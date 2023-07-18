10 Corn Casseroles You'll Want to Make Forever

Corn is a healthy veggie with a natural sweetness that makes for a delicious main course or side casserole. Whether you enjoy a creamy, crunchy scalloped corn or a spicier and cheesier dish, our best corn casseroles with four- and five-star ratings are here for you. Try recipes like our Creamy Corn Casserole with Lime, Chiles & Cilantro or Cornbread-Topped Corn Casserole for a pop-in-the-oven dinner everyone will love.

01 of 10 Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole View Recipe This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.

02 of 10 Creamy Corn Casserole with Lime, Chiles & Cilantro View Recipe Greg DuPree If you like the Mexican corn dish known as esquites, you'll love this creamy corn casserole. Sweet corn and tangy lime brighten up this easy casserole, while serrano chiles and cotija cheese add spice and a salty note to keep everything balanced.

03 of 10 Corn Pudding View Recipe Photography / Jennifer Causey, Styling / Chelsea Zimmer / Kay Clarke For a healthy twist on corn pudding, we use nonfat evaporated milk, rather than regular nonfat milk, to produce a custard with a creamy consistency and less than half the fat of traditional versions. For additional creaminess, and to intensify the sweet corn flavor, we puree half the corn.

04 of 10 Cornbread-Topped Corn Casserole View Recipe Photography / Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling / Ruth Blackburn This sweet cornbread-topped corn casserole with spicy pepper Jack and smoky poblano peppers is sure to become your new favorite side dish! The natural sweetness of the corn is balanced by a dash of hot sauce, which adds pep and acidity that brings everything together.

05 of 10 Cheesy Corn Casserole View Recipe This cheesy corn casserole is surprisingly light and fluffy, thanks to eggs and a whirl in the blender. The sweet corn batter and salty Cheddar cheese make this casserole pleasing to kids and adults alike.

06 of 10 Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole View Recipe Jacob Fox This simplified take on cheesy chicken enchiladas only requires one pan for cooking and eliminates the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Charring the veggies in a cast-iron skillet adds depth of flavor. Don't worry if you don't have one, because you can use any oven-safe skillet instead.

07 of 10 Tater Tot Casserole with Beef, Corn & Zucchini View Recipe Jason Donnelly Casseroles can be for summer too! We packed this one with peak-season vegetables—corn, zucchini and tomatoes—then topped it with crispy tater tots and gooey melted cheese, making it a dinner winner.

08 of 10 Poblano Corn Casserole View Recipe Fred Hardy This light and fluffy poblano corn casserole has sweet corn and mildly spicy pepper in every bite. Self-rising cornmeal gives it texture and lift, while the cheese and cream cheese make it rich and creamy.

