 3-Ingredient Sausage & Potato Frittata Muffins View Recipe Carolyn Hodges Made with just three main ingredients—precooked chicken breakfast sausage, frozen hash browns and eggs—these mini frittatas are quick to prep and perfect to make ahead for breakfasts all week. Look for frozen hash browns without added salt to keep sodium in check.

15 of 18 Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie View Recipe This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.

16 of 18 Spanakopita Breakfast Sandwiches View Recipe Jason Donnelly Traditional spanakopita gets a morning twist in these tasty breakfast sandwiches. Wilted spinach and arugula add color, while a fried egg adds a boost of protein. We break the egg yolk here, but you can keep it intact if you prefer a runnier one (just be careful when you flip it!).

17 of 18 Acai Bowl View Recipe Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn This homemade acai bowl recipe makes for a delicious breakfast any day of the week. Acai can be very tart, so blending it with banana, coconut water and mixed berries adds sweetness to help balance the flavors. Feel free to switch up the toppings depending on your preferences.