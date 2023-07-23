I'm a Dietitian & These Are My 12 Favorite Recipes Using Corn

There are a lot of misconceptions and myths about corn , but this popular vegetable can definitely be part of a healthy eating pattern if you enjoy it. Regardless of its reputation, corn is a highly nutritious food. One ear contains about 122 calories (about the same as an apple) and 3.5 grams of fiber along with antioxidants and nutrients like potassium, iron and B vitamins. Plus, it's one of the more budget-friendly vegetables out there—especially during the summer season, when many stores have deals like two ears of corn for $1. While it's delicious as-is when it's grilled or boiled, these corn recipes can help you get creative with the summer bounty. Our Copycat Chipotle Corn Salsa or Watermelon, Cucumber & Corn Salsa are a fun way to add refreshing and bright flavor to taco night. Or try a hearty and nourishing main like our Grilled Steak Salad with Corn, Cucumbers & Sweet Onion Dressing. And when you want something creamy, our Corn Risotto with Tomatoes & Spinach never disappoints. Recipes like this are proof that eating more vegetables can be a delicious endeavor. For more beginner- and budget-friendly recipes, check out Thrifty .

01 of 12 This Corn Salsa Tastes Better Than Chipotle's View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Bring the flavors of your favorite salsa from restaurant to home with this copycat Chipotle corn salsa recipe. This smoky salsa can top tacos or burrito bowls or be served with chips for dipping. Don't forget to pair it with our Copycat Chipotle Chicken or our Copycat Chipotle Sofritas for a vegetarian spin.

02 of 12 30-Minute Roasted Salmon Tacos with Corn & Pepper Salsa View Recipe Sara Haas A honey-and-chipotle glaze gives this roasted salmon a sweet and spicy kick. If you have time, consider grilling or broiling the corn for a few minutes for additional flavor. Short on time? Thawed frozen corn can be used in place of fresh.

03 of 12 Corn Risotto with Tomatoes & Spinach View Recipe Corn and tomatoes make this risotto taste like summer itself, but you can stir in almost any vegetables that your family likes. Make this simple entree vegetarian by swapping in vegetable broth or "no-chicken" broth for the chicken broth.

04 of 12 Watermelon, Cucumber & Corn Salsa View Recipe This refreshing summer salsa combines cooling watermelon and cucumber with the kick from jalapeño. The heat from jalapeños can vary widely. For those that like the heat, use a whole jalapeño. Serve with tortilla chips on the side.

05 of 12 Grilled Corn Salad with Chili-Miso Dressing View Recipe Serve this Asian salad with grilled steak, chicken or firm white fish like halibut. You can also double the recipe and bring it to your next potluck. If you can find tatsoi, a peppery Asian leafy green, use it instead of mild-mannered spinach. Store-bought Thai sweet chili sauce and umami-packed white miso build fast flavor in this easy summer salad.

06 of 12 Chunky Black Bean Salsa with Corn & Bell Pepper View Recipe Fred Hardy This TikTok-trending, veggie-packed salsa gets inspiration from Texas caviar (aka cowboy caviar), a dish created in 1940 to ring in the New Year by Helen Corbitt, who was a chef at Neiman Marcus. Scoop it up with tortilla chips or try it as a topping for grilled meat or fish, or as a filling for a quick quesadilla.

07 of 12 Grilled Steak Salad with Corn, Cucumbers & Sweet Onion Dressing View Recipe Photographer: Rachel Marek, Food stylist: Annie Probst Grilled onion does double duty in this quick, summery steak salad. Its sweet and smoky flavor is blended into the dressing, and the leftover wedges flavor the salad itself alongside grilled corn and sliced steak. Use a grill basket to grill the onions so they don't fall through the gaps between the grill grates.

08 of 12 Elote-Inspired Pasta Salad View Recipe Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Anna Kelly, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman This zesty pasta salad draws inspiration from the flavors of elote—Mexican grilled corn on the cob that's smothered in a creamy mayo-based sauce and sprinkled with chili powder, cotija cheese and lime. Corn kernels blister in the hot pan and a sprinkle of smoked paprika brings out the flavor. If you can't find cotija cheese, grated Parmesan is a good substitute. There are a few methods you can use to remove corn kernels, whether it's a corn stripper tool or a knife and a dish towel. For more, learn how to cut corn off the cob.

09 of 12 Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash View Recipe Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.

10 of 12 One-Pot Beans & Rice with Corn & Salsa View Recipe This one-pot dinner is like a deconstructed burrito bowl--especially when topped with salsa, sliced avocado or a dollop of Greek yogurt for a cool, creamy accent. You can also enjoy it as a meal on its own, or as a vegetarian taco or burrito filling or a side dish on taco night.

11 of 12 Avocado & Corn Salad View Recipe In this fresh summer salad recipe, sweet corn and honey balance nicely with tomatoes, avocado and lime juice. Bring it along to your next summer picnic or pair it with grilled shrimp or chicken for an easy weeknight meal.