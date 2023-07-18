10 Corn Casseroles You'll Want to Make Forever

By
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans
Dillon Evans

Published on July 18, 2023
Creamy Corn Casserole with Lime, Chiles & Cilantro
Photo: Greg DuPree

Corn is a healthy veggie with a natural sweetness that makes for a delicious main course or side casserole. Whether you enjoy a creamy, crunchy scalloped corn or a spicier and cheesier dish, our best corn casseroles with four- and five-star ratings are here for you. Try recipes like our Creamy Corn Casserole with Lime, Chiles & Cilantro or Cornbread-Topped Corn Casserole for a pop-in-the-oven dinner everyone will love.

01 of 10

Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.

02 of 10

Creamy Corn Casserole with Lime, Chiles & Cilantro

Creamy Corn Casserole with Lime, Chiles & Cilantro
Greg DuPree

If you like the Mexican corn dish known as esquites, you'll love this creamy corn casserole. Sweet corn and tangy lime brighten up this easy casserole, while serrano chiles and cotija cheese add spice and a salty note to keep everything balanced.

03 of 10

Corn Pudding

Corn Pudding
Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Chelsea Zimmer / Kay Clarke

For a healthy twist on corn pudding, we use nonfat evaporated milk, rather than regular nonfat milk, to produce a custard with a creamy consistency and less than half the fat of traditional versions. For additional creaminess, and to intensify the sweet corn flavor, we puree half the corn.

04 of 10

Cornbread-Topped Corn Casserole

Cornbread-Topped Corn Casserole
Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn

This sweet cornbread-topped corn casserole with spicy pepper Jack and smoky poblano peppers is sure to become your new favorite side dish! The natural sweetness of the corn is balanced by a dash of hot sauce, which adds pep and acidity that brings everything together.

05 of 10

Cheesy Corn Casserole

8504173.jpg

This cheesy corn casserole is surprisingly light and fluffy, thanks to eggs and a whirl in the blender. The sweet corn batter and salty Cheddar cheese make this casserole pleasing to kids and adults alike.

06 of 10

Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole

Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole
Jacob Fox

This simplified take on cheesy chicken enchiladas only requires one pan for cooking and eliminates the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Charring the veggies in a cast-iron skillet adds depth of flavor. Don't worry if you don't have one, because you can use any oven-safe skillet instead.

07 of 10

Tater Tot Casserole with Beef, Corn & Zucchini

Skillet Beef, Corn & Zucchini Tater Tot Casserole
Jason Donnelly

Casseroles can be for summer too! We packed this one with peak-season vegetables—corn, zucchini and tomatoes—then topped it with crispy tater tots and gooey melted cheese, making it a dinner winner.

08 of 10

Poblano Corn Casserole

Poblano Corn Casserole
Fred Hardy

This light and fluffy poblano corn casserole has sweet corn and mildly spicy pepper in every bite. Self-rising cornmeal gives it texture and lift, while the cheese and cream cheese make it rich and creamy.

09 of 10

10 of 10

Scalloped Corn

a recipe photo of Scalloped Corn
Photographer: Jen Causey, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Each bite of this spoonable scalloped corn features sweet, crunchy nuggets of corn in a creamy sauce topped with crispy crushed crackers. We use frozen corn to keep the prep time to a minimum, but if fresh corn is in season, it won't disappoint. You will need 12 to 16 ears of corn to get 8 cups of corn kernels. Serve this easy side dish alongside pulled pork or ribs at your next barbecue, with collard greens on the side.

